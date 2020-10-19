Clear

Debate commission to meet Monday to discuss potential rule changes ahead of final contest

The Commission on Presidential Debates will meet Monday afternoon to discuss potential rule changes to the final contest between President...

Posted: Oct 19, 2020 11:29 AM
Updated: Oct 19, 2020 3:45 PM
Posted By: CNN

The Commission on Presidential Debates will meet Monday afternoon to discuss potential rule changes to the final contest between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, two members of the commission tell CNN.

'We are going to consider what changes we are going to make with regards to the debate on Thursday night,' one commission member said. The member added that there is a chance no changes are made, saying the conversation will be on 'what, if any, changes will be made.'

The commission members did not tell CNN on Monday what changes were being considered in the meeting.

After a chaotic first debate where Trump frequently flouted the rules and interrupted Biden, the commission acknowledged the chaos and said it would look into rule changes in order to 'ensure a more orderly discussion.' The commission had said after the first debate that they would announce the changes 'shortly.'

The meeting, however, comes weeks after that first match up and just days before the Thursday's debate.

The commission's second presidential debate was canceled after Trump declined to participate in a virtual contest, a change that was made because of his positive coronavirus diagnosis.

Visit CNN's Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race.

'The Commission on Presidential Debates sponsors televised debates for the benefit of the American electorate. Last night's debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,' a September 30 statement from the CPD reads.

The commission, at the time, did not specify what changes they would be making, but their statement at the time said they intended 'to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.'

The commission will also certify that both Trump and Biden have met the 15% polling threshold needed to qualify for the debate at the Monday meeting.

Biden has made clear that he wants the debate commission to change the rules ahead of the third contest, and said the way Trump conducted himself at the first debate was a 'national embarrassment.'

'I just hope there's a way in which the debate commission can control the ability of us to answer the questions without interruptions,' Biden said the day after the first debate.

The Trump campaign has come out against any changes to the rules. Campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told CNN in a statement after the first debate that the commission 'shouldn't be moving the goalposts and changing the rules in the middle of the game.'

In a letter to the commission on Monday, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, citing reports that each candidate's microphone could be muted if they continued to break the rules, called such a change 'unacceptable.'

'It is completely unacceptable for anyone to wield such power, and a decision to proceed with that change amounts to turning further editorial control of the debate over to the Commission which has already demonstrated it partially to Biden,' Stepien wrote.

He also took issue with the topics announced for Thursday's debate for not being focused more on foreign policy. The commission announced last week that the topics would be 'Fighting COVID-19,' 'American Families,' 'Race in America,' 'Climate Change,' 'National Security' and 'Leadership.'

'We urge you to recalibrate the topics,' Stepien wrote in the letter. At no point did Stepien indicate that Trump will pull out of the third debate if the change is not made.

This story has been updated with comments Monday from Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 152272

Reported Deaths: 2621
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson22300372
Mobile14273314
Tuscaloosa9886132
Montgomery9615196
Madison895192
Shelby700260
Lee643066
Baldwin636967
Marshall425348
Calhoun408459
Etowah399149
Morgan393232
Houston362332
DeKalb313326
Elmore308152
St. Clair276742
Limestone268327
Walker264192
Talladega253634
Cullman223923
Lauderdale204340
Autauga198928
Franklin198131
Jackson197914
Russell18993
Colbert188927
Dallas184527
Blount182723
Chilton178731
Escambia170328
Covington164429
Coffee16299
Dale161551
Pike130112
Tallapoosa126986
Chambers126643
Clarke126116
Marion103929
Butler99640
Barbour9819
Marengo96421
Winston88613
Geneva8297
Pickens79317
Randolph79314
Lawrence78830
Bibb78513
Hale73729
Cherokee71414
Clay70312
Lowndes69827
Bullock63417
Henry6286
Monroe6259
Washington62012
Crenshaw58830
Perry5796
Conecuh55413
Wilcox55412
Fayette54012
Macon52819
Cleburne5207
Sumter46421
Lamar4555
Choctaw38612
Greene33316
Coosa1963
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 228744

Reported Deaths: 2909
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby33996551
Davidson29425325
Knox1167986
Hamilton10983102
Rutherford10866106
Williamson648448
Sumner5551107
Wilson431853
Putnam407952
Montgomery378451
Out of TN361834
Madison359978
Unassigned35753
Bradley336821
Sevier312420
Sullivan310344
Blount306731
Washington299143
Maury297635
Robertson246239
Hamblen231643
Tipton217122
Gibson203537
Dyer199526
Hardeman177332
Trousdale17277
Coffee172020
Obion163017
Bedford157320
Wayne15537
Anderson154413
Dickson153518
Loudon152510
Fayette150521
Greene149249
Cumberland147724
McMinn147132
Jefferson144518
Lawrence142917
Weakley142925
Carter139832
Henderson134625
Warren13269
Monroe131923
Hardin130219
Lauderdale129218
Macon125524
Franklin119015
Haywood118325
Roane11696
Overton110611
Carroll108624
McNairy108325
Hawkins108023
Johnson10786
White107014
Marshall10238
Rhea102016
Lake9623
Cheatham95511
Smith93013
Bledsoe9174
Cocke91312
Giles88031
Campbell8497
Fentress8467
Lincoln7942
Crockett75120
Henry73610
Hickman72713
Chester71014
Marion6849
DeKalb66916
Decatur62011
Grainger5264
Grundy5048
Claiborne4926
Union4902
Polk46013
Jackson4155
Morgan4046
Humphreys4024
Benton3829
Cannon3812
Houston37914
Clay3629
Unicoi3461
Lewis3292
Sequatchie3214
Scott3144
Stewart3057
Meigs2904
Moore2412
Pickett2405
Perry1961
Van Buren1911
Hancock1123

Most Popular Stories

Community Events