Clear
BREAKING NEWS Trader Joe’s to be built in Huntsville’s MidCity development Full Story

Beyond masks and social distancing: How to stay healthy and sane during this new surge (while still enjoying fall and winter)

Get ready for the most difficult months yet in this pandemic.The...

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 1:33 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

Get ready for the most difficult months yet in this pandemic.

The fall Covid-19 surge is here, fueled by colder weather, reopened schools and pandemic fatigue. The flu season could make the coronavirus pandemic even worse.

For the next several months, new Covid-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths are expected to keep rising as the temperatures keep dropping.

But that doesn't mean your fall and winter have to be miserable. Here's how you can stay healthy, sane, and actually enjoy these cold-weather months:

Find your social distancing crew and stick with it

You're probably sick of hearing about face masks, social distancing, and hand washing. But those are your strongest weapons against coronavirus.

Yet many Americans are ditching those precautions and letting their guard down with friends and family members who don't live with them.

Casual at-home get-togethers are fueling recent Covid-19 spikes, said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So Dr. Peter Hotez suggests limiting your physical contact this fall and winter to a small, select group of friends or family -- and avoiding close contact with anyone outside that group.

'Think about who you want to do your social distancing with as you head into later in November, in December, in January, and get ready to hunker down,' said Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

Have a plan to take care of your mental health

'This terrible period is not going to go on forever. I do think we're going to be in a much better place by the middle of next year because vaccines will be available,' Hotez said.

But 'be realistic and recognize that this winter -- this November, December, January, February -- could be the worst time in our epidemic, and plan accordingly and be smart about it. And take steps to protect your mental health,' Hotez said.

'Make certain that you know a mental health counselor, how to reach them if you need them. Know how to call on family members. It's OK to feel scared and to be upset and to get depressed. That's a normal reaction to this. But get ready for it.'

Know your risk of infection

MyCovidRisk.app lets you find your risk of getting infected based on your location, your planned activity, the duration of that activity, and what percentage of people are wearing masks.

The calculator, created by the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health, also gives suggestions on how to decrease your risk, said Dr. Megan Ranney, the center's director and an emergency medicine physician.

Socializing outside is safer, but not always safe

Colder weather means people tend to socialize indoors, where there's less opportunity for viral particles to disperse. And that increases the risk of coronavirus spread.

So if you do have gatherings, keep them outside if you can -- perhaps with a fire pit, a warm coat or a heat lamp, said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency room physician and visiting professor at George Washington University.

But just because you're outside doesn't mean you can abandon all safety precautions.

'Outdoors is not perfect. If you're still sitting a foot away from other people, without a mask, you can still spread it -- especially if you're in that very infectious period,' Ranney said.

One reason why coronavirus is so contagious is because people who get sick from it typically are most contagious before they start showing symptoms. This means people can easily spread the virus without knowing it.

'Just because someone is close family does not mean they're safe, either,' Ranney said. 'Unfortunately, if that close family member has been out having a lot of contacts, they still could be sick and bring it home.'

If you visit friends or family, do it wisely

'We know by now that much of Covid-19's spread is actually driven not by formal settings with strangers but by informal gatherings of family and friends,' Wen said. 'Some individuals may be letting down their guard with loved ones.'

If you must travel for the holidays, cut out risky behavior before your trip, such as dining at restaurants indoors or getting in close contact with people who don't live with you.

It's also a good idea to get tested before seeing loved ones, so those who test positive can stay home. But don't get a false sense of security just because you have a negative test result.

'Sometimes there are false negatives, which means you have the disease but the test doesn't detect it,' according to Penn Medicine.

'Because it is possible to get a negative result even when you have coronavirus, it is important to be careful even when you receive a negative result.'

Ranney said the recent White House coronavirus outbreak is a prime example of how testing is not always perfect.

And even if a negative test result is correct, you may have been infected since that test was taken.

Celebrate the holidays safely

The CDC offers a long list of ways to celebrate Halloween and Thanksgiving safely.

Instead of Halloween parties or trick-or-treating, the CDC suggests carving pumpkins with your family or with friends and neighbors (at a safe distance).

You can also have virtual costume contests or a Halloween scavenger hunt, 'where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance,' the CDC said.

For Thanksgiving, you can celebrate by having a virtual dinner with friends or family from afar and sharing your favorite Thanksgiving recipe, the CDC said.

'Thanksgiving is a really tough one,' Ranney admits. 'I am going to be doing a Zoom Thanksgiving with my parents.'

You can also help those at high risk for Covid-19 or those who are feeling isolated by preparing traditional Thanksgiving dishes 'and delivering them in a way that doesn't involve contact with others,' the CDC says.

Keep things in perspective

Yes, this fall and winter will be tough. But Covid-19 has killed more than 216,000 people in the US, and many survivors still have complications months after infection.

So remember the long-term benefits of making short-term changes.

'I think for the short term, we have to hunker down,' said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University.

'The consequences of this virus -- particularly for older folks, the people that we really want to gather with on Thanksgiving -- can be really dire. And frankly, I'd rather do a Zoom Thanksgiving with people that I love than expose them to something that might kill them.'

Personal responsibility and small sacrifices now will pay off later.

'Next year's going to be much better,' Reiner said. 'Let's get through this, and let's get through it safely.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 147745

Reported Deaths: 2549
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson21652362
Mobile14023309
Tuscaloosa9619128
Montgomery9346189
Madison864683
Shelby675858
Lee633564
Baldwin624865
Marshall417245
Calhoun389749
Etowah383845
Morgan372432
Houston351525
Elmore299550
DeKalb291324
St. Clair263141
Walker258691
Limestone254123
Talladega244733
Cullman211021
Lauderdale194437
Autauga192428
Franklin190030
Russell18693
Jackson184512
Dallas183626
Colbert183227
Blount174216
Chilton173830
Escambia169027
Covington158429
Dale156150
Coffee15516
Pike128012
Chambers125443
Tallapoosa123385
Clarke122316
Marion102429
Butler96840
Barbour9519
Marengo90320
Winston84912
Geneva7996
Randolph74713
Bibb74412
Lawrence74128
Pickens73515
Hale71229
Cherokee68713
Lowndes68527
Clay6619
Bullock62616
Monroe6149
Washington60712
Henry6055
Perry5756
Crenshaw57030
Wilcox55411
Conecuh54912
Macon51918
Fayette51810
Cleburne4756
Sumter45721
Lamar4243
Choctaw37712
Greene32615
Coosa1893
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 218829

Reported Deaths: 2797
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby33167540
Davidson28629322
Knox1110683
Hamilton10666102
Rutherford10510103
Williamson616347
Sumner5338105
Wilson411852
Putnam383351
Montgomery359250
Unassigned34606
Madison341576
Out of TN340629
Bradley326620
Sevier297319
Blount291131
Maury280534
Washington278342
Sullivan278239
Robertson239639
Hamblen222941
Tipton208422
Gibson196029
Dyer180121
Trousdale17147
Hardeman170830
Coffee161218
Wayne15436
Bedford152319
Obion152015
Dickson146217
Loudon14599
Anderson142813
Fayette141423
Cumberland140824
Weakley138023
Greene137448
Jefferson136817
McMinn135731
Carter133232
Henderson131624
Lawrence130717
Warren12309
Hardin121919
Monroe120921
Macon119922
Lauderdale119516
Haywood115025
Franklin114413
Roane10846
Carroll105824
Johnson10495
McNairy104223
Overton10148
White100011
Hawkins99522
Rhea98116
Marshall9565
Lake9513
Cheatham90810
Bledsoe8984
Smith88512
Cocke86511
Giles81529
Fentress7856
Lincoln7352
Campbell7215
Hickman70213
Henry69610
Chester69013
Crockett68119
DeKalb63716
Marion6339
Decatur59211
Grainger4864
Claiborne4795
Grundy4628
Union4612
Polk44913
Jackson3955
Morgan3766
Benton3669
Cannon3612
Houston36114
Humphreys3584
Clay3256
Unicoi3071
Lewis2911
Stewart2906
Sequatchie2841
Scott2833
Meigs2624
Moore2221
Pickett2123
Van Buren1811
Perry1701
Hancock1113

Most Popular Stories

Community Events