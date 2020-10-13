Clear

The flood of Amazon Prime Day packages won't delay your mail-in ballot

Americans will cast a record number of votes...

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 7:54 PM
Posted By: CNN

Americans will cast a record number of votes by mail in this year's election, raising concerns about the ability of the US Postal Service to deliver all those ballots on time.

But the USPS and logistics experts say Prime Day, the busiest shopping days for Amazon, will not be part of the problem.

"First, it's important to understand that packages are processed on different equipment than mail," said USPS spokesperson David Partenheimer. "Delivering election mail is our No. 1 priority, and we are 100% committed throughout the Postal Service to fulfilling our vital role in the nation's electoral process by securely and timely delivering all ballots."

That means the Postal Service is able to handle both a surge of shipments from Amazon and an influx of ballots at the same time, Partenheimer said.

"[The] Postal Service has the capacity to flex its nationwide processing and delivery network to meet surges in volume of mail and packages," he added.

The different equipment used to sort packages and letters will limit the impact of Amazon Prime Day on mail ballots, agreed Tammy Stewart, senior adviser at Democracy Fund, which also has studied the delivery of mail-in ballots.

And Amazon is using its own delivery drivers for an growing amount of its final delivery, rather than turning packages over to the post office nearest to the customer's homes, notes Stacy Mitchell, co-director of the Institute for Local Self-Reliance and an Amazon critic.

What's causing delays

Still, the Postal Service's struggle with on-time delivery of first-class mail -- including some ballots -- is real, according to new Postal Service documents submitted to a federal court.

The USPS documents show first-class mail's on-time delivery performance for the week of September 19 sank to 84.23%, a decline of 4.51 percentage points over two weeks.

That means the nationwide on-time delivery score for first-class mail in the recent period is nearing the lows of July and August, when the agency implemented significant changes to postal operations. Things have improved slightly since then but have not returned anywhere near where they were before July.

That decline took place well ahead of Amazon Prime Day, a two-day shopping promotion that starts Tuesday. But the shift to online shopping, especially during the Covid-19 lockdowns, has led USPS to put more of its resources into its growing package business -- and less of its resources into handling the shrinking amount of first-class letters.

The Postal Service removed some equipment previously used to sort first-class mail to make room for greater volumes of packages, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in Congressional testimony earlier this summer.

Some critics of USPS charge it's gone too far in shifting resources and focus from letters to packages. They blame that shift for the growing delays in first-class mail which has become an issue with this year's election.

But experts said the surge associated with Amazon Prime Day this week should not be enough to stop delivery of ballots by election day in three weeks.

"I understand that the program of removing sorting equipment that was controversial was mainly because letter volume has collapsed while package volume has surged to the point where it's like Christmas season all the time," said Charles Stewart III, professor of political science at MIT who has studied the shift to mail-in balloting.

He pointed out the Postal Service's decision, under pressure, to halt the removal of more mail sorting equipment until after the election means there shouldn't be any additional delays for mail ballots, even as Amazon Prime packages flood post offices.

But the increased volume of packages from Amazon Prime Day shoppers, and shoppers of competing online offers, could cause bottlenecks for parcel delivery this week. He said those package delays should "affect letters less."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 147083

Reported Deaths: 2509
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson21516362
Mobile13983309
Tuscaloosa9547128
Montgomery9293189
Madison860583
Shelby670658
Lee632564
Baldwin622065
Marshall415345
Calhoun386149
Etowah380645
Morgan369132
Houston351125
Elmore296750
DeKalb285424
St. Clair259041
Walker253991
Limestone252323
Talladega240833
Cullman207321
Lauderdale193537
Autauga191128
Franklin189630
Russell18593
Jackson183412
Dallas183226
Colbert182427
Chilton173330
Blount172216
Escambia168427
Covington157029
Dale155750
Coffee15436
Pike127212
Chambers124543
Tallapoosa122285
Clarke122016
Marion102229
Butler96240
Barbour9449
Marengo89820
Winston83312
Geneva7966
Randolph74013
Bibb73812
Lawrence72928
Pickens72315
Hale70329
Lowndes68227
Cherokee67413
Clay6509
Bullock62516
Monroe6109
Washington60612
Henry6025
Perry5726
Crenshaw56730
Wilcox55311
Conecuh54712
Fayette51510
Macon51518
Cleburne4696
Sumter45721
Lamar4233
Choctaw37712
Greene32615
Coosa1883
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 217682

Reported Deaths: 2774
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby33056538
Davidson28507321
Knox1101782
Hamilton10608101
Rutherford10448103
Williamson611346
Sumner5311105
Wilson407452
Putnam381550
Montgomery357549
Unassigned34646
Out of TN343729
Madison339676
Bradley325020
Sevier294419
Blount288130
Maury279933
Washington276141
Sullivan273938
Robertson238739
Hamblen223240
Tipton206622
Gibson194528
Dyer177821
Trousdale17147
Hardeman170530
Coffee158817
Wayne15436
Bedford150919
Obion150616
Loudon14469
Dickson144117
Anderson141613
Cumberland140623
Fayette140423
Weakley137623
Greene136548
Jefferson135917
McMinn135231
Carter133232
Henderson131124
Lawrence129617
Warren12309
Hardin120618
Monroe120221
Macon120022
Lauderdale118016
Haywood114725
Franklin113912
Roane10726
Carroll105524
Johnson10475
McNairy103623
Overton10028
White99810
Hawkins98622
Rhea97716
Lake9503
Marshall9465
Cheatham90310
Bledsoe8974
Smith88112
Cocke86611
Giles81528
Fentress7835
Lincoln7302
Campbell7114
Henry69910
Hickman69913
Chester68913
Crockett67419
DeKalb63717
Marion6299
Decatur59211
Grainger4834
Claiborne4775
Union4612
Polk44813
Grundy4478
Jackson3915
Morgan3725
Benton3669
Cannon3612
Houston35813
Humphreys3534
Clay3206
Unicoi3051
Lewis2901
Stewart2895
Scott2803
Sequatchie2801
Meigs2584
Moore2231
Pickett2093
Van Buren1811
Perry1691
Hancock1113

Most Popular Stories

Community Events