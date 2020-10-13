Clear

Solar power could be 'the new king' as global electricity demand grows

Renewable energy, led by solar p...

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 12:10 PM
Updated: Oct 13, 2020 1:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

Renewable energy, led by solar power, could make up 80% of the growth in electricity generation over the next decade, according to a report published Tuesday.

The International Energy Agency said it is now consistently cheaper to generate electricity by capturing the sun's energy than by burning coal or natural gas in most countries.

Solar photovoltaic cells are now one of the cheapest sources of electricity in history thanks to maturing technologies and policies that have reduced the cost of investments, the Paris-based agency said. Photovoltaic systems can be installed as panels on homes or businesses, as well as deployed at solar parks.

The agency's report lays out three scenarios for the future development of global energy markets, which have been roiled by the coronavirus pandemic. While fossil fuels face a precarious future, the prospects for renewable sources of power generation range from 'strong to spectacular,' with solar leading the charge.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, an intergovernmental body, electricity costs from large-scale solar photovoltaic installations have fallen from roughly 38 cents per kilowatt-hour in 2010 to a global average of 6.8 cents per kilowatt-hour last year.

'I see solar becoming the new king of the world's electricity markets,' IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a statement. 'Based on today's policy settings, it is on track to set new records for deployment every year after 2022,' he added.

In one scenario explored by the IEA, under which the pandemic is brought under control and global energy demand returns to its pre-crisis level by early 2023, the number of photovoltaic systems grows strongly, boosting solar capacity by an average of 12% a year to 2030. Renewables meet about 80% of the growth in global electricity generation over the same period, overtaking coal by 2025 as the primary means of producing electricity.

Electricity is expected to account for an increasing share of overall energy consumption, given that providing clean power to sectors such as transport is critical to a low-carbon future.

According to the IEA, solar power remains a cost-effective choice even in a scenario in which the pandemic drags on, causing lasting damage to the economy and ushering in a decade with the lowest rate of energy demand growth since the 1930s.

Solar performs even more strongly in the IEA's 'Sustainable Development Scenario,' in which a surge in clean energy policies and investment puts the world on track to reach the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. The combined share of solar photovoltaic and wind in global generation rises from 8% in 2019 to almost 30% in 2030.

'If governments and investors step up their clean energy efforts, the growth of both solar and wind would be even more spectacular — and hugely encouraging for overcoming the world's climate challenge,' said Birol.

Some governments are including environmental commitments in their coronavirus recovery plans, as they face growing calls to use the pandemic as an opportunity to tackle the climate crisis by accelerating the shift away from fossil fuels.

Oil companies such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell have unveiled major strategic shifts towards low-carbon energy, in another sign that the pandemic is bringing profound changes to global energy markets.

'Whether this upheaval ultimately helps or hinders efforts to accelerate clean energy transitions and reach international energy and climate goals will depend on how governments respond to today's challenges,' the report said.

Coal's demise

Solar's meteoric rise contrasts with the decline of coal, which has been a mainstay of global energy systems for decades.

Reduced economic activity and electricity demand as a result of the pandemic have catalyzed a 'structural fall in global coal demand,' according to the IEA report, which expects 275 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity to be retired by 2025. That's about 13% of total coal capacity in 2019.

Even if the global economy recovers from the pandemic next year, coal's share in global generation falls from 37% to 28% in 2030.

'The rise of renewables, combined with cheap natural gas and coal phase-out policies, means that coal demand in advanced economies drops by almost half to 2030,' the report said. Growth in coal use in developing economies in Asia, such as India, is much lower than previously expected and is not enough to offset declines elsewhere.

For example, Chinese President Xi Jinping's pledge to make the country carbon neutral within 40 years will require the world's largest coal consumer to dramatically reduce its reliance on the fossil fuel.

The declining costs of solar will only spur coal's demise. The International Renewable Energy Agency said in June that solar prices could average 3.9 cents per kilowatt-hour for projects commissioned next year, down 42% compared to 2019 and more than a fifth cheaper than coal-fired plants.

The outlook for oil, however, is less certain. Demand for crude cratered at the height of lockdowns, with factories shut, planes grounded and motorists at home. While there has been a modest recovery, some analysts, and BP, think that oil demand may never return to its 2019 high as the pandemic brings lasting changes to the way people live and travel, while prompting governments to take more aggressive steps to curb carbon emissions.

The IEA expects oil demand growth to end in the next decade, but said that without a major shift in government policies there is no sign of a rapid decline. 'Based on today's policy settings, a global economic rebound would soon push oil demand back to pre-crisis levels,' said Birol.

The report forecasts a 5% drop in energy demand this year, with energy-related carbon emissions expected to fall 7% and energy investment tumbling 18%.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 147083

Reported Deaths: 2509
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson21516362
Mobile13983309
Tuscaloosa9547128
Montgomery9293189
Madison860583
Shelby670658
Lee632564
Baldwin622065
Marshall415345
Calhoun386149
Etowah380645
Morgan369132
Houston351125
Elmore296750
DeKalb285424
St. Clair259041
Walker253991
Limestone252323
Talladega240833
Cullman207321
Lauderdale193537
Autauga191128
Franklin189630
Russell18593
Jackson183412
Dallas183226
Colbert182427
Chilton173330
Blount172216
Escambia168427
Covington157029
Dale155750
Coffee15436
Pike127212
Chambers124543
Tallapoosa122285
Clarke122016
Marion102229
Butler96240
Barbour9449
Marengo89820
Winston83312
Geneva7966
Randolph74013
Bibb73812
Lawrence72928
Pickens72315
Hale70329
Lowndes68227
Cherokee67413
Clay6509
Bullock62516
Monroe6109
Washington60612
Henry6025
Perry5726
Crenshaw56730
Wilcox55311
Conecuh54712
Fayette51510
Macon51518
Cleburne4696
Sumter45721
Lamar4233
Choctaw37712
Greene32615
Coosa1883
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 217682

Reported Deaths: 2774
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby33056538
Davidson28507321
Knox1101782
Hamilton10608101
Rutherford10448103
Williamson611346
Sumner5311105
Wilson407452
Putnam381550
Montgomery357549
Unassigned34646
Out of TN343729
Madison339676
Bradley325020
Sevier294419
Blount288130
Maury279933
Washington276141
Sullivan273938
Robertson238739
Hamblen223240
Tipton206622
Gibson194528
Dyer177821
Trousdale17147
Hardeman170530
Coffee158817
Wayne15436
Bedford150919
Obion150616
Loudon14469
Dickson144117
Anderson141613
Cumberland140623
Fayette140423
Weakley137623
Greene136548
Jefferson135917
McMinn135231
Carter133232
Henderson131124
Lawrence129617
Warren12309
Hardin120618
Monroe120221
Macon120022
Lauderdale118016
Haywood114725
Franklin113912
Roane10726
Carroll105524
Johnson10475
McNairy103623
Overton10028
White99810
Hawkins98622
Rhea97716
Lake9503
Marshall9465
Cheatham90310
Bledsoe8974
Smith88112
Cocke86611
Giles81528
Fentress7835
Lincoln7302
Campbell7114
Henry69910
Hickman69913
Chester68913
Crockett67419
DeKalb63717
Marion6299
Decatur59211
Grainger4834
Claiborne4775
Union4612
Polk44813
Grundy4478
Jackson3915
Morgan3725
Benton3669
Cannon3612
Houston35813
Humphreys3534
Clay3206
Unicoi3051
Lewis2901
Stewart2895
Scott2803
Sequatchie2801
Meigs2584
Moore2231
Pickett2093
Van Buren1811
Perry1691
Hancock1113

Most Popular Stories

Community Events