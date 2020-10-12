John Lennon's estate partners with TikTok to celebrate the late Beatles' 80th birthday

Some of John Lennon's most memorable songs are being made available to creators on the app TikTok.

The Lennon estate partnered with TikTok to bring Lennon's music to the platform in celebration of what would've been his 80th birthday. Lennon was born on October 9, 1940.

TikTok put together a dedicated playlist of some of his best solo songs: 'Instant Karma! (We All Shine On),' 'Imagine,' 'Mind Games,' 'Beautiful Boy,' 'Woman,' 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over),' 'Give Peace a Chance,' 'Stand By Me,' 'Nobody Told Me,' 'Remember' and 'Gimme Some Truth.'

The company also launched a global challenge with the hashtag #GimmeSomeTruth, which was a protest song released in 1971 featuring former Beatles bandmate George Harrison on guitar.

'We're super excited to launch my dad's official TikTok account and cannot wait to see what his fans all over the world create using his music and his message of peace and love,' Sean Ono Lennon said of his father's music launching on TikTok in a statement.

TikTok previously partnered with the estate of Prince to bring the late musician's music to the platform.

President Donald Trump has targeted TikTok because of its ties to China, and his administration has made efforts to block the app on the app store unless it is controlled by a US company. A federal judge last month partially granted TikTok's request for a temporary injunction against the push by the Trump administration to ban the app in the United States.

TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, is in negotiations for a deal with US companies Oracle and Walmart.