First look at 'West Wing' cast reunion teases emotional return

The cast and set might look a little different, but the "West Wing" is ready to show its message is timeless.

A trailer for HBO Max's "West Wing" special was unveiled on Thursday, teasing the episode remake's stage adaptation for the first time. (HBO Max, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

It opens with the show's familiar and comforting score and takes viewers behind the scenes of the production, put together to benefit When We All Vote.

It's the first time in 17 years the original cast have gathered together for a creative effort.

The trailer offers glimpses at Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen, as well as Sterling K. Brown as Leo McGarry. John Spencer, who played Leo on the series, died in 2005.

Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson are executive producing the special, which will be based on the season 3 episode "Hartsfield's Landing."

Former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, and Lin-Manuel Miranda are among those set to make special appearances during act breaks in hopes of hammering home the special's message about the importance of voting.

"A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote" will premiere on HBO Max on October 15. In support of the special and the upcoming election, TNT will be airing "West Wing" marathons on Fridays beginning October 9.