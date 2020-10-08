Clear

Feds charge six men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Six men were charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a federal criminal complaint. CNN's Jessica Schneider gives us the latest details.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 2:28 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2020 2:45 PM
Posted By: CNN

Six men were charged Thursday in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a federal criminal complaint.

The alleged plot included plans to overthrow several state governments that the suspects 'believe are violating the US Constitution,' including the government of Michigan and Whitmer, according to the complaint.

The FBI became aware of the scheme, first reported by The Detroit News, in early 2020 through a social media group of individuals, according to the criminal complaint.

The arrests are likely to draw additional attention to the political tensions roiling the nation in the closing weeks of the 2020 election season, and underline warnings from law enforcement officials, members of Congress and groups that track extremism about the increasing threat of militia and far-right groups. Whitmer at times has been the focus of extreme vitriol from far-right groups over her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The six individuals charged in the Western District of Michigan with conspiracy to kidnap are Michigan residents Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, and Delaware resident Barry Croft.

'When I put my hand on the Bible and took the oath of office 22 months ago, I knew this job would be hard. But I'll be honest, I never could've imagined anything like this,' Whitmer said in televised remarks Thursday afternoon. 'I want to start by saying thank you to our law enforcement. Thank you to the fearless FBI agents. And thank you to the brave Michigan state troopers who participated in this operation.'

Whitmer specifically blamed President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly declined to condemn far-right groups.

'Just last week, the President of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups,' she said. ''Stand back and stand by,' he told them. 'Stand back and stand by.' Hate groups heard the President's words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry, as a call to action. When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight.'

A militia group, a confidential informant and a trap door

Court documents say the FBI planted a confidential informant to travel to Dublin, Ohio, on June 6 for a meeting with Croft, Fox and about 13 others.

'They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions ... Several members talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor,' according to the complaint.

At one point during the meeting, the group discussed increasing their members and Fox reached out to a 'Michigan base militia group,' according to the complaint.

By June 14, a second confidential informant confirmed that Fox was introduced to the leader of the militia group and they met in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The informant audio recorded conversations with Fox in which he allegedly said he needed '200 men' to storm the Capitol building in Lansing and take hostages, including Whitmer, according to the criminal complaint.

While the Capitol has a formal office for the governor, Whitmer works out of an office across the street.

Fox explained they would try the governor of Michigan for 'treason' and he said they would execute the plan before the November 2020 elections, according to the criminal complaint.

On June 20, Fox, Garbin and others met at Fox's business in Grand Rapids where attendees met in the basement accessed by a trap door hidden under a rug on the main floor, according to the criminal complaint. Attendees turned over their cell phones, which were brought upstairs to 'prevent any monitoring.'

'The attendees discussed plans for assaulting the Michigan State Capitol, countering law enforcement first responders, and using 'Molotov cocktails' to destroy police vehicles. The attendees also discussed plans for an additional meeting during the first weekend of July when they also would conduct firearms and tactical training,' according to the criminal complaint.

The conspirators conducted surveillance of Whitmer's vacation home on two occasions in late August and September, the complaint said. Croft and Fox discussed detonating explosive devices to divert police from the vacation home area, according to the FBI.

The group successfully detonated an improvised explosive device wrapped in shrapnel to 'test its anti-personnel effectiveness' and inspected the underside of a nearby highway bridge as a potential place to rig an explosive charge, the document says.

Earlier this month, Fox confirmed to others in the group that he purchased a taser, which he had previously discussed doing so for use in the kidnapping plot, the court document says.

The FBI said Fox, Garbin, Harris and Franks planned to meet on October 7 to pay for explosives and swap tactical gear.

The five defendants who are Michigan residents made court appearances on Thursday afternoon and requested court-appointed attorneys. Bond hearings are scheduled for Tuesday.

The whereabouts of Croft, the Delaware resident, are unclear.

Whitmer previously target of far-right vitriol

Whitmer has been the target of multiple death threats in light of her coronavirus response efforts and decision to issue stay-at-home orders. In April, protesters and militia gathered at the state capitol for a rally, gridlocking the streets to call for Whitmer to lift her stay-at-home order.

At one point in the spring, armed protesters entered the state capitol, where it is legal to openly carry firearms, and demanded an end to Michigan's state of emergency.

State Republican leaders on Thursday swiftly condemned the plot.

'A threat against our governor is a threat against us all,' Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said in a statement.

And Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox noted, 'We live in a nation where we settle our political disagreements at the ballot box, not through violence, and any attempt to do otherwise is an attack on our Constitution, our values, and our American way of life.'

But Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller lambasted Whitmer for calling out the President.

'We're all united standing against anyone who would conspire to cause such hatred and violence. And there is no place for that in American society in any way, shape, or form,' he said on Fox News. 'But why Gov. Whitmer would go and start attacking President Trump, this is just -- people can see right through it. They can see that Gov. Whitmer is a complete phony and it is just disgusting that she would take a moment of unity to attack the President.'

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 142664

Reported Deaths: 2484
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson20938353
Mobile13811307
Tuscaloosa9352121
Montgomery9083188
Madison833280
Shelby648556
Lee621863
Baldwin613456
Marshall406445
Calhoun374345
Etowah372645
Morgan353631
Houston341225
Elmore287450
DeKalb270021
St. Clair251038
Walker247289
Limestone236822
Talladega229131
Cullman199721
Franklin186830
Lauderdale186237
Autauga185227
Russell18343
Dallas181526
Colbert176526
Jackson173512
Chilton167930
Blount167316
Escambia166227
Dale152648
Covington149528
Coffee14865
Pike124612
Chambers121143
Tallapoosa120985
Clarke116616
Marion100929
Butler93340
Barbour9277
Winston78812
Geneva7636
Marengo75420
Randolph71613
Bibb70310
Pickens68815
Lawrence68526
Hale67928
Lowndes66927
Cherokee65113
Clay6239
Bullock61816
Monroe5989
Washington58712
Henry5745
Crenshaw55430
Perry5466
Conecuh54012
Wilcox54011
Macon50118
Fayette49010
Cleburne4486
Sumter44321
Lamar4022
Choctaw36812
Greene31115
Coosa1803
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 207455

Reported Deaths: 2642
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby32138491
Davidson27636319
Knox1028881
Hamilton1016699
Rutherford997899
Williamson579841
Sumner5138104
Wilson386350
Putnam363949
Unassigned337010
Montgomery335846
Madison324673
Out of TN316927
Bradley313919
Sevier281118
Blount274128
Maury260230
Washington257338
Sullivan248135
Robertson232638
Hamblen209434
Tipton196422
Gibson188728
Trousdale17007
Hardeman164828
Dyer159919
Wayne15296
Coffee146516
Bedford142519
Obion141416
Dickson138517
Loudon13428
Cumberland133921
Anderson133713
Fayette131922
Weakley131022
Jefferson126716
Henderson126324
McMinn125928
Greene125848
Carter125631
Lawrence119316
Warren11629
Monroe115721
Hardin114617
Macon113622
Haywood111424
Lauderdale109516
Franklin107311
Johnson10093
Carroll100423
Roane9986
McNairy99021
White95010
Lake9403
Rhea92615
Hawkins91622
Overton8938
Bledsoe8804
Cheatham86210
Marshall8625
Cocke82111
Smith81312
Giles75722
Fentress6904
Lincoln6881
Chester67413
Hickman67411
Henry67310
DeKalb60817
Crockett60619
Marion5999
Campbell5704
Decatur57010
Claiborne4625
Grainger4414
Polk43712
Union4292
Grundy4058
Jackson3745
Benton3519
Morgan3484
Cannon3322
Houston32713
Humphreys3193
Unicoi3001
Clay2726
Sequatchie2611
Stewart2593
Scott2553
Lewis2521
Meigs2453
Moore2061
Van Buren1731
Pickett1692
Perry1591
Hancock1103

Most Popular Stories

Community Events