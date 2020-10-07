Clear

McDonald's adds new bakery items for the first time in almost a decade

McDonald's is adding new bakery items for the first time in a nearly a decade as the...

Posted: Oct 7, 2020 1:54 PM
Posted By: CNN

McDonald's is adding new bakery items for the first time in a nearly a decade as the breakfast wars heat up during the pandemic.

Beginning October 28, the McCafé bakery lineup is expanding with three new options: an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll. They will be available all day across participating restaurants in the United States.

"We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day," said Linda VanGosen, vice president of brand and menu strategy, in a statement.

The additions come as McDonald's finds itself struggling in a part of the day it was once dominant. Its most notable competitor is Wendy's, which launched its breakfast menu earlier this year with a mix of sweet and salty items such as the Breakfast Baconator and Frosty-ccino. Breakfast now accounts for 8% of Wendy's total sales. Taco Bell and other rivals have also launched expanded breakfast menus and are taking share of the market away from McDonald's

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said in the company's most recent earnings call that breakfast "was one area of pressure" because of new competitors. The chain also temporarily eliminated its all-day breakfast, among other items, to help restaurants' maintain costs. It hasn't said when, or if, All Day Breakfast will return.

"Any final decision will be made in partnership with our franchisees, based on consumer demand, and designed to drive the business while minimizing operational disruptions," a McDonald's spokesperson said.

Recently, McDonald's has slowly been rolling out new menu items and promotions once again. In September, McDonald's added its first new McNugget flavor in nearly 40 years: Spicy Chicken McNuggets. New meal deals from singers Travis Scott and J Balvin have also been added to the menu as limited time promotions.

Investors will learn how strong sales have rebounded from their earlier lows when McDonald's releases its third-quarter earnings, likely later this month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 141554

Reported Deaths: 2436
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson20842353
Mobile13778300
Tuscaloosa9291121
Montgomery9061188
Madison831679
Shelby644854
Lee617362
Baldwin611655
Marshall404845
Calhoun373045
Etowah369945
Morgan350331
Houston338423
Elmore284450
DeKalb264921
St. Clair249138
Walker244889
Limestone233022
Talladega226631
Cullman197820
Franklin185630
Lauderdale185137
Autauga183927
Russell18233
Dallas180926
Colbert175526
Jackson170512
Chilton167230
Blount166515
Escambia165326
Dale152145
Covington148628
Coffee14825
Pike124512
Chambers121042
Tallapoosa120185
Clarke115816
Marion100629
Butler92840
Barbour9237
Winston77312
Marengo75120
Geneva7446
Randolph70913
Bibb69110
Pickens68715
Hale67628
Lawrence67626
Lowndes66627
Cherokee64413
Bullock61616
Clay6149
Monroe5989
Washington58412
Henry5705
Crenshaw55030
Perry5446
Conecuh54012
Wilcox53911
Macon49618
Fayette49010
Sumter44121
Cleburne4366
Lamar4032
Choctaw36712
Greene31015
Coosa1793
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 205375

Reported Deaths: 2621
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby32016491
Davidson27518317
Knox1020281
Hamilton1009499
Rutherford988499
Williamson573540
Sumner5109104
Wilson382750
Putnam358849
Montgomery332146
Unassigned331610
Madison322573
Bradley312119
Out of TN311827
Sevier278618
Blount270728
Maury258230
Washington253138
Sullivan243636
Robertson230538
Hamblen207331
Tipton194422
Gibson187427
Trousdale16977
Hardeman164428
Dyer156418
Wayne15276
Coffee142516
Bedford141519
Obion138215
Dickson137217
Loudon13198
Anderson131713
Fayette131322
Cumberland130721
Weakley130021
Jefferson125816
Henderson125224
McMinn123928
Greene123448
Carter123331
Lawrence117514
Monroe114620
Warren11408
Hardin113116
Macon112022
Haywood109623
Lauderdale107116
Franklin105610
Carroll99721
McNairy98220
Roane9806
White93910
Lake9382
Rhea91715
Hawkins89822
Bledsoe8774
Overton8728
Cheatham85910
Johnson8463
Marshall8465
Smith80912
Cocke80611
Giles73422
Lincoln6801
Fentress6784
Chester67013
Henry67010
Hickman66611
DeKalb59817
Crockett59720
Marion5899
Decatur56810
Campbell5454
Claiborne4585
Grainger4434
Polk42912
Union4202
Grundy3978
Jackson3685
Benton3478
Morgan3474
Cannon3262
Houston31313
Humphreys3133
Unicoi2971
Clay2676
Sequatchie2601
Stewart2523
Scott2493
Meigs2433
Lewis2421
Moore2021
Van Buren1711
Perry1570
Pickett1572
Hancock1113

Most Popular Stories

Community Events