The NFL will now record players and coaches to make sure they're adhering to coronavirus protocols

The NFL on Monday informed its 32 teams of new Covid-19 protocols, including the implementation of a video monitoring system and a ban on gatherings outside of team facilities.

The changes were announced in a memo from Commissioner Roger Goodell, obtained by CNN from a league source.

The memo describes the video monitoring system as being used to ensure compliance with the leagues mandate that team personnel wear personal protective equipment at all times while in a team facility or traveling.

Teams were given a stern reminder that they must follow the health and safety protocols already in place or risk the financial consequences and competitive imbalance that would come from missing games.

"If it is determined that club personnel or players failed to have followed the protocols, discipline will be issued and will escalate where noncompliance continues," Goodell writes in the memo. "Protocol violations that result in virus spread requiring adjustments to the schedule or otherwise impacting other teams will result in additional financial and competitive discipline, including the adjustment or loss of draft choices or even the forfeit of a game."

The league levied fines against 10 members of the Las Vegas Raiders, a league source told CNN on Monday. The fines come a week after the 10 Raiders players failed to wear facial coverings while attending a fundraising event hosted by tight end Darren Waller.

Waller was fined $30,000, while his nine teammates were docked $15,000 each. Most notable among those fined $15,000 were quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Jason Witten. The other players fined were Derek Carrier, Zay Jones, Nevin Lawson, Foster Moreau, Nathan Peterman, Hunter Renfrow and Erik Magnuson, who is a member of the team's practice squad.

Derek Carr expressed regret over the situation at a news conference last week.

Carr told reporters, "I hate that a few moments without our masks on led to a story about our team and all this kind of stuff, especially after the fines that were brought on a couple of weeks ago. We felt terrible about that."

Rescheduled games after positive tests

Sunday's Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs was rescheduled following positive Covid-19 tests on both teams, the NFL said this weekend. It was being played Monday night.

Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton tested positive, and was put on the Reserve/Covid-19 list late Saturday.

There were no new positive tests among the two teams reported Monday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told CNN.

The Patriots-Chiefs game was the second this weekend to be rescheduled. The Tennessee Titans' Sunday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed to October 25 after the Titans announced a flurry of positive tests within the organization --10 players and 10 staff members, according to officials -- last week.