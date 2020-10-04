Clear

Trump's Covid-19 so far has caused high fever and drops in oxygen, doctors say

President Donald Trump has suffered high fever and his oxygen levels have fallen at least twice as he has battled Covid-19, his doctors said Sunday.Fo...

Posted: Oct 4, 2020 5:07 PM
Posted By: CNN

President Donald Trump has suffered high fever and his oxygen levels have fallen at least twice as he has battled Covid-19, his doctors said Sunday.

Following two briefings from Trump's doctors over the weekend, more details about the course of his Covid-19 illness are emerging -- but some questions still remain.

Friday

Since Trump announced his Covid-19 diagnosis on Twitter early Friday morning, his illness has had frequent "ups and downs," White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said during a briefing at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday.

On Thursday night and into early Friday morning, Conley said, the President "was doing well with only mild symptoms" and his oxygen level was in the high 90s -- but then late Friday morning, "the President had a high fever and his oxygen saturation was transiently dipping below 94%," Conley said. A normal blood oxygen saturation level is 95% or higher.

The President initially was "fairly adamant that he didn't need" oxygen. "He was not short of breath. He was tired, had the fever, and that was about it," Conley said.

However, the President was given oxygen.

"And after about a minute on only two liters, his saturation levels were back over 95%. He stayed on that for about an hour maybe, and was off and gone," Conley said.

Later that Friday, Conley added, the President was out of bed, moving around the White House residence and had only mild symptoms.

On Friday afternoon, Conley said in a White House letter that Trump received a monoclonal antibody cocktail -- an investigational immune system treatment from the biotechnology company Regeneron -- and had taken zinc, vitamin D, the heartburn drug famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

Some small studies have indicated famotidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid AC, might help improve recovery from Covid-19 but it wasn't clear if that's why Trump took it.

On Friday evening, the President was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for evaluation and monitoring. Before leaving for the hospital, Trump recorded a video message announcing that he was being transported.

The President has remained without fever since Friday morning, Dr. Sean Dooley, one of Trump's physicians, said during Sunday's briefing. Doctors have not said whether they have given him fever-reducing medication such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

Trump's oxygen level transiently dipped again on Saturday.

Saturday

"Yesterday there was another episode where it dropped down to about 93%," Conley said on Sunday. "We watched it and it returned back up."

Trump's physicians decided to give him the corticosteroid drug dexamethasone, which has been shown to help patients with Covid-19 and is typically given to patients on supplemental oxygen or ventilation.

In the United States, dexamethasone has been used to treat some Covid-19 patients since early on in the pandemic -- but some doctors previously have warned "it is not a treatment for mild disease."

Dexamethasone is usually used to treat certain forms of arthritis, severe allergies and asthma, among other conditions, including certain types of cancer. Side effects can include upset stomach, headache, dizziness, insomnia and depression. GoodRx estimates the most common version of the drug can cost as little as about $6.

"In response to transient low oxygen levels, as Dr. Conley has discussed, we did initiate dexamethasone therapy, and he received his first dose of that yesterday," Dr. Brian Garibaldi, one of Trump's doctors, said during Sunday's briefing.

"Our plan is to continue that for the time being," Garibaldi said. The President also continued his course of remdesivir -- completing his second dose on Saturday evening.

"He's tolerated that infusion well -- we've been monitoring for any potential side effects, and he has had none that we can tell," Garibaldi said.

That same evening, Trump tweeted a video message from Walter Reed, saying that he is "starting to feel good."

Sunday

As of Sunday around noon, Trump feels well, Garibaldi said.

Garibaldi added that the President could be discharged as early as Monday.

"He's been up and around. Our plan for today is to have him to eat and drink, be up out of bed as much as possible to be mobile," Garibaldi said on Sunday. "And if he continues to look and feel as well as he does today our hope is that we can plan for discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course."

As Trump's course of illness continues, there are questions that still remain around his condition.

During Sunday's briefing, Conley offered no detail about what X-rays or CT scans have shown about whether there has been any damage to the President's lungs.

"We're tracking all of that. There's some expected findings, but nothing of any major clinical concern," Conley said, not explaining whether they were expected findings in a normal patient or a Covid-19 patient.

And while Conley said Trump experienced a "high" fever, he has not given details of how high Trump's fever went, or what his current temperature is.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 138989

Reported Deaths: 2409
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson20584354
Mobile13692296
Tuscaloosa9131119
Montgomery8988186
Madison818278
Shelby632151
Lee611761
Baldwin604853
Marshall402545
Etowah366945
Calhoun366044
Morgan342031
Houston333123
Elmore281750
DeKalb256121
St. Clair244737
Walker241588
Talladega224730
Limestone222922
Cullman194620
Franklin183630
Autauga181827
Russell18143
Lauderdale180737
Dallas180626
Colbert172226
Jackson167012
Blount165515
Escambia165026
Chilton164030
Dale150444
Covington147728
Coffee14525
Pike123412
Chambers120442
Tallapoosa119085
Clarke114316
Marion99229
Butler92440
Barbour9217
Winston76312
Marengo74119
Geneva7306
Randolph69113
Pickens67915
Bibb67810
Hale66528
Lowndes66227
Lawrence65226
Cherokee63913
Bullock61315
Clay6089
Monroe5958
Washington58012
Henry5575
Crenshaw54630
Perry5436
Conecuh54012
Wilcox53711
Macon49118
Fayette47610
Sumter43721
Cleburne4246
Lamar3972
Choctaw36112
Greene30715
Coosa1793
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 199595

Reported Deaths: 2560
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby31482483
Davidson27029313
Knox987980
Hamilton983596
Rutherford966898
Williamson550540
Sumner5016103
Wilson367549
Putnam348548
Montgomery321246
Madison313671
Unassigned31299
Bradley302218
Out of TN293526
Sevier273917
Blount265827
Maury250029
Washington246038
Sullivan235333
Robertson227941
Hamblen201031
Tipton188521
Gibson180026
Trousdale16837
Hardeman161128
Wayne15166
Dyer150118
Bedford139718
Coffee134515
Dickson132117
Obion129515
Anderson126613
Cumberland125920
Weakley125921
Loudon12568
Fayette125421
Henderson122324
Jefferson121114
Carter121029
Greene120048
McMinn118628
Lawrence113914
Warren11138
Monroe111020
Hardin109916
Macon109922
Haywood105223
Lauderdale103816
Franklin102910
Carroll96220
McNairy95319
Roane9446
Lake9322
White89610
Rhea88615
Bledsoe8694
Hawkins86122
Cheatham8369
Overton8167
Marshall8155
Smith77811
Cocke77611
Johnson7653
Giles67819
Chester66012
Lincoln6571
Henry65010
Fentress6424
Hickman63510
DeKalb58915
Crockett57020
Marion5689
Decatur5579
Campbell4934
Claiborne4545
Grainger4173
Polk41412
Union4032
Grundy3597
Jackson3525
Benton3438
Morgan3334
Cannon3121
Unicoi2931
Humphreys2903
Houston2856
Clay2506
Sequatchie2503
Scott2412
Meigs2343
Stewart2283
Lewis2211
Moore1891
Van Buren1700
Perry1550
Pickett1402
Hancock1103

Most Popular Stories

Community Events