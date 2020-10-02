Clear
BREAKING NEWS Passenger killed in overnight wreck in Jackson County Full Story

Man charged with fraud after seeking PPP funding for companies he named after 'Game of Thrones' characters

A man was charged with fraud after he sought out more than $6 million in...

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 7:19 AM
Posted By: CNN

A man was charged with fraud after he sought out more than $6 million in PPP loans for companies named after "Game of Thrones" characters.

Tristan Bishop Pan, 38, of Garner, North Carolina, is facing charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions, according to the Department of Justice and an indictment, which was unsealed on Tuesday.

Pan submitted fraudulent PPP applications for 14 companies throughout 2020, including for companies called Khaleesi LLC, Night's Watch LLC and White Walker LLC, the indictment alleges.

To support the applications, the indictment says Pan made untrue statement about the companies' employees and expenses -- complete with fake documents and falsified tax filings.

The final amount Pan sought was just over $6.1 million, and he received more than $1.7 million in benefits, according to the indictment.

Pan did not respond to CNN's request for comment, and CNN could not determine whether he has legal representation at this time.

PPP loans are meant for small business and other organizations for payroll costs, mortgages, rent and utilities. They were part of the CARES act, enacted March 29, which aimed to provide emergency financial assistance to Americans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yet more than 50 people have been charged for allegedly committing fraud to get money from PPP, Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Rabbitt said last month.

"Unfortunately, the rapid injection of trillions of dollars in PPP loans into the economy has created a very high risk for fraud at a time when many organizations and their employees are already operating under the kind of intense financial pressure that often leads to fraud and embezzlement," John Warren, general counsel for the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), previously told CNN.

Seventy-six perfect of certified fraud examiners expect a rise in loan fraud over the next year, according to an ACFE survey.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 138162

Reported Deaths: 2405
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson20308354
Mobile13619295
Tuscaloosa9040118
Montgomery8918187
Madison805678
Shelby622150
Lee604361
Baldwin599753
Marshall399546
Etowah361645
Calhoun358744
Morgan336229
Houston296223
Elmore275949
DeKalb248121
St. Clair238937
Walker237688
Talladega219230
Limestone217420
Cullman192320
Franklin180830
Dallas179926
Autauga179828
Russell17963
Lauderdale177234
Colbert169626
Blount163415
Jackson162412
Escambia162324
Chilton161030
Covington142428
Dale142144
Coffee13945
Pike122412
Chambers118142
Tallapoosa117885
Clarke112516
Marion98129
Butler91940
Barbour8987
Winston75312
Marengo73219
Randolph67813
Pickens67415
Bibb67210
Geneva6626
Lowndes65927
Hale65628
Lawrence64425
Cherokee62413
Bullock61216
Clay5949
Monroe5928
Washington56212
Crenshaw54330
Perry5436
Conecuh53812
Wilcox53411
Henry5185
Macon48518
Fayette47311
Sumter43621
Cleburne4145
Lamar3862
Choctaw35712
Greene30615
Coosa1743
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 197432

Reported Deaths: 2501
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby31321479
Davidson26940313
Hamilton974195
Knox973780
Rutherford957995
Williamson545538
Sumner4968102
Wilson363648
Putnam341947
Montgomery317846
Unassigned31087
Madison309667
Bradley299817
Out of TN296528
Sevier269816
Blount261627
Maury247227
Washington240638
Sullivan229033
Robertson226639
Hamblen197130
Tipton187420
Gibson177324
Trousdale16767
Hardeman159826
Wayne15095
Dyer146518
Bedford138717
Coffee131814
Dickson130917
Weakley124821
Obion124413
Anderson124313
Fayette123921
Loudon12397
Cumberland123419
Henderson120624
Carter119928
Greene118946
McMinn117926
Jefferson117114
Lawrence112214
Monroe109420
Warren10917
Hardin108916
Macon107321
Lauderdale103016
Haywood102023
Franklin101710
McNairy93819
Carroll93420
Lake9292
Roane9266
Rhea87015
Bledsoe8664
White86410
Hawkins85022
Cheatham8329
Marshall7945
Overton7916
Cocke76510
Smith76211
Johnson7573
Giles65918
Chester65612
Lincoln6511
Henry64410
Hickman6248
Fentress5934
DeKalb57814
Crockett56519
Marion5608
Decatur5457
Campbell4744
Claiborne4505
Polk41311
Grainger4083
Union3902
Benton3438
Grundy3436
Jackson3435
Morgan3274
Cannon3091
Unicoi2931
Humphreys2793
Houston2724
Sequatchie2493
Clay2465
Meigs2323
Scott2272
Stewart2212
Lewis2141
Moore1881
Van Buren1680
Perry1540
Pickett1302
Hancock1103

Most Popular Stories

Community Events