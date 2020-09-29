Clear
The US ranks at the top of the world's coronavirus death toll of more than 1 million

More than 1 million people have died worldwide from...

Posted: Sep 29, 2020 8:08 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

More than 1 million people have died worldwide from Covid-19, and the United States accounts for more than 20% of the death toll.

In less than nine months, the death toll jumped from one coronavirus-related death -- in Wuhan, China, on January 9 -- to 1,002,628 early Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The US has been hit hard by the virus, with almost 7.2 million reported infections and more than 205,000 deaths.

With recent spikes in US cases, health experts warn things could soon get worse.

Only 20 states are holding steady when it comes to the average of daily new cases compared to last week, while 23 are reporting increases: Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Seven states show downward trends: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Rhode Island, Texas and Virginia.

Track cases in your state

Fall and winter promise to drive more people indoors and bring about flu season, and experts say Americans need to be consistent in following guidelines. Mask wearing, social distancing and avoiding large crowds will be key, experts say, along with authorities increasing testing as infections surge again.

Worldwide, the US dubiously ranks No. 1 in the total number of reported deaths and fifth per 100,000 people.

Johns Hopkins' tally shows the US, Brazil, India and Mexico account for more than 50% of coronavirus deaths.

Some states fight spikes while others ease restrictions

As trends vary across the US, some local leaders are stepping back toward normal while others are clamping down on efforts to combat the virus' spread.

Chicago bars, restaurants, gyms and personal services will be allowed to expand service Thursday because of 'sufficient progress in the fight against Covid-19,' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday.

'Over the past six months, we have asked so much of our business community, but each time, our businesses have stepped up to the plate,' she said in a news release. 'This next step in our reopening is good news for business owners as well as the communities they serve and the thousands of residents that work for them.'

Hard-hit California is seeing coronavirus positivity rate, hospitalizations and new cases trending downward, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, but he cautioned the numbers could pick back up if residents don't remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, New York will release guidance this week to reopen 'Covid-safe' homeless shelters, noting a rise in cases among homeless encampments, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Cases are also rising at an 'alarming' rate in parts of Brooklyn and Queens, the New York City Health Department said.

New Jersey is set to receive 2.6 million rapid coronavirus tests from the federal government to help fight spikes in cases.

Coronavirus and children

Children account for about 10% of coronavirus cases, but people should still pay attention to virus spread in that age group, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

'Children do get infected, and we'd better be careful about just dismissing infection in children,' Fauci said, adding it's unclear the degree to which they transmit the virus.

Some studies suggest they don't spread it as 'efficiently' as adults, said Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

'It's an evolving situation,' he said. 'You have got to keep an open mind when it comes to an issue like what the role of children is in transmission.'

Covid-19 cases among ages 12 to 17 well outpaced the cases in children ages 5 to 11, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report published Monday.

The report included data on 277,285 laboratory-confirmed cases among school-age children in the US from March 1 to September 19. Among the cases, 37% were in children ages 5 to 11 and 63% were in adolescents.

The data might underestimate the true incidence of disease among school-age children, as testing was often prioritized for people with symptoms, and those without symptoms may not have been tested, the researchers noted.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect the number of months between the first and 1 millionth global death from Covid-19. It took less than nine months to reach that milestone.

