Several Huntsville police officers are on Gawain Road in south Huntsvillle. WAAY 31 has a reporter on scene working to gather more information about what they are investigating at that location.
Several Huntsville police officers are on Gawain Road in south Huntsvillle.
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 6:19 AM
Related Content
- Police presence on Gawain Road in south Huntsville
- South Huntsville road project includes new park
- Chuck Wagon Texas BBQ to expand its presence to Huntsville
- Huntsville police: All lanes of Blue Spring Road, south of Mastin Lake Road, closed after wreck
- Police investigating shooting in south Huntsville
- Videos: Flooding hits south Huntsville road during Saturday severe weather
- Huntsville police, FBI respond to South Huntsville bank robbery
- Flour recalled for possible presence of Salmonella
- Heavy smoke in South Huntsville
- Huntsville Havoc parade road closures
Scroll for more content...