Clear

Hate working from home? Here's how to make it better

While many workers are enjoying the lack of commute and the casual workwear, not everyone is loving working from home.It can be lonely. The distractio...

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 5:20 PM
Posted By: CNN

While many workers are enjoying the lack of commute and the casual workwear, not everyone is loving working from home.

It can be lonely. The distractions are endless. Motivation can be hard to come by. And the lack of boundaries between work and home life can cause burnout.

"Some people are realizing that their environment is a big piece of why they enjoy their jobs," said career coach Hallie Crawford. "There are plenty of people finding they don't really like their job anymore."

But many of us won't be heading back to the office any time soon.

If you're struggling at home, the first step is to try and pinpoint what it is about working remotely that isn't working for you. Is it missing the socialization? Inadequate workspace? Feelings of isolation or tech issues? All of the above?

Then you can address the problem with a more targeted solution.

You miss your routines

Sure, you're really missing your favorite coffee shop that used to have your order waiting every morning, or your daily venting sessions with your co-workers, but there are some upsides to working from home. Focus on that instead of what you're missing.

"You have the ability to set your own schedule, take advantage of that," recommended Jodi Glickman, author of "Great on the Job: What to Say, How to Say It. The Secrets of Getting Ahead."

"Take a walk, book a virtual coffee date in the middle of the day that you normally wouldn't have done...There really is no right answer, but recognize you have flexibility you didn't have before."

You don't have a dedicated office space

It's hard to get into a work groove when your office space is also your eating space, TV watching space and/or sleeping space.

Look for ways to reproduce your office at home to make it feel more official. Whether it's adding a whiteboard, picture frames or work awards.

"Anything that makes it look and feel more like an office may make you feel subconsciously that you are in a more professional space," said Roy Cohen, a career coach and author of "The Wall Street Professional's Survival Guide."

If you need a better desk or office supplies, he suggested reaching out to your boss. "If it makes you more efficient to have these items at your home, your employer should consider that one of the prices they pay in order to have heightened productivity."

You need more structure

If you are finding yourself with much more free time but still scrambling to meet deadlines, try setting a firm schedule every day.

"Everything has blurred into a big overwhelming block of time," said Glickman. "When you have eight hours on your plate, you think: 'Of course, I can get three things done.' Then all of a sudden you have whittled away your time."

Designating set times on your schedule for "thought work," administrative-type tasks like emails, meetings and even breaks, can help you stay productive and motivated.

You're lonely and crave social interaction

Those random side conversations, hallway run-ins and coffee runs are a big part of office culture and employee engagement. And this will take some effort to recreate.

"Schedule a Zoom or FaceTime or just a phone call with friends twice a week," suggested Crawford.

Taking the initiative to set up a weekly social virtual gathering that isn't focused on work with your colleagues can help rekindle relationships and showcase leadership skills.

But don't allow the chat to become overly negative.

"If you complain frequently then that is what the meetings become: a session to express all of the frustration, that is not being solutions-focused," said Cohen.

Your career seems stagnant

It's common to feel stuck in a career rut when you haven't had real facetime with your boss in a few months. But use remote work to your advantage by asking to be part of projects and meetings you might not normally be included on.

It might be easier for you to join big meetings now that only a few executives would normally travel to, noted Glickman. "Create shadowing opportunities for yourself by asking to join in on meetings and conversations you normally wouldn't be privy to. You probably have a higher chance of doing those now."

You feel overworked

Many workers feel pressure to mimic the 9-5 workday at home. But working remotely offers you a little more flexibility with your time. Your employer doesn't expect you to work eight hours straight every day. Take breaks. You will be a better worker for it.

"Turn your brain off. Sometimes to be creative you need to stop thinking about what you are supposed to be working on," said Glickman. "Building those breaks into your schedule where you actually do something other than work -- you can do that during the day now."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 121879

Reported Deaths: 2153
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16883305
Mobile12364270
Unassigned11837124
Montgomery7985163
Madison664957
Tuscaloosa539594
Baldwin463942
Shelby444140
Lee355349
Marshall351941
Morgan291422
Etowah281042
Calhoun261531
Elmore216244
DeKalb211816
Walker197574
Houston193815
St. Clair174431
Limestone172518
Franklin162227
Russell15682
Cullman149415
Colbert149222
Lauderdale149025
Dallas145525
Autauga139823
Jackson13307
Talladega131921
Escambia127022
Chilton117612
Blount108212
Dale105842
Coffee10125
Tallapoosa94382
Clarke93313
Butler86237
Chambers85840
Pike8577
Covington82125
Marion76127
Marengo64718
Barbour6187
Lowndes60425
Winston59812
Bibb5646
Pickens55111
Bullock54813
Hale54727
Lawrence5107
Washington50313
Randolph49411
Perry4845
Wilcox47711
Conecuh43911
Monroe4386
Macon41417
Clay4136
Crenshaw41032
Sumter40419
Geneva4023
Cherokee37111
Henry3473
Choctaw32612
Fayette3216
Greene28214
Lamar2822
Cleburne2445
Coosa1123
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 166606

Reported Deaths: 1931
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28117406
Davidson24513269
Hamilton864077
Rutherford827081
Knox744566
Williamson460932
Sumner431888
Unassigned386610
Wilson307431
Montgomery266135
Bradley260616
Out of TN257423
Putnam251833
Sevier234213
Blount216818
Madison215250
Robertson201531
Maury190218
Sullivan189627
Washington187616
Hamblen169821
Trousdale16317
Tipton157215
Wayne14604
Hardeman128824
Gibson125618
Bedford117214
Dickson109010
Dyer106111
Carter101124
Fayette100812
Cumberland99210
Henderson98914
Loudon9864
Weakley97714
Anderson9639
Macon95218
Greene94822
Obion9408
Jefferson9269
Warren9147
McMinn89424
Monroe87916
Lake8502
Coffee8488
Lauderdale83114
Haywood82413
Hardin81912
Bledsoe8084
Lawrence80811
Cheatham73110
Roane7042
Carroll70310
Hawkins70213
Rhea6985
Cocke6727
Franklin6535
McNairy64814
White6297
Marshall6014
Smith5879
Overton5382
Henry5278
Johnson5141
DeKalb5097
Giles49315
Chester4707
Lincoln4671
Crockett43615
Hickman4204
Marion4007
Claiborne3833
Campbell3703
Decatur3665
Polk35311
Fentress3010
Grainger2981
Benton2898
Morgan2682
Jackson2642
Union2501
Unicoi2441
Cannon2330
Humphreys1873
Meigs1863
Sequatchie1762
Scott1702
Grundy1603
Lewis1491
Clay1313
Perry1230
Houston1190
Moore1181
Van Buren1140
Stewart1121
Hancock1002
Pickett831

Most Popular Stories

Community Events