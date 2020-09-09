Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

More than 2,100 University of Tennessee students and staff are quarantined or isolated due to Covid-19

Reckless behavior by a small portion of University of Tennessee students could lead to "drastic measures" as Covid-19 surges on the Knoxville campus.T...

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 4:29 PM
Posted By: CNN

Reckless behavior by a small portion of University of Tennessee students could lead to "drastic measures" as Covid-19 surges on the Knoxville campus.

The university had 600 active Covid-19 cases as of Monday, Chancellor Donde Plowman said during a livestream Tuesday. Among them, 592 were students, and eight were employees.

"We now have 2,112 people in quarantine or self-isolation. Of these, 1,939 are students, split nearly equally between on-campus and off-campus residence," Plowman said.

"Our case counts are going up way too fast, and we will need more drastic measures to stop the upward trajectory."

Across the country, colleges and universities have reported more than 37,000 coronavirus cases from all 50 states. And the semester has barely started.

Some campuses have already had to cancel in-person classes. Undergraduates at West Virginia University will have virtual learning through September 25 after the campus saw a coronavirus spike in just the first 1 1/2 weeks of classes, WVU announced Monday.

Towson University and North Carolina State University also moved classes online after coronavirus outbreaks, and the University of Notre Dame did the same for two weeks.

Like many campuses, the University of Tennessee is scrambling to create more quarantine or isolation space as additional students get infected.

"We have secured an additional hotel as of yesterday to use as isolation space for students living on campus who test positive," Plowman said Tuesday.

"We need more isolation spaces. This hotel is not going to be enough. And we are in the process of creating more isolation space on campus."

Other universities have implemented curfews, restrictions on visitors and even lockdowns of fraternities and sororities as Covid-19 cases rise, Plowman said.

"We are evaluating a range of options, and let me be clear: everything is on the table at this point," the chancellor said.

She expressed frustration about "fraternity leaders communicating to houses how to have parties and avoid being caught, avoid the police. Stories of a fraternity renting space off campus to have their party, crammed with lots of people in close quarters. Telling fraternity members not to get tested, or how to get tested so the results aren't shared with the university."

"I don't want to pick on any part of our campus. And the truth is the vast major of our community is working hard to do the right thing," Plowman said. "This is hard, and we appreciate everyone's efforts."

CNN has reached out to the president of the Interfraternity Council at the University of Tennessee for comment.

Plowman said there are still ways to socialize safely -- such as meeting friends outdoors and wearing a mask.

But she had a warning for those encouraging others to not get tested or to not take positive test results seriously:

"Actively working to avoid isolation and quarantine is reckless, and it will further spread this virus -- jeopardizing everyone else's opportunity for a fall semester on campus."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 121879

Reported Deaths: 2153
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16789305
Mobile12312266
Unassigned11727124
Montgomery7963163
Madison663157
Tuscaloosa536594
Baldwin460942
Shelby438840
Lee352949
Marshall351541
Morgan289622
Etowah278442
Calhoun260231
Elmore214544
DeKalb211416
Walker195874
Houston192515
St. Clair172831
Limestone171518
Franklin160127
Russell15672
Colbert148622
Lauderdale148525
Cullman148315
Dallas145025
Autauga138523
Jackson13257
Talladega131721
Escambia126222
Chilton117212
Blount107112
Dale103242
Coffee9855
Tallapoosa94282
Clarke93213
Butler85937
Chambers85740
Pike8537
Covington81825
Marion75427
Marengo64718
Barbour6177
Lowndes60425
Winston58511
Bibb5626
Bullock54513
Pickens54511
Hale54227
Lawrence5065
Washington50213
Randolph49411
Perry4835
Wilcox47411
Conecuh43811
Monroe4386
Macon41317
Crenshaw40531
Sumter40319
Clay4026
Geneva3983
Cherokee36711
Henry3463
Choctaw32512
Fayette3206
Greene28214
Lamar2822
Cleburne2395
Coosa1113
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 165754

Reported Deaths: 1896
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28011407
Davidson24418267
Hamilton859478
Rutherford824280
Knox737066
Williamson458532
Sumner430087
Unassigned38239
Wilson305931
Montgomery263933
Bradley259516
Out of TN257423
Putnam250232
Sevier232913
Blount215217
Madison210549
Robertson201431
Maury190018
Sullivan187527
Washington186314
Hamblen169321
Trousdale16297
Tipton156615
Wayne14892
Hardeman128822
Gibson123717
Bedford116914
Dickson10779
Dyer106310
Fayette100812
Carter100025
Cumberland9929
Loudon9864
Henderson98311
Weakley97014
Anderson9579
Macon95217
Greene93819
Obion9378
Jefferson9239
Warren9147
McMinn88424
Monroe87415
Lake8482
Coffee8367
Lauderdale83112
Haywood81712
Hardin81012
Lawrence80411
Bledsoe8024
Cheatham72910
Hawkins70413
Carroll69810
Roane6962
Rhea6865
Cocke6717
Franklin6485
McNairy63514
White6277
Marshall5994
Smith5909
Overton5372
Henry5268
Johnson5091
DeKalb5076
Giles49015
Lincoln4671
Chester4636
Crockett43114
Hickman4134
Marion3977
Claiborne3833
Campbell3693
Decatur3604
Polk35311
Fentress2990
Grainger2951
Benton2887
Morgan2662
Jackson2622
Union2491
Unicoi2411
Cannon2310
Meigs1823
Humphreys1813
Sequatchie1772
Scott1672
Grundy1583
Lewis1491
Clay1312
Perry1220
Houston1200
Moore1181
Van Buren1150
Stewart1081
Hancock1002
Pickett801

Most Popular Stories

Community Events