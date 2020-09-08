Google Drive outages reported across the US

Google Drive wasn't loading for thousands of users across the United States on Tuesday — the first day of remote school work for many students and teachers.

More than 3,000 people reported Google Drive issues on the service-tracking site DownDetector. The reports started rolling in around 10am ET, and most of them noted that the app wasn't loading.

Google's support site said around 1:30pm that the problem with Drive should be resolved.

Many of the reports came from teachers who use Google Drive as a virtual classroom tool. 'I am a teacher in Shakopee, MN and am unable to open Google Drive. I can open a document that was mailed to me, but not my account,' one Google user reported on DownDetector. 'Teacher and cannot open my school drive. Can't do any work or open lessons,' another user reported.

'Yes, we teachers are DYING. My Gmail and Classroom are fine, but I can't access any of my files AT ALL,' a New Hampshire teacher wrote.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.