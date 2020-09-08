Clear

An 8-year-old girl killed in a drive-by shooting was one of 53 people shot in Chicago over holiday weekend

An 8-year-old girl was among at least 53 people shot during a...

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 7:23 AM
Posted By: CNN

An 8-year-old girl was among at least 53 people shot during a violent holiday weekend in Chicago, according to police officials.

Eight people died between Friday and Monday in shooting homicides, the Chicago Police Incident Notification website shows.

The girl was killed Monday evening after gunshots were fired into an SUV she was traveling in, Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott said during a press conference Monday night.

"I am saddened and angered that another child has lost their life to gun violence in the city of Chicago," McDermott said.

An unknown vehicle pulled up beside her at a stop light and shot into the car as the light turned green, he explained.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the back, according to the incident notification.

Three other people were in the car with her, at least two of whom were shot, according to the incident notification.

Following the shooting, the victims' vehicle crashed into a tree. A woman believed to be the child's mother suffered injuries from the crash, according to McDermott.

Police believe the victims' car was intentionally targeted and police are searching for the gunman, he said.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is expected to address violence over the Labor Day holiday weekend on Tuesday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 121474

Reported Deaths: 2152
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16703305
Mobile12289265
Unassigned11499124
Montgomery7956163
Madison659257
Tuscaloosa535294
Baldwin458642
Shelby434540
Lee351149
Marshall351041
Morgan289122
Etowah277442
Calhoun259331
Elmore212444
DeKalb211116
Walker195874
Houston192315
St. Clair172031
Limestone170618
Franklin160027
Russell15652
Colbert148022
Cullman148015
Lauderdale147925
Dallas144925
Autauga138323
Jackson13217
Talladega131221
Escambia125722
Chilton116812
Blount107012
Dale103042
Coffee9825
Tallapoosa94282
Clarke93013
Butler85937
Chambers85740
Pike8517
Covington81725
Marion74927
Marengo64518
Barbour6177
Lowndes60425
Winston58411
Bibb5576
Bullock54513
Pickens54411
Hale54227
Lawrence5055
Washington50013
Randolph49411
Perry4835
Wilcox47411
Conecuh43711
Monroe4376
Macon41217
Sumter40319
Clay4016
Crenshaw40131
Geneva3983
Cherokee36711
Henry3453
Choctaw32512
Fayette3166
Greene28214
Lamar2822
Cleburne2395
Coosa1103
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 165109

Reported Deaths: 1869
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby27947402
Davidson24372264
Hamilton856378
Rutherford818880
Knox730465
Williamson457231
Sumner428287
Unassigned37977
Wilson304331
Montgomery262831
Bradley258716
Out of TN257824
Putnam249931
Sevier232613
Blount214717
Madison208948
Robertson199130
Maury189218
Sullivan187226
Washington186214
Hamblen169121
Trousdale16297
Tipton156115
Wayne14892
Hardeman128822
Gibson121417
Bedford116614
Dyer106010
Dickson10159
Fayette100511
Carter99524
Cumberland9929
Loudon9764
Henderson97511
Weakley97114
Anderson9528
Macon95216
Greene93719
Obion9348
Jefferson9187
Warren9137
McMinn87524
Monroe87515
Lake8462
Coffee8347
Lauderdale83312
Haywood81012
Hardin80712
Bledsoe8024
Lawrence79911
Cheatham72810
Hawkins70313
Carroll69410
Roane6932
Rhea6845
Cocke6737
Franklin6365
McNairy63314
White6267
Marshall5994
Smith5808
Overton5342
Henry5277
Johnson5111
DeKalb5076
Giles48615
Lincoln4641
Chester4616
Crockett43114
Hickman4124
Marion3927
Claiborne3833
Campbell3693
Decatur3544
Polk35311
Fentress3000
Grainger2951
Benton2867
Morgan2662
Jackson2612
Union2481
Unicoi2431
Cannon2300
Meigs1812
Humphreys1793
Sequatchie1742
Scott1672
Grundy1583
Lewis1491
Clay1312
Perry1200
Houston1190
Moore1171
Van Buren1120
Stewart1070
Hancock1002
Pickett801

Most Popular Stories

Community Events