Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New Covid-19 study reveals more about possible risks to pregnant women

Researchers are learning more about what pregnant women may experience if they are infected with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.Pregnant and rec...

Posted: Sep 1, 2020 9:01 PM
Posted By: CNN

Researchers are learning more about what pregnant women may experience if they are infected with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

Pregnant and recently pregnant women who are diagnosed with Covid-19 in the hospital appear to be less likely to have symptoms of fever and muscle pain but more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit, according to a new paper published in the BMJ medical journal on Tuesday. The study also found pregnant women with Covid-19 are at increased risk of delivering preterm, but preterm birth rates were not high.

"We found that one in 10 pregnant or recently pregnant women who are attending or admitted to hospital for any reason are diagnosed as having suspected or confirmed Covid-19, although the rates vary," the researchers -- from various institutions in Europe and China -- wrote in the paper.

The researchers reviewed 77 studies on Covid-19 in pregnant and recently pregnant women, published from December 1 and June 26.

Collectively, those studies included data on 13,118 pregnant and recently pregnant women with Covid-19, and 83,486 non-pregnant women of reproductive age who also had Covid-19.

"The Covid-19 related symptoms of fever and myalgia (muscle ache) manifest less often in pregnant and recently pregnant women than in nonpregnant women of reproductive age," the researchers wrote.

"Pregnant or recently pregnant women with Covid-19 seem to be at increased risk of requiring admission to an intensive care unit or invasive ventilation."

Older women, women who are heavier and women with conditions such as diabetes, kidney disease or other chronic conditions may also have a higher risk of severe disease, they said.

The researchers also found in those studies that pregnant women with Covid-19 are at increased risk of delivering preterm and their babies being admitted to the neonatal unit, although overall rates of spontaneous preterm births were not high. Also, stillbirth and neonatal death rates were low, the researchers found.

The studies used in the review primarily reported on pregnant women who required visits to the hospital and not many studies reported outcomes by trimester.

"Reviews such as this can only be as good as the studies they summarize and it is important to note that a high proportion of the included studies have a substantial risk of bias," Dr. Marian Knight, professor of maternal and child population health at Britain's University of Oxford, said in a statement distributed by the UK-based Science Media Center on Tuesday.

"It is also important to recognize that, whilst this review reports high preterm birth rates, a number of women affected by COVID-19 in pregnancy are still pregnant, and thus are not included in the study data. This may make preterm birth rates appear artificially high," Knight said. "Nevertheless, some pregnant women affected by COVID-19 may have a subsequent preterm birth and preventing infection remains essential."

Dr. Edward Morris, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said in another statement on Tuesday that the new paper provides "a welcome and comprehensive synthesis of the available research" on Covid-19 in pregnancy.

"While overall risks to pregnant women from coronavirus are low, the findings of this study highlight the particular risks to pregnant women," Morris said. "Pregnant women are included in the list of people at moderate risk as a precaution and pregnant women should therefore continue to follow the latest government guidance on social distancing and avoiding anyone with symptoms suggestive of coronavirus."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 117152

Reported Deaths: 2083
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson15872299
Mobile12043255
Unassigned890699
Montgomery7750160
Madison625850
Tuscaloosa513092
Baldwin442238
Shelby409542
Marshall348341
Lee334848
Morgan281122
Etowah267240
Calhoun237730
DeKalb205914
Elmore202342
Houston183815
Walker182373
St. Clair165128
Limestone164715
Russell15482
Franklin153927
Cullman145013
Colbert143522
Dallas142225
Lauderdale141123
Autauga134822
Talladega130318
Jackson12757
Escambia121422
Chilton109410
Blount103411
Dale101738
Coffee9615
Tallapoosa93081
Clarke92313
Chambers87339
Butler83736
Pike8247
Covington81624
Marion71628
Barbour6287
Marengo62517
Lowndes60024
Winston54511
Bullock53713
Bibb5357
Pickens53310
Hale52927
Washington50213
Wilcox47911
Perry4785
Randolph47811
Lawrence4635
Monroe4436
Conecuh43611
Crenshaw39626
Macon39617
Sumter39619
Geneva3873
Clay3566
Cherokee34611
Henry3283
Choctaw31612
Fayette2846
Greene27815
Lamar2732
Cleburne2025
Coosa1113
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 154933

Reported Deaths: 1754
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby27120387
Davidson23474259
Hamilton799874
Rutherford782570
Knox642957
Williamson436928
Sumner409486
Unassigned33687
Out of TN301027
Wilson282831
Montgomery247530
Bradley247316
Putnam236830
Sevier223612
Blount201017
Robertson188626
Madison180440
Maury174915
Washington174113
Hamblen165922
Sullivan164025
Trousdale16186
Tipton146215
Wayne12793
Hardeman123821
Gibson111514
Bedford111414
Dyer96410
Loudon9523
Dickson9139
Macon90615
Fayette88610
Henderson8787
Anderson8748
Warren8537
Weakley84213
Lake8372
Carter82918
Obion8298
Cumberland8268
Greene82016
Jefferson8156
McMinn79123
Bledsoe7754
Coffee7646
Lawrence7629
Monroe74915
Haywood74411
Lauderdale72512
Cheatham71010
Hardin70010
Hawkins66913
Rhea6524
Roane6512
Cocke6427
Carroll6378
White5647
McNairy54911
Marshall5334
Smith5168
Franklin4924
DeKalb4695
Henry4605
Giles44214
Overton4352
Lincoln4121
Johnson4071
Crockett40314
Chester3775
Hickman3763
Claiborne3663
Campbell3282
Polk32710
Marion3257
Decatur3034
Grainger2781
Benton2575
Unicoi2251
Union2251
Fentress2230
Jackson2171
Morgan2092
Cannon2000
Humphreys1683
Meigs1622
Scott1552
Grundy1492
Sequatchie1421
Lewis1321
Clay1120
Perry1100
Stewart960
Houston930
Moore930
Hancock922
Van Buren710
Pickett631

Most Popular Stories

Community Events