Barr tightens rules for surveillance of political figures

The Justice Department on Tuesday announced new rules for surveillance of political campaigns, candidates or staff, in another reaction to errors the FBI made when it gathered information to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in late 2016 and 2017.

The new oversight plan outlined in two memos includes requiring the Justice Department and FBI to consider warning individuals or campaigns that they are being targeted by a foreign entity, before seeking any court permission to conduct surveillance. Should there be reason not to give warning, the FBI director must explain why in writing.

The new oversight plans also include making sure the attorney general and FBI director sign off on any foreign intelligence surveillance of elected officials, candidates or their staff.

Attorney General William Barr issued the memos on Tuesday, putting in place an auditing office and new protocols that will govern the surveillance of elected officials and political campaigns.

One of Barr's memos "authorizes the establishment of an FBI Office of Internal Auditing and directs the FBI to undertake aggressive compliance measures, and the other that establishes protocols to ensure the accuracy of FISA applications and the effective oversight of any surveillance applications targeting elected officials and political campaigns," he said in a statement.