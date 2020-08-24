Clear

Caffeine consumption not safe during pregnancy, new study says. Some experts disagree

There is no safe level of caffeine for a developing fetus, so women who are pregnant or considering pregnancy should abstain from coffee and other caffeine-c...

Posted: Aug 24, 2020 10:12 PM
Posted By: CNN

There is no safe level of caffeine for a developing fetus, so women who are pregnant or considering pregnancy should abstain from coffee and other caffeine-containing products entirely, according to the author of a new review of literature.

But experts not involved in the review, which published Monday in the journal BMJ, question those conclusions.

There is no need for "immediate change to the current guidance" based on this research, said Dr. Christopher Zahn, vice president of practice activities for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

"Our guidance remains that moderate caffeine consumption, less than 200 mg per day, does not appear to be a major contributing factor in miscarriage or preterm birth," Zahn told CNN in an email statement.

The United Kingdom's Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists provided a similar statement.

"(The) advice to limit caffeine intake to 200 milligrams (mg) per day -- the equivalent to two cups of instant coffee -- still stands," stated obstetrician Dr. Daghni Rajasingam, a spokesperson for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

"This paper does not supersede all the other evidence that has found that a limited intake of caffeine is safe for the majority of pregnant women."

No cause and effect

The review looked at 37 observational studies on the link between caffeine and pregnancy outcomes and found "maternal caffeine consumption is reliably associated with miscarriage, stillbirth, low birth weight and/or small for gestational age, childhood acute leukaemia and childhood overweight and obesity."

There was no association with preterm birth, however.

"The cumulative scientific evidence supports pregnant women and women contemplating pregnancy being advised to avoid caffeine," said study author Jack James, a professor of psychology at Reykjavik University in Iceland, in a statement.

Current health guidelines on caffeine consumption during pregnancy, which typically advise pregnant women to keep caffeine consumption at 200 milligrams or less a day, are in need of "radical revision," James said.

The National Coffee Association immediately countered with a comment from Dr. Alan Leviton, a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School who has done studies on coffee sponsored by the association.

"The review draws conclusions from studies that rely on self-reported consumption data, which is notoriously inaccurate," Leviton said in a statement provided by the NCA.

Several outside experts with no conflicts of interest who reviewed the study also weren't convinced.

Because the study was only observational and could not establish cause and effect, "the harmful evidence can, in part, be accounted for by other associated factors that go with high caffeine intake, such as cigarette smoking," said Andrew Shennan, a professor of obstetrics at King's College London, in a statement.

"The observational nature of this data with its inherent bias does not indicate with any certainty that low doses of caffeine are harmful, and the current advice to avoid high doses of caffeine are unlikely to change," Shennan added.

"As the study notes, high levels of caffeine during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage and babies having a low birth weight and may lead to excess weight gain in the child's early years, which can increase risk of health problems later in life," said Rajasingam of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

"However, as other -- and potentially more reliable - research has found, pregnant women do not need to cut caffeine out entirely because these risks are extremely small, even if the recommended caffeine limits are exceeded," Rajasingam added.

Prevalence of caffeine

Sticking to the 200 miillgrams or less of caffeine a day can be difficult unless a pregnant woman carefully monitors her caffeine intake. That limit can be easily reached -- and exceeded -- by a single cuppa at many coffee shops.

For example, a 16-ounce cup of Starbucks Blonde Roast coffee contains 360 milligrams of caffeine; the same size in light roast at Panera is 307 milligrams; and a 14-ounce medium cup of regular Dunkin' coffee has 210 milligrams.

Decaf coffee contains between 9 and 14 milligrams of caffeine and is therefore a better choice, experts say.

Besides coffee, caffeine can be found in a number of foods and drinks that a mom-to-be might consume, such as tea, soda, energy drinks and chocolate. That can also make it difficult for a pregnant woman to realize just how much caffeine she might be consuming.

For example, Coca-Cola contains 34 milligrams of caffeine in each 12-ounce can, while Diet Coke contains 46 milligrams. A bottle of Honey Green Tea from the Honest Company contains 94 milligrams. A bar of Hershey's dark chocolate contains 20 milligrams, but some candies add extra caffeine for energy boost: a bar of Snickers Charge has 60 milligrams.

And here is another factor to consider: The body removes caffeine much more slowly from the mother's blood during pregnancy, according to the World Health Organization.

Considering all these factors, one outside expert said eliminating caffeine entirely from pregnancy guidelines should be considered: "If pregnant women cut out caffeinated products from their diet would this compromise their nutritional status and the answer is a big no," said Cathy Knight-Agarwal, a clinical assistant professor of nutrition and dietetics at the University of Canberra in Australia, who was not involved in the study.

"Therefore, from my perspective the only benefit of consuming such products is perhaps the psychological pleasure they induce -- which is all very well and good but is this enough of a reason not to cease consumption during pregnancy?" Knight-Agarwal added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 110769

Reported Deaths: 1950
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14621285
Mobile11540241
Montgomery7412155
Madison590739
Unassigned496669
Tuscaloosa479286
Baldwin406932
Shelby364338
Marshall342839
Lee293047
Morgan262022
Etowah250937
Calhoun214423
DeKalb198914
Elmore191142
Houston174014
Walker171367
St. Clair155024
Limestone153314
Russell15002
Franklin143222
Dallas140425
Cullman136512
Colbert134319
Lauderdale132922
Autauga126622
Talladega121816
Jackson12165
Escambia117220
Dale96036
Chilton93610
Blount9346
Tallapoosa91979
Coffee9025
Clarke88410
Chambers87038
Covington81922
Butler80436
Pike7817
Marion65527
Barbour6297
Marengo60817
Lowndes58724
Bullock52713
Hale51226
Bibb5106
Winston50011
Pickens49710
Washington48413
Perry4724
Wilcox46910
Monroe4486
Randolph43611
Conecuh42111
Lawrence4025
Sumter39019
Macon37416
Crenshaw36714
Geneva3532
Cherokee3319
Clay3166
Henry3083
Choctaw30612
Fayette2706
Greene26814
Lamar2602
Cleburne1774
Coosa1123
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 143937

Reported Deaths: 1567
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby25858369
Davidson22766245
Hamilton746361
Rutherford746164
Knox579849
Williamson414027
Sumner387182
Unassigned32945
Out of TN293721
Wilson265929
Bradley233616
Montgomery231324
Sevier215211
Putnam214523
Robertson174825
Blount173215
Trousdale15926
Washington15926
Maury158111
Hamblen157618
Madison155531
Sullivan147122
Tipton132313
Hardeman117422
Bedford105114
Gibson98112
Macon88014
Loudon8743
Dyer8529
Dickson8447
Anderson8368
Lake8151
Fayette81410
Henderson7886
Bledsoe7683
Obion7545
Warren7357
Weakley7357
Carter72714
Greene72110
McMinn71420
Cumberland7067
Jefferson7035
Haywood69910
Lawrence6998
Coffee6915
Cheatham69010
Hawkins63412
Lauderdale63212
Hardin6158
Rhea6132
Monroe60110
Cocke6006
Roane5862
Carroll5086
Smith5038
McNairy4877
Marshall4674
White4307
Giles42814
Franklin4224
DeKalb4165
Henry4084
Johnson3871
Lincoln3851
Overton3571
Crockett35512
Claiborne3442
Chester3334
Hickman3301
Polk30210
Campbell2992
Marion2975
Decatur2704
Wayne2592
Grainger2461
Benton2233
Unicoi2121
Union2050
Jackson1891
Cannon1850
Morgan1821
Scott1532
Humphreys1513
Fentress1470
Grundy1422
Sequatchie1381
Meigs1342
Lewis1171
Clay1020
Perry970
Stewart890
Hancock882
Moore840
Houston720
Van Buren530
Pickett461

Most Popular Stories

Community Events