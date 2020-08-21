Clear

The International Space Station crew will spend this weekend testing a cabin air leak

Air may be leaking in the International Space Station, so a NASA astronaut and two cosmonauts are moving into its Russian segment for the weekend to test whe...

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 2:44 PM
Posted By: CNN

Air may be leaking in the International Space Station, so a NASA astronaut and two cosmonauts are moving into its Russian segment for the weekend to test where the problem could be.

"The leak is still within segment specifications and presents no immediate danger to the crew or the space station," according to NASA. Astronaut Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Ivan Vagner and Anatoly Ivanishin are on board.

While crew members experience comfortable pressure while living in the orbiting laboratory, the space station does experience tiny air leaks over time. Regular repressurization is possible thanks to nitrogen tanks that are included on cargo resupply missions that deliver them to the space station.

However, NASA and the agency's international partners discovered last September that the cabin air leak rate had slightly increased. They have been gathering data on this between spacewalks and the arrivals and departures of spacecraft, the agency said.

Again, the rate has slightly increased.

This weekend's stay in the Russian segment will allow the astronauts and their ground teams to locate the source of the leak and hopefully repair it.

This means all of the space station's hatches will remain closed. Mission control will note the air pressure in each module of the space station to determine which module is leaking more air.

NASA and Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, believe they will have early results by the end of next week.

The Zvezda service module is roomy enough for the three crew members and has been inhabited by humans since the first crew arrived at the space station on November 2, 2000.

In the Russian segment, they will be able to access the Poisk mini-research module, as well as their Soyuz ship.

Poisk, which is also called Mini-Research Module 2, includes a docking port for the Soyuz ship, an area to prepare for spacewalks, power supply outlets, internal and external workstations and extra room for scientific experiments.

Space station teams keep rotating

Cassidy, Vagner and Ivanishin will depart the space station on October 21 and return to Earth, landing in Kazakhstan. The trio will have spent 195 days together on the space station. They launched to the space station in April.

A week before that departure, NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov will launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and dock at the space station.

NASA and SpaceX announced last week that the SpaceX Crew-1 mission will launch to the space station on October 23, carrying NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese space agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

This mission is dependent on reviews of data as well as NASA certification after NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 test flight. Demo-2 included the successful May 30 launch of NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the space station from Florida. They returned safely to Earth, splashing down August 2 in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Demo-2 mission was the first flight test to include a crew for a commercially owned and operated human space system, according to NASA. Once SpaceX's system is certified by NASA, it will be able to regularly send astronauts to the space station from the United States.

This ends NASA's reliance on launching from Kazakhstan to reach the space station, but the agency will still continue to launch astronauts from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

If the Crew-1 mission launches in October as planned, this will allow NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission to launch next spring to the space station.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 107804

Reported Deaths: 1921
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14419276
Mobile11329235
Montgomery7293156
Madison580038
Unassigned496669
Tuscaloosa464886
Baldwin395731
Shelby358239
Marshall332638
Lee289947
Morgan257722
Etowah239237
Calhoun207223
DeKalb195114
Elmore188240
Walker168467
Houston156813
Limestone149814
St. Clair148723
Russell14712
Franklin140622
Dallas138825
Cullman132611
Colbert131619
Lauderdale128722
Autauga124022
Talladega120815
Jackson11705
Escambia115217
Blount9125
Tallapoosa90578
Dale89332
Chilton8919
Chambers86138
Clarke86111
Coffee8506
Butler79636
Covington79421
Pike7537
Marion62827
Barbour6197
Marengo59717
Lowndes58424
Bullock52713
Hale50726
Bibb4946
Winston49211
Washington47713
Pickens46110
Wilcox46110
Perry4594
Monroe4406
Randolph41811
Conecuh41211
Lawrence3834
Sumter38019
Macon36415
Crenshaw36111
Cherokee3199
Clay3145
Geneva3062
Choctaw30112
Henry2783
Greene26814
Fayette2566
Lamar2552
Cleburne1692
Coosa1093
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 139175

Reported Deaths: 1488
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby25210346
Davidson22461242
Rutherford730061
Hamilton722361
Knox552048
Williamson401426
Sumner378180
Unassigned31874
Out of TN291520
Wilson258127
Bradley224716
Montgomery224022
Sevier210811
Putnam206222
Robertson169423
Blount164815
Trousdale15896
Hamblen153916
Washington15244
Maury149211
Madison148728
Tipton129513
Sullivan122821
Hardeman113322
Bedford101613
Gibson91211
Macon87514
Loudon8283
Dickson8135
Lake8091
Anderson8086
Fayette79710
Dyer7949
Bledsoe7593
Henderson7504
Obion7165
Carter6889
Lawrence6788
Cheatham6729
Jefferson6714
Weakley6717
Greene6699
Warren6696
McMinn66120
Coffee6605
Cumberland6587
Haywood6559
Hawkins61310
Rhea6022
Lauderdale59811
Cocke5836
Roane5672
Hardin5638
Monroe56210
Smith4927
McNairy4547
Carroll4496
Giles42414
DeKalb4054
Marshall4054
Franklin4004
White3846
Lincoln3691
Henry3684
Johnson3661
Crockett34011
Claiborne3282
Hickman3231
Overton3161
Chester3063
Polk29410
Campbell2882
Marion2785
Decatur2523
Wayne2462
Grainger2421
Benton2053
Union1960
Unicoi1950
Cannon1750
Jackson1741
Morgan1671
Scott1512
Humphreys1473
Grundy1392
Fentress1370
Sequatchie1321
Meigs1301
Lewis981
Clay950
Perry930
Stewart890
Hancock872
Moore810
Houston700
Van Buren490
Pickett411

Most Popular Stories

Community Events