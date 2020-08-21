Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison County Schools says virtual learning program is down for the day Full Story

American Girl honors pandemic heroes by turning them into one-of-a-kind dolls

Five people on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic are getting the American Girl treatment.The popular doll line, owned by Mattel, asked kids acr...

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: CNN

Five people on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic are getting the American Girl treatment.

The popular doll line, owned by Mattel, asked kids across the country to nominate an outstanding hero in their life as part of its Heroes with Heart contest, which is designed to thank and honor people who have risked their lives amid the pandemic.

The winners received a one-of-a-kind, custom-made American Girl doll and outfit in their hero's likeness to gift the honoree, along with a $200 American Girl gift card for the nominator, a spokesperson for American Girl told CNN.

"We had an amazing response with more than 1K nominations of really moving stories," the spokesperson said in an email statement. "Our criteria points of originality, being heartfelt in nature and fitting the contest theme helped us narrow it down, but truly every submission was moving and it's wonderful to hear of all the real-life community heroes around us."

April O'Quinn, a Virginia-based paramedic who was among the selected heroes, told CNN "it's a huge, huge honor to represent females in EMS."

"People tend to forget the EMS providers and for this to be so huge now in our community," she said. "They are just absolutely loving it."

The 39-year-old, who has more than 15 years of experience on the job, contracted Covid-19 and after recovering, immediately returned to work to care for others.

O'Quinn's niece Lacey nominated her aunt. In her submission, she said that at times, O'Quinn had to do her job without the right protective equipment or cleaning supplies. She also detailed her aunt's struggle with Covid-19.

"When she was finally healed and released back to work, she didn't hesitate for one moment," Lacey wrote, according to a quote from the American Doll website.

O'Quinn said she has a message for young girls who may be inspired by her story: "We are just as strong as the men are. We can do this job just as well as everyone else. Don't let anyone hold you back because you are a girl."

The paramedic is among five honorees, whose dolls are also featured on the American Girl website. The others are:

  • Xavier: The 17-year-old grocery store worker was nominated by his sister for working five days a week at a grocery store during the pandemic. "He has asthma and he still risks it to help out," his sister wrote in the submission.
  • Pam: The teacher was nominated by her students. She visited each student's house with a smile, an encouraging sign, and a bag of books.
  • Sarah: The nurse assistant was nominated by her granddaughter for her dedication and patience as a caregiver and in feeding the homeless in her community. "I hope that when I grow up and become a surgeon, I will help people with the same love as she does," her granddaughter wrote.
  • Laurent: The pilot for Spirit Airlines was nominated by his daughter for volunteering to fly a team of American doctors to Haiti to help them fight Covid-19. He also did a return flight full of stranded US citizens. "I am so proud of him for stepping forward to help!" his daughter wrote.

"Whether you're providing healthcare, keeping families stocked with food and supplies, or making sure cities keep running," American Girl writes on its website, "we owe you a huge thanks."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 107483

Reported Deaths: 1905
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14419276
Mobile11329235
Montgomery7293156
Madison580038
Unassigned496669
Tuscaloosa464886
Baldwin395731
Shelby358239
Marshall332638
Lee289947
Morgan257722
Etowah239237
Calhoun207223
DeKalb195114
Elmore188240
Walker168467
Houston156813
Limestone149814
St. Clair148723
Russell14712
Franklin140622
Dallas138825
Cullman132611
Colbert131619
Lauderdale128722
Autauga124022
Talladega120815
Jackson11705
Escambia115217
Blount9125
Tallapoosa90578
Dale89332
Chilton8919
Chambers86138
Clarke86111
Coffee8506
Butler79636
Covington79421
Pike7537
Marion62827
Barbour6197
Marengo59717
Lowndes58424
Bullock52713
Hale50726
Bibb4946
Winston49211
Washington47713
Pickens46110
Wilcox46110
Perry4594
Monroe4406
Randolph41811
Conecuh41211
Lawrence3834
Sumter38019
Macon36415
Crenshaw36111
Cherokee3199
Clay3145
Geneva3062
Choctaw30112
Henry2783
Greene26814
Fayette2566
Lamar2552
Cleburne1692
Coosa1093
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 139175

Reported Deaths: 1488
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby25210346
Davidson22461242
Rutherford730061
Hamilton722361
Knox552048
Williamson401426
Sumner378180
Unassigned31874
Out of TN291520
Wilson258127
Bradley224716
Montgomery224022
Sevier210811
Putnam206222
Robertson169423
Blount164815
Trousdale15896
Hamblen153916
Washington15244
Maury149211
Madison148728
Tipton129513
Sullivan122821
Hardeman113322
Bedford101613
Gibson91211
Macon87514
Loudon8283
Dickson8135
Lake8091
Anderson8086
Fayette79710
Dyer7949
Bledsoe7593
Henderson7504
Obion7165
Carter6889
Lawrence6788
Cheatham6729
Jefferson6714
Weakley6717
Greene6699
Warren6696
McMinn66120
Coffee6605
Cumberland6587
Haywood6559
Hawkins61310
Rhea6022
Lauderdale59811
Cocke5836
Roane5672
Hardin5638
Monroe56210
Smith4927
McNairy4547
Carroll4496
Giles42414
DeKalb4054
Marshall4054
Franklin4004
White3846
Lincoln3691
Henry3684
Johnson3661
Crockett34011
Claiborne3282
Hickman3231
Overton3161
Chester3063
Polk29410
Campbell2882
Marion2785
Decatur2523
Wayne2462
Grainger2421
Benton2053
Union1960
Unicoi1950
Cannon1750
Jackson1741
Morgan1671
Scott1512
Humphreys1473
Grundy1392
Fentress1370
Sequatchie1321
Meigs1301
Lewis981
Clay950
Perry930
Stewart890
Hancock872
Moore810
Houston700
Van Buren490
Pickett411

Most Popular Stories

Community Events