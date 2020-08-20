Clear

White House formally declaring teachers essential workers

The White House is formally declaring teachers essential workers as part of their efforts to encourage schools around the country to reopen for in-person lea...

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 9:55 PM
Posted By: CNN

The White House is formally declaring teachers essential workers as part of their efforts to encourage schools around the country to reopen for in-person learning. The move is just the latest in the administration's aggressive campaign to pressure districts into bringing back students this fall -- and although the essential worker designation provides guidance for educators that is only voluntary, it calls on teachers to return to the classroom even after potential exposure.

Vice President Mike Pence announced the decision to governors on a call earlier this week, a person familiar with the decision said. Under Department of Homeland Security guidance issued this week, teachers are now considered "critical infrastructure workers" and are subject to the same kinds of advisories as other workers who have born that label -- such as doctors and law enforcement officers.

The guidance for essential workers states that they can continue to work even after exposure to a confirmed case of Covid-19, provided they remain asymptomatic. Schools' contribution to community spread has already been a top concern for districts making the decision to open or close, so pushing teachers to continue working after potential exposure could prove controversial.

White House officials made the move in part to convey how seriously they believe the schools question should be taken, the person said, but also to try to stabilize the teaching workforce and streamline guidance at a time of confusion about the future of classrooms.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said the critical worker designation could be used to "threaten, bully and coerce" teachers into classrooms without the proper considerations.

"If the President really saw us as essential, he'd act like it. Teachers are and always have been essential workers—but not essential enough, it seems, for the Trump administration to commit the resources necessary to keep them safe in the classroom. Rather than fund these protections, create a plan and guidance for how to ensure that school buildings can reopen safely, and follow the science," Weingarten said.

"The Trump administration will always try to change the rules to threaten, bully and coerce. No doubt this new 'guidance' will be used as a pretext by Trump-supporting governors to force students and educators into unsafe buildings to serve the president's political agenda."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 107483

Reported Deaths: 1905
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14337272
Mobile11264230
Montgomery7257153
Madison576938
Unassigned469468
Tuscaloosa461785
Baldwin393130
Shelby357238
Marshall332338
Lee288847
Morgan257722
Etowah237736
Calhoun202823
DeKalb194414
Elmore184840
Walker165867
Houston155013
Limestone149213
St. Clair147222
Russell14622
Franklin138322
Dallas138125
Cullman131712
Colbert130418
Lauderdale127821
Autauga124122
Talladega119015
Jackson11655
Escambia114217
Blount9015
Tallapoosa90179
Dale89029
Chilton8849
Clarke86110
Chambers85938
Coffee8486
Butler79636
Covington78622
Pike7407
Marion62227
Barbour6137
Marengo59517
Lowndes58524
Bullock52213
Hale50426
Bibb4905
Winston48811
Washington47613
Perry4604
Wilcox45810
Pickens45710
Monroe4386
Randolph41711
Conecuh41010
Lawrence3793
Sumter37919
Macon36015
Crenshaw3579
Cherokee3138
Clay3135
Choctaw30112
Geneva3002
Henry2783
Greene26513
Fayette2526
Lamar2492
Cleburne1641
Coosa1063
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 137800

Reported Deaths: 1452
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby25096341
Davidson22326235
Rutherford722361
Hamilton714561
Knox546645
Williamson397926
Sumner373078
Unassigned31824
Out of TN299020
Wilson256326
Bradley223216
Montgomery221221
Sevier209610
Putnam200822
Robertson167823
Trousdale15866
Blount158415
Hamblen153016
Washington15134
Maury147011
Madison145828
Tipton129512
Sullivan122120
Hardeman110819
Bedford100613
Gibson87711
Macon87614
Loudon8233
Dickson8075
Lake8071
Anderson7996
Fayette78710
Dyer7729
Bledsoe7583
Henderson7324
Obion7004
Carter6799
Lawrence6718
Cheatham6709
Jefferson6674
Weakley6587
Greene6539
McMinn65120
Coffee6505
Haywood6489
Warren6416
Cumberland6277
Hawkins60610
Rhea5962
Cocke5786
Lauderdale57810
Roane5592
Hardin5498
Monroe54710
Smith4895
McNairy4457
Carroll4266
Giles42014
Marshall4004
DeKalb3984
Franklin3914
White3646
Johnson3621
Lincoln3621
Henry3573
Claiborne3231
Crockett3208
Hickman3191
Overton3071
Chester2952
Polk28810
Campbell2842
Marion2765
Decatur2503
Wayne2442
Grainger2341
Benton1972
Unicoi1910
Union1850
Cannon1720
Jackson1701
Morgan1621
Humphreys1463
Scott1452
Grundy1362
Fentress1350
Sequatchie1321
Meigs1241
Clay940
Lewis931
Perry930
Stewart890
Hancock842
Moore800
Houston680
Van Buren460
Pickett411

Most Popular Stories

Community Events