Clear

Massachusetts will require flu vaccines for public school students

Massachusetts will would require all schoolchildren to get influenza vaccines to stay enrolled in public schools and day cares. The mandate makes it the firs...

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 3:12 PM
Posted By: CNN

Massachusetts will would require all schoolchildren to get influenza vaccines to stay enrolled in public schools and day cares. The mandate makes it the first state to require flu shots for children over the age of 5.

"The new vaccine requirement is an important step to reduce flu-related illness and â€‹the overall impact of respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic," the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said in a statement Wednesday.

Most states require that children get the 16 recommended childhood vaccines to attend public schools, but the influenza vaccine, which must be given freshly every year, has been an exception.

Public health officials including US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield have been urging all Americans to get vaccinated against flu this year so the virus doesn't further complicate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Students will be expected to have received a flu vaccine by December 31, 2020 for the 2020-2021 influenza season, unless either a medical or religious exemption is provided," the Massachusetts health department said.

"Also exempted are K-12 students who are homeschooled and higher education students who are completely off-campus and engaged in remote learning only," the department added.

The CDC estimates that 600 children died of flu during the 2017-2018 flu season.

"Every year, thousands of people of all ages are affected by influenza, leading to many hospitalizations and deaths," Dr. Larry Madoff, medical director of the state's Bureau of Infectious Disease, said in a statement.

"It is more important now than ever to get a flu vaccine because flu symptoms are very similar to those of COVID-19 and preventing the flu will save lives and preserve healthcare resources."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 107483

Reported Deaths: 1905
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14337272
Mobile11264230
Montgomery7257153
Madison576938
Unassigned469468
Tuscaloosa461785
Baldwin393130
Shelby357238
Marshall332338
Lee288847
Morgan257722
Etowah237736
Calhoun202823
DeKalb194414
Elmore184840
Walker165867
Houston155013
Limestone149213
St. Clair147222
Russell14622
Franklin138322
Dallas138125
Cullman131712
Colbert130418
Lauderdale127821
Autauga124122
Talladega119015
Jackson11655
Escambia114217
Blount9015
Tallapoosa90179
Dale89029
Chilton8849
Clarke86110
Chambers85938
Coffee8486
Butler79636
Covington78622
Pike7407
Marion62227
Barbour6137
Marengo59517
Lowndes58524
Bullock52213
Hale50426
Bibb4905
Winston48811
Washington47613
Perry4604
Wilcox45810
Pickens45710
Monroe4386
Randolph41711
Conecuh41010
Lawrence3793
Sumter37919
Macon36015
Crenshaw3579
Cherokee3138
Clay3135
Choctaw30112
Geneva3002
Henry2783
Greene26513
Fayette2526
Lamar2492
Cleburne1641
Coosa1063
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 137800

Reported Deaths: 1452
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby25096341
Davidson22326235
Rutherford722361
Hamilton714561
Knox546645
Williamson397926
Sumner373078
Unassigned31824
Out of TN299020
Wilson256326
Bradley223216
Montgomery221221
Sevier209610
Putnam200822
Robertson167823
Trousdale15866
Blount158415
Hamblen153016
Washington15134
Maury147011
Madison145828
Tipton129512
Sullivan122120
Hardeman110819
Bedford100613
Gibson87711
Macon87614
Loudon8233
Dickson8075
Lake8071
Anderson7996
Fayette78710
Dyer7729
Bledsoe7583
Henderson7324
Obion7004
Carter6799
Lawrence6718
Cheatham6709
Jefferson6674
Weakley6587
Greene6539
McMinn65120
Coffee6505
Haywood6489
Warren6416
Cumberland6277
Hawkins60610
Rhea5962
Cocke5786
Lauderdale57810
Roane5592
Hardin5498
Monroe54710
Smith4895
McNairy4457
Carroll4266
Giles42014
Marshall4004
DeKalb3984
Franklin3914
White3646
Johnson3621
Lincoln3621
Henry3573
Claiborne3231
Crockett3208
Hickman3191
Overton3071
Chester2952
Polk28810
Campbell2842
Marion2765
Decatur2503
Wayne2442
Grainger2341
Benton1972
Unicoi1910
Union1850
Cannon1720
Jackson1701
Morgan1621
Humphreys1463
Scott1452
Grundy1362
Fentress1350
Sequatchie1321
Meigs1241
Clay940
Lewis931
Perry930
Stewart890
Hancock842
Moore800
Houston680
Van Buren460
Pickett411

Most Popular Stories

Community Events