US stocks finish the day in the red

Apple is the first company in the United States to reach $2 trillion in value. It took just over two years after passing the $1 trillion level to reach that milestone.
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 3:02 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2020 4:15 PM
