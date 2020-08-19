Clear

Getting vaccinated for the flu this year is particularly important, WHO officials say

Getting the flu vaccine this year is important, experts at the World Health Organization said during a news briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.It appears t...

Posted: Aug 19, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: CNN

Getting the flu vaccine this year is important, experts at the World Health Organization said during a news briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

It appears that the circulation of flu in the Southern Hemisphere -- which includes Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Zimbabwe -- is low. However, making assessments of what will happen in the Northern Hemisphere -- which includes North America, Europe and much of Asia -- needs to be done carefully.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical lead for Covid-19, explained that the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System is being used in countries for both flu and Covid-19. This system collects samples from across the globe from people who have flu-like or severe respiratory illnesses to test for viruses like flu.

Many countries are continuing to test for flu, and in the last two-week reporting period for this system, there were almost 300,000 flu specimens tested. Only 37 came back positive for the virus, "so it seems like flu circulation is low."

This could be for a number of reasons, Van Kerkhove said.

In the Southern Hemisphere where it is flu season, many of the public health measures put in place to protect against Covid-19 could be playing a role in reducing flu circulation.

"I think we need to be careful about making an assessment of what may happen in the Northern Hemisphere for a number of reasons," Van Kerkhove said.

First and foremost, she said, the systems put in place across the globe must continue to test for both Covid-19 and flu. It is also important that people get vaccinated for the flu when the vaccine becomes available.

Because it could be difficult to immediately distinguish between a Covid-19 infection or a flu infection, testing will be needed.

"It could complicate the clinical picture, but there are tools that are in place for influenza," said Van Kerkhove. "So it is really, really important than when the vaccine becomes available for flu, that people do take that vaccine."

There are an estimated 1 billion flu cases annually around the world, of which 3 to 5 million are severe cases, resulting up to 650,000 flu-related respiratory deaths, according to WHO's Global Influenza Strategy for 2019-2030.

Influenza is one of the top 10 leading causes of death in the United States annually. From October 2019 to April 4, 2020, the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control estimates there were as many as 56 million flu illnesses, 740,000 hospitalizations and up to 62,000 deaths from the flu.

Getting a flu shot this year "will save lives," Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC's director, said in June.

Covid-19 hit the Northern Hemisphere as many places were coming out of flu season, according to Dr. Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser at WHO.

A lot of the surge capacity used to manage critically sick Covid-19 patients initially came from the surge capacity available from dealing with the flu, he said.

"That highlights the reason it's so important to get the flu vaccination rates up this year, even relative to previous years," said Aylward. "We need that capacity potentially to manage Covid."

That includes children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, which recommends that everyone 6 months and older be vaccinated this year.

There is also still a "huge susceptibility gap" when it comes to Covid-19, Aylward said.

"We're going into a high season for transmission of respiratory illnesses and hence our concern that we have all possible capacities optimized to be able to manage that," he said. "And part of this is going to be managing flu and managing, ensuring optimal flu vaccination."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 105815

Reported Deaths: 1867
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14198264
Mobile11138229
Montgomery7226153
Madison577338
Unassigned454669
Tuscaloosa452485
Baldwin390630
Shelby353838
Marshall331738
Lee286147
Morgan255522
Etowah233636
Calhoun198223
DeKalb193214
Elmore183740
Walker164567
Houston154013
Limestone147313
Russell14532
St. Clair144222
Franklin137322
Dallas136825
Cullman130312
Colbert130018
Lauderdale126921
Autauga123522
Talladega117015
Jackson11565
Escambia112617
Tallapoosa90279
Dale89030
Blount8875
Chilton8809
Chambers85938
Coffee8476
Clarke83910
Butler79636
Covington78622
Pike7317
Marion61927
Barbour6066
Marengo59117
Lowndes58524
Bullock50413
Hale49826
Winston48411
Bibb4765
Washington47513
Perry4594
Wilcox45610
Pickens44310
Monroe4346
Randolph41611
Conecuh40810
Sumter37919
Lawrence3773
Macon35515
Crenshaw3539
Cherokee3138
Clay3105
Choctaw29712
Geneva2972
Henry2783
Greene26113
Fayette2476
Lamar2472
Cleburne1481
Coosa1063
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 135770

Reported Deaths: 1424
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby24905340
Davidson22190231
Rutherford717961
Hamilton699561
Knox534943
Williamson393227
Sumner366577
Unassigned31574
Out of TN298222
Wilson252626
Bradley219216
Montgomery218218
Sevier206010
Putnam195921
Robertson165022
Trousdale15876
Blount154215
Hamblen151216
Washington14763
Maury144911
Madison141427
Tipton127412
Sullivan121219
Hardeman109119
Bedford98912
Macon86913
Gibson84610
Loudon8193
Lake8051
Dickson7944
Anderson7786
Fayette76610
Bledsoe7522
Dyer7519
Henderson7164
Obion6874
Cheatham6569
Lawrence6558
Jefferson6524
Carter6489
Weakley6377
Coffee6304
Warren6296
Greene6279
McMinn62720
Haywood6258
Cumberland5987
Rhea5892
Hawkins58510
Lauderdale5729
Cocke5605
Roane5452
Monroe52610
Hardin5258
Smith4804
McNairy4377
Giles41614
Carroll4116
DeKalb3942
Franklin3844
Marshall3734
Johnson3531
Lincoln3511
White3496
Henry3361
Claiborne3151
Crockett3138
Hickman3091
Chester2902
Overton2881
Polk2819
Campbell2792
Marion2625
Decatur2473
Wayne2382
Grainger2281
Benton1902
Unicoi1840
Union1840
Cannon1650
Jackson1561
Morgan1481
Humphreys1453
Scott1432
Grundy1332
Sequatchie1281
Fentress1270
Meigs1211
Clay920
Lewis921
Perry920
Stewart850
Hancock842
Moore770
Houston670
Van Buren460
Pickett391

Most Popular Stories

Community Events