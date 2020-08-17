Clear

Oklahoma State sorority house placed in quarantine after 23 members test positive for Covid-19

An Oklahoma State University sorority house is under quarantine after 23 members tested positive for...

An Oklahoma State University sorority house is under quarantine after 23 members tested positive for Covid-19, according to the university.

"Last night OSU officials learned of 23 positive COVID cases in an off-campus sorority house. The rapid antigen testing was performed at an off-campus health care facility," a statement from the university read.

The entire sorority house is in isolation or quarantine after the confirmed cases, and residents "will be prohibited from leaving the facility," the university said.

The university and Payne County Health Department are monitoring those involved and conducting contract tracing to prevent further spread.

There are almost 48,000 confirmed cases in the state, according to Johns Hopkins University data. On Saturday, the head football coach at the University of Oklahoma said nine football players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said Sunday that it had identified a fourth cluster of cases, less than a week after starting classes. The university reported the third cluster Saturday at the Sigma Nu fraternity.

OSU is requiring all students who live on campus to be tested, according to CNN affiliate KOKH.

Last month, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he had tested positive for the virus, saying he was "pretty shocked" to be the first governor to get it.

