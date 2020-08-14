Clear

Nurses in a San Antonio hospital organize a patient's wedding to help lift his spirits

A San Antonio man who was hospitalized with Covid-19 the same week as his wedding got the chance to say "I do" with the help of compassionate hospital staff....

Posted: Aug 14, 2020 10:38 PM
Posted By: CNN

A San Antonio man who was hospitalized with Covid-19 the same week as his wedding got the chance to say "I do" with the help of compassionate hospital staff.

Carlos Muniz and Grace Leimann were scheduled to marry in mid-July when their nuptial plans were put on hold after Muniz became ill with the virus, according to hospital staff.

The groom-to-be was admitted to San Antonio's Methodist Hospital on July 15 and was in the hospital's Covid-19 unit for almost 10 days before his situation deteriorated and he was transferred to intensive care. There, he was placed on an ECMO machine as a last effort to save his life, according to the hospital staff.

As soon as nurse Matt Holdridge learned about his patient's canceled marriage ceremony, the idea to for a wedding at the hospital came to him immediately. Since tending to a patient's emotional needs often assists in physical recovery, the nurse said he knew he needed to make a wedding happen to keep his struggling patient fighting.

"The ball just kind of got rolling from there. A lot of people started volunteering for it. Before you knew it, every nurse in the unit knew about it and was trying to figure out ways to make it more special," Holdridge said.

In the days after Muniz learned his wedding plans were being revived, his condition began to as well.

"We were able to remove his feeding tube and he was able to eat on his own and drink on his own ... everything about his overall picture got better and better," Holdridge said.

To prepare for the big day, Holdridge bought matching tuxedo t-shirts for himself and the groom, and told the patient he would be his best man. Muniz agreed.

On Tuesday, August 11, the happy couple were joined in matrimony at a socially distanced wedding attended by immediate family and the hospital workers who had helped care for Muniz over the last month. Sweet wedding instrumentals played while nurses wheeled the grinning groom down a corridor in his hospital bed to await his beautiful bride.

"I don't think there was a dry eye in the room given everything he's been through and everything he had gone through to get to this point," Holdridge said. "It was a pretty magical event."

At the end of the ceremony, the bride thanked their families for their support and the hospital workers for their commitment to their patients.

"I know you have a difficult job. But just know that you are appreciated by many people," she said.

Holdridge says the wedding meant a lot to hospital staff, who have faced challenging times during the ongoing pandemic as well.

"We needed that just as much as they did," he said. "It was a big motivational booster for our staff just to be able to continue to fight for our patients and our community here."

Muniz has continued to improve, said Holdridge. A day after the wedding, he was able to transfer from his bed to a chair for the first time. As of early Friday morning, Muniz was taken off the ECMO machine.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 102196

Reported Deaths: 1825
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13578262
Mobile10747221
Montgomery6999153
Madison555035
Tuscaloosa435080
Unassigned406169
Baldwin374429
Shelby338137
Marshall320738
Lee273647
Morgan244320
Etowah220934
DeKalb186614
Calhoun185319
Elmore178339
Walker156265
Houston145913
Limestone139313
Russell13912
St. Clair138120
Dallas134825
Franklin131022
Cullman124612
Colbert123218
Lauderdale121320
Autauga119622
Escambia109417
Talladega108714
Jackson10794
Tallapoosa87879
Dale85629
Chambers84838
Blount8355
Chilton8309
Clarke82710
Coffee7816
Butler77536
Covington75521
Pike7167
Marion59226
Barbour5866
Lowndes57524
Marengo57217
Bullock49311
Hale48726
Bibb4575
Winston45611
Washington45313
Perry4484
Wilcox44510
Monroe4256
Pickens41310
Randolph40411
Conecuh39710
Sumter37019
Lawrence3603
Macon34414
Crenshaw3338
Choctaw29012
Cherokee2888
Clay2785
Geneva2692
Henry2683
Greene25511
Lamar2372
Fayette2275
Cleburne1301
Coosa1063
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 128511

Reported Deaths: 1313
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby23943319
Davidson21280221
Rutherford683455
Hamilton654756
Knox494641
Williamson370225
Sumner353873
Unassigned31513
Out of TN302419
Wilson241123
Bradley206615
Montgomery204115
Sevier19479
Putnam187820
Robertson159621
Trousdale15836
Hamblen145615
Washington13822
Blount137315
Maury13299
Madison124423
Tipton123312
Sullivan110615
Hardeman97518
Bedford95511
Macon87313
Lake7980
Loudon7793
Gibson7659
Dickson7433
Bledsoe7272
Fayette7258
Anderson7227
Dyer6969
Henderson6362
Cheatham6229
Obion6194
Jefferson6164
Lawrence6137
Carter5936
Coffee5843
McMinn58320
Warren5674
Rhea5662
Greene5529
Haywood5477
Lauderdale5359
Weakley5295
Hawkins52010
Cocke5145
Roane5102
Cumberland5027
Hardin4938
Monroe46910
Smith4674
Giles40213
McNairy4006
DeKalb3791
Franklin3594
Carroll3526
Lincoln3251
Marshall3254
Johnson3180
White3155
Henry3071
Claiborne2960
Hickman2901
Crockett2855
Campbell2611
Chester2402
Marion2395
Overton2351
Wayne2312
Decatur2263
Polk2245
Grainger2120
Unicoi1800
Benton1731
Union1660
Cannon1590
Jackson1371
Morgan1331
Humphreys1313
Scott1302
Grundy1242
Sequatchie1151
Meigs1130
Fentress1040
Clay840
Perry840
Hancock832
Lewis801
Stewart790
Moore680
Houston630
Pickett401
Van Buren390

Most Popular Stories

Community Events