Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mazda Toyota announces additional $830 million investment in North Alabama facility Full Story

Sudden sewing boom has sewing machine sellers scrambling

The Clorox wipes shortage continues...

Posted: Aug 13, 2020 1:18 PM
Posted By: CNN

The Clorox wipes shortage continues to hog the attention, but there's another product that's been hard to find on store shelves over the past four months because of coronavirus: sewing machines.

Sellers are doing everything they can to keep up with a sudden surge in demand, but they still can't keep pace.

While homebound families looking for ways to fill the time are turning to old-school crafting activities like sewing, a more obvious trigger for the sewing boom is the coronavirus-fueled necessity for face masks.

"The sewing fervor really erupted in April, almost immediately after the CDC said everyone should wear face masks," said Jeff Fuller, vice president of marketing for Tacony Corporation. "It was a Friday when the new guidelines were announced. By Monday, we saw the largest spike in sewing machine demand we've ever seen."

Tacony Corp., in St. Louis, Missouri is a wholesale supplier of Baby Lock sewing machines to hundreds of independent sellers nationwide.

Fuller said demand jumped "five to eight times" in April. In recent months, he said, the surge has calmed somewhat but the run on all kinds of sewing machines -- from entry level to high end -- continues to be strong.

"No one in our industry expected this huge spike in sales," said Fuller.

As suppliers were caught off guard by the demand, they found themselves running short of inventory.

Even Walmart, the world's largest retailer, was left scrambling and went from having a 100-day supply of sewing machines to just five days worth of inventory in only 24 hours, according to the retailer. Walmart said demand continues to be high and it's working with suppliers to increase its inventory of sewing machines.

Tacony sells affordable to high-end machines across its portfolio, for home crafters as well as commercial grade users, with prices ranging from $99 to as much as $30,000.

Fuller said that entry level sewing machines, $1,000 and under, are flying off the shelves, leading to back orders, some of which are still unfilled.

"It typically takes 12 weeks from placing an order with a manufacturer to delivery of a sewing machine," said Fuller. Sewing machines sold in the United States are imported from China, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam and elsewhere. Manufacturers, he said, are contending with higher orders in the US and globally.

Tacony customers are still likely to see a one- to three-month delay for some models of its lower-priced machines. "Overall, we're in a much better spot than in April, but it's still a battle," Fuller said. "We're racing to keep up with demand."

George Moore runs Moore's Sewing Centers, a fourth-generation family business that sells sewing machines and other household equipment, and offers on-site sewing classes in its six Southern California stores.

When his suppliers told him they were out of inventory going into April, he got creative.

The business has always maintained stock of refurbished sewing machines but didn't prominently advertise them to customers. Moore changed that policy amid the supply crunch.

He also quickly ordered significantly more inventory than he normally would, expecting sewing machines would continue to be hot sellers in the six months ahead.

"I just got 20 pallets of shipment of sewing machines. I usually order three to four pallets at a time," he said. "We do have a waiting list but people have been very patient."

Based on what he and his staff have heard from customers and from people taking the chain's sewing classes, Moore said he thinks the run on machines has to do with more than just the explosive demand for all kinds of reusable face masks and face coverings, although he acknowledged that's been a dominant factor.

"In the initial weeks [of the pandemic], there was a charitable aspect to it," he said. "People were turning to sewing to make face masks to donate them."

From there, quick-thinking folks spotted an entrepreneurial opportunity with face masks. On Etsy, one of the largest online marketplaces for crafters, face masks have become the hottest new commodity. Etsy said as many as 110,000 sellers have sold a total of 29 million face masks worth $346 million.

But self isolation has also inspired many people to take up a new hobby, or skill for more personal reasons."Sewing has a therapeutic element to it. It can be very fulfilling," said Moore.

Viem Lo, 31, who left his job as a real estate broker last year, enrolled in a sewing class for the first time a few weeks ago.

"I really enjoyed it," said Lo. "It was peaceful, fun and I lost myself in the process of creating something." Lo, who lives in Maple Valley, Washington said he's had a passion for fashion design but never got around to pursuing it. Now he has the time.

This weekend, he's taking a face mask making class at the Sewing and Design School in Tacoma, Washington. "I want to learn how to make masks for myself because I don't like how some masks fit my face," he said

Ryliss Bod is a sewing instructor and director of the sewing school in Tacoma. She's seen sewing become far more trendy since the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's younger people, men, who are taking classes. Many of them have never sewn before," she said. Her socially-distanced in-person classes are filling up so quickly that she's teaching seven days a week at times. Her one-hour face mask making class is among the most popular, she said.

"One of the things that excites me the most is seeing this wave of new sewers who never before would have even considered sewing," said Fuller. "I think this will create lasting incremental demand for sewing machines that wasn't there before."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Florence
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Decatur
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 101496

Reported Deaths: 1821
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13463261
Mobile10671216
Montgomery6955153
Madison551035
Tuscaloosa432780
Unassigned398568
Baldwin371029
Shelby336137
Marshall319938
Lee272447
Morgan242520
Etowah219034
DeKalb185214
Calhoun182819
Elmore176739
Walker154865
Houston145013
Russell13912
Limestone137813
St. Clair137520
Dallas134725
Franklin130822
Cullman123812
Colbert122518
Lauderdale120320
Autauga118822
Escambia109417
Jackson10724
Talladega106914
Tallapoosa87679
Dale85029
Chambers84838
Chilton8279
Blount8255
Clarke82110
Coffee7796
Butler77336
Covington74621
Pike7167
Marion58726
Barbour5816
Lowndes57524
Marengo56817
Bullock49211
Hale48826
Winston45711
Bibb4535
Washington44913
Perry4464
Wilcox43610
Monroe4246
Pickens41110
Randolph40311
Conecuh39410
Sumter36618
Lawrence3563
Macon34114
Crenshaw3318
Choctaw28912
Cherokee2798
Clay2775
Geneva2652
Henry2643
Greene25311
Lamar2302
Fayette2235
Cleburne1291
Coosa1053
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 126393

Reported Deaths: 1289
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby23785315
Davidson21044221
Rutherford671956
Hamilton640855
Knox485240
Williamson365626
Sumner350173
Unassigned31243
Out of TN290418
Wilson237423
Montgomery201514
Bradley201315
Sevier19169
Putnam184018
Robertson158720
Trousdale15836
Hamblen142515
Washington13522
Blount133315
Maury12998
Madison122221
Tipton121710
Sullivan107515
Hardeman96818
Bedford94011
Macon87013
Lake7960
Loudon7743
Gibson7498
Dickson7183
Fayette7188
Bledsoe7172
Anderson7116
Dyer6798
Henderson6262
Cheatham6079
Obion5984
Jefferson5964
Lawrence5937
Coffee5733
McMinn56720
Carter5646
Rhea5472
Warren5454
Greene5249
Lauderdale5239
Haywood5227
Weakley5034
Hawkins50010
Roane4962
Hardin4868
Cocke4855
Cumberland4836
Smith4614
Monroe4589
McNairy3976
Giles39113
DeKalb3691
Franklin3434
Carroll3415
Lincoln3201
Marshall3104
White3105
Johnson3070
Henry3030
Claiborne2810
Crockett2775
Hickman2760
Campbell2571
Chester2302
Marion2305
Wayne2302
Overton2211
Decatur2183
Polk2134
Grainger2060
Unicoi1750
Union1650
Benton1611
Cannon1570
Humphreys1313
Jackson1311
Morgan1301
Scott1242
Grundy1222
Sequatchie1131
Meigs1090
Fentress980
Clay830
Perry830
Hancock822
Stewart790
Lewis761
Moore640
Houston620
Pickett401
Van Buren370

Most Popular Stories

Community Events