Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mazda Toyota announces additional $830 million investment in North Alabama facility Full Story

Israel and the UAE establish 'full normalization of relations,' Trump says

Israel says it will â€‹"suspendâ€‹" plans to annex the...

Posted: Aug 13, 2020 1:04 PM
Updated: Aug 13, 2020 2:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

Israel says it will â€‹'suspendâ€‹' plans to annex the West Bank, as part of a new peace deal with the United Arab Emirates.

The deal was announced by US President Donald Trump, who told reporters in the Oval Office that he had a 'very special call' with leaders from both countries, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, and that they had agreed to a peace agreement.

Trump also tweeted a lengthy joint statement between the US, UAE and Israel, calling the agreement to 'full normalization of relations' between Israel and the UAE a 'historic diplomatic breakthrough.'

The UAE and Israel plan to exchange embassies and ambassadors, according to the statement. It will be the third Arab country to open relations with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan.

'This deal is a significant step towards building a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous Middle East,' Trump said Thursday.

'It will be known as the Abraham Accord,' Trump said of the agreement, which, â€‹US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said, is named for 'the father of all three great faiths,' Christian, Muslim, and Jewish.

'I wanted it to be called the Donald J. Trump Accord but I didn't think the press would understand that,' Trump said to laughter.

Trump also suggested that other countries will follow the UAE's lead 'now that the ice has been broken.'

'We are already discussing this with other nations,' Trump said. 'So you will probably see others of these.'

Israelâ€‹i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu weighed in on the announcement with a tweet, quoting Trump's tweet and writing, 'A historic day' in Hebrew.

Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid congratulated Netanyâ€‹ahu, adding, 'This step is proof that negotiations and agreements, not unilateral steps like annexation, which would harm Israel's security, are the way forward for our diplomatic relations.'

Friedman congratulated the President on â€‹what he called the historic agreement in the Oval Office.

White House adviser and special representative for international negotiations Avi Berkowitz touted the achievement. 'Peace is a beautiful thing,' Berkowitz said.

Trump heaped praise on his adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who said Trump urged his team to take an 'untraditional approach.'

'You can't solve problems that have gone unsolved by doing it the same way that people before you have tried and failed,' Kushner said, adding that the announcement shows there is 'hope' and 'potential' for the region.

National security adviser Robert O'Brien added that the Middle East was a 'mess' when Trump took office and this is another step to fix that. O'Brien said there will be a meeting of the delegations in the coming weeks, which, Trump added, would take place at the White House.

Trump jokingly asked Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin, who also praised the development, whether it was easier to negotiate with these countries or the Democrats amid stalled coronavirus stimulus negotiations.

'Middle East is more reasonable,' Trump joked.

The White House maintained a tight hold on this announcement, with only a select few top State Department officials aware that this announcement was coming. Most working level State Department officials were surprised when the announcement came, said two State Department officials speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

Last week when an interagency delegation traveled to the UAE, a peace agreement with Israel was not discussed, the officials â€‹said.

'This is a game changer,' one of the officials said. 'Simply put, this is breaking out of the mold.'

The administration was able to seize on the UAE and Israel's common enemy of Iran as a way to achieve this agreement, one administration official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal dynamics. While this is likely to ruffle feathers in other Arab capitals, it will ultimately create solidarity among a greater number of countries confronting Iran, this official said.â€‹

This breaking story has been updated with additional reporting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Florence
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Decatur
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 101496

Reported Deaths: 1821
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13463261
Mobile10671216
Montgomery6955153
Madison551035
Tuscaloosa432780
Unassigned398568
Baldwin371029
Shelby336137
Marshall319938
Lee272447
Morgan242520
Etowah219034
DeKalb185214
Calhoun182819
Elmore176739
Walker154865
Houston145013
Russell13912
Limestone137813
St. Clair137520
Dallas134725
Franklin130822
Cullman123812
Colbert122518
Lauderdale120320
Autauga118822
Escambia109417
Jackson10724
Talladega106914
Tallapoosa87679
Dale85029
Chambers84838
Chilton8279
Blount8255
Clarke82110
Coffee7796
Butler77336
Covington74621
Pike7167
Marion58726
Barbour5816
Lowndes57524
Marengo56817
Bullock49211
Hale48826
Winston45711
Bibb4535
Washington44913
Perry4464
Wilcox43610
Monroe4246
Pickens41110
Randolph40311
Conecuh39410
Sumter36618
Lawrence3563
Macon34114
Crenshaw3318
Choctaw28912
Cherokee2798
Clay2775
Geneva2652
Henry2643
Greene25311
Lamar2302
Fayette2235
Cleburne1291
Coosa1053
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 126393

Reported Deaths: 1289
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby23785315
Davidson21044221
Rutherford671956
Hamilton640855
Knox485240
Williamson365626
Sumner350173
Unassigned31243
Out of TN290418
Wilson237423
Montgomery201514
Bradley201315
Sevier19169
Putnam184018
Robertson158720
Trousdale15836
Hamblen142515
Washington13522
Blount133315
Maury12998
Madison122221
Tipton121710
Sullivan107515
Hardeman96818
Bedford94011
Macon87013
Lake7960
Loudon7743
Gibson7498
Dickson7183
Fayette7188
Bledsoe7172
Anderson7116
Dyer6798
Henderson6262
Cheatham6079
Obion5984
Jefferson5964
Lawrence5937
Coffee5733
McMinn56720
Carter5646
Rhea5472
Warren5454
Greene5249
Lauderdale5239
Haywood5227
Weakley5034
Hawkins50010
Roane4962
Hardin4868
Cocke4855
Cumberland4836
Smith4614
Monroe4589
McNairy3976
Giles39113
DeKalb3691
Franklin3434
Carroll3415
Lincoln3201
Marshall3104
White3105
Johnson3070
Henry3030
Claiborne2810
Crockett2775
Hickman2760
Campbell2571
Chester2302
Marion2305
Wayne2302
Overton2211
Decatur2183
Polk2134
Grainger2060
Unicoi1750
Union1650
Benton1611
Cannon1570
Humphreys1313
Jackson1311
Morgan1301
Scott1242
Grundy1222
Sequatchie1131
Meigs1090
Fentress980
Clay830
Perry830
Hancock822
Stewart790
Lewis761
Moore640
Houston620
Pickett401
Van Buren370

Most Popular Stories

Community Events