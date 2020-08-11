Clear

A rare giant shark now sits in an ice block at the Smithsonian, allowing researchers to hopefully unravel clues about its evolution

Researchers are hoping to unravel the mystery around one of the rarest sharks in the sea -- the megamouth.As it's nickname suggests the megamouth,...

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 10:48 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 11:45 PM
Posted By: CNN

Researchers are hoping to unravel the mystery around one of the rarest sharks in the sea -- the megamouth.

As it's nickname suggests the megamouth, Megachasma pelagios, is known for having a large mouth on a rounded head and they are thought to grow as long as 17 feet, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History. There has only been around 70 confirmed sightings of the elusive shark in the world, according to the museum.

Now, a megamouth that was captured by fishers off the coast of Taiwan in 2018 is sitting on a gigantic block of ice at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History Support Center. The Smithsonian released the news on Tuesday through an article in their magazine.

'When it comes to sharks, they're probably one of the most unique and weird-looking species,' Paul Clerkin, a graduate researcher at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, said in the article.

'Their mouth just keeps opening and their upper jaw closes like a convertible hood.'

The shark can reach weights of 2,600 pounds and is considered the smallest of the three species of filter-feeding sharks, behind the whale shark and the basking shark, according to conservation group Oceana. The first known megamouth was accidentally discovered by the US Navy in 1976 in the waters of Hawai'i.

The crew used two parachute-like sea anchors that reach the depths of 500 feet, according to the state's Department of Land and Natural Resources. When the anchors were hauled up, they discovered a 1,500 pound megamouth was entangled in the lines. It did not survive.

Since then, confirmed sightings of the shark have occurred all over the world in the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian oceans, according to Florida Museum of Natural History.

Discovering clues about the shark's evolution

Clerkin, who collected Smithsonian's new specimen in Taiwan, will collaborate with other researchers to unravel clues behind this mysterious animal's life. But they will be working against the clock since the specimen will begin to decay.

'Understanding the life history of sharks is important, especially because we don't know their full role in marine ecosystems or how sensitive they are to human-made pressures,' Clerking said. 'They're a big influence on the world.'

After research is complete, the shark will be preserved with formaldehyde and then ethyl alcohol for long term storage, according to the Smithsonian. It will join the over six million other specimens in the museum's Division of Fishes' collections.

'Even if we never ever collect one again, we'll still know that megamouth sharks existed on Earth at this time,' Dr. Lynne Parenti, the Curator of Indo-Pacific Freshwater and Coastal Fishes at the museum, said in the article. 'We're preserving this for everyone for what it shows about basic biodiversity. It could also answer questions that haven't been asked yet.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 99926

Reported Deaths: 1781
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13258244
Mobile10517207
Montgomery6835149
Madison544734
Tuscaloosa423076
Baldwin365125
Unassigned363064
Shelby330936
Marshall318937
Lee270047
Morgan241118
Etowah216232
DeKalb183013
Calhoun180717
Elmore173138
Walker153964
Houston141912
Russell13872
St. Clair135418
Limestone134913
Dallas133123
Franklin128820
Cullman122712
Colbert120716
Lauderdale118919
Autauga117421
Escambia108717
Talladega104814
Jackson10144
Tallapoosa86579
Chambers84438
Dale83525
Clarke82610
Blount8124
Chilton8097
Butler76736
Coffee7646
Covington73720
Pike7087
Marion58026
Barbour5765
Lowndes57324
Marengo56515
Hale47826
Bullock46611
Winston45711
Perry4454
Washington44312
Bibb4425
Wilcox43210
Monroe4215
Pickens4049
Randolph40310
Conecuh39310
Sumter36418
Lawrence3512
Macon33914
Crenshaw3265
Choctaw28712
Cherokee2758
Henry2643
Clay2635
Geneva2631
Greene25211
Lamar2292
Fayette2125
Cleburne1271
Coosa1033
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 123914

Reported Deaths: 1233
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby23485308
Davidson20722217
Rutherford658955
Hamilton622053
Knox468540
Williamson357725
Sumner344972
Unassigned31424
Out of TN294714
Wilson232123
Bradley195613
Montgomery195213
Sevier18947
Putnam178518
Trousdale15836
Robertson156720
Hamblen140514
Blount131411
Washington12772
Maury12727
Tipton121110
Madison116018
Sullivan103714
Hardeman93017
Bedford92811
Macon86013
Lake7920
Loudon7493
Gibson7266
Bledsoe7081
Fayette7028
Dickson6982
Anderson6936
Dyer6638
Henderson6043
Cheatham5997
Jefferson5844
Obion5794
Lawrence5756
McMinn55320
Coffee5483
Rhea5382
Warren5334
Carter5246
Lauderdale5148
Haywood5106
Greene5048
Roane4852
Hawkins4837
Hardin4828
Cocke4783
Weakley4634
Cumberland4586
Smith4554
Monroe4529
Giles38513
McNairy3815
DeKalb3652
Franklin3324
Carroll3253
Lincoln3091
Marshall3044
White2945
Henry2900
Johnson2850
Claiborne2760
Hickman2730
Crockett2695
Campbell2541
Wayne2282
Marion2274
Chester2232
Decatur2163
Polk2073
Grainger2000
Overton1981
Unicoi1690
Union1620
Benton1591
Cannon1510
Jackson1291
Humphreys1283
Morgan1261
Scott1220
Grundy1142
Meigs1060
Sequatchie1060
Fentress960
Hancock812
Perry810
Clay780
Stewart780
Lewis741
Moore610
Houston590
Pickett371
Van Buren360

Most Popular Stories

Community Events