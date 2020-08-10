Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Teen who shared photo of packed high school hallway says she's receiving threats

CNN's Boris Sanchez talks to North Paulding High School student Hannah Watters after it was announced that the school will switch to virtual learning for two days after at least nine people tested positive for Covid-19. Watters was briefly suspended after her photo of a crowded hallway gained traction online. The decision was later reversed.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 9:02 AM
Posted By: CNN

A teen who shared a photo of a crowded hallway at her Georgia high school last week says she has been receiving threats after the image went viral.

North Paulding High School sophomore Hannah Watters told CNN she and her family and friends have been receiving screenshots of group chats with threatening language against her.

One message said "I know where this girl lives," she said. Other threats included, "We're going to jump every girl named Hannah in the tenth grade," and, "Hannah is going to have a rough day at school on Monday," Hannah told Boris Sanchez Sunday night on CNN's "Newsroom."

The teen said she understands why people are upset but said she shared the photo because she felt like it was the right thing to do.

"I feel like a lot of teachers have my back because they know how dangerous it is going to school. But I know that a lot of the kids that I go to school with, I've already gotten backlash for it, threats and things like that," Hannah said. "I know I'm doing the right thing and it's not going to stop me from continuing doing it. But it is concerning, especially since it's a lot of the people I go to school with, people I've known for years now, that are threatening me."

School is closed after students test positive

Last week, the high school in Dallas, Georgia, -- about 40 miles from Atlanta -- attracted nationwide attention because of Hannah's photo. The viral image showed students in a crowded school hallway with few visible masks. The school district resumed classes August 3.

Hannah previously told CNN she shared the photo because she was concerned for the safety of her classmates and school staff, as well as the wider community.

As of Sunday, nine students at the school had tested positive for the virus and the district announced it would move learning online for Monday and Tuesday.

Following the news that the school will be closed for at least two days, Hannah said many people have told her they are getting tested for the virus.

"I've heard from many friends that they've been getting tests or that their family members or their teacher has gotten tested because it hasn't been safe over these few days," she said. "We were only in school for three days and the fact that we already have nine cases at the end of that week is concerning because we don't know how many people those nine people came in contact with."

"It's going to spread like wildfire in that school," she added.

School 'used us as guinea pigs'

Hannah said she was initially suspended for posting the photo. But on Friday, her mother told CNN the suspension had been reversed. Lynne Watters spoke with the school's principal Friday morning, she said, and was told her daughter would not be suspended and a suspension would not appear on her record.

Hannah previously told CNN she doesn't regret sharing the photo.

On Sunday, she said she doesn't think the school would have addressed the issue as early as it did if she hadn't posted the image.

"We could have just delayed opening like many other schools," she said. "They kind of sent us to school and used us as guinea pigs to see what would happen later on."

The sophomore also said she understands that people want to have the option for in-school learning for a variety of reasons, and she does too, but it's just not safe yet.

"We're all pretty concerned about going back and I know a lot of my teachers are too. Because we all want to go to in person," Hannah said. "I have no intention of shutting the county down because I know a lot of people don't learn well online, I don't learn well online, and I want to be able to go to in person school and have some type of normality this year for my semester. But we can't if we're not safe."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 97735

Reported Deaths: 1707
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13109243
Mobile9947207
Montgomery6835148
Madison537834
Tuscaloosa421373
Unassigned359961
Baldwin354425
Shelby328335
Marshall316736
Lee267845
Morgan239318
Etowah212131
DeKalb181913
Calhoun178414
Elmore172338
Walker152664
Houston139812
Russell13682
St. Clair133817
Limestone133313
Dallas132323
Franklin127420
Cullman122512
Colbert118113
Autauga116921
Lauderdale116719
Escambia108217
Talladega102614
Jackson9894
Tallapoosa85579
Chambers84138
Dale83424
Blount8004
Chilton7926
Butler76436
Coffee7616
Covington73520
Pike7097
Clarke6629
Barbour5755
Marion57424
Lowndes57224
Marengo55215
Hale47626
Bullock46411
Winston45311
Perry4424
Bibb4385
Wilcox42910
Monroe4214
Randolph40110
Pickens4009
Conecuh39310
Washington39112
Sumter36018
Lawrence3491
Macon33514
Crenshaw3185
Choctaw28312
Cherokee2737
Henry2633
Geneva2611
Clay2585
Greene25111
Lamar2222
Fayette2075
Cleburne1271
Coosa1012
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 122712

Reported Deaths: 1223
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby23238304
Davidson20620213
Rutherford655354
Hamilton613253
Knox460039
Williamson355125
Sumner343373
Unassigned316110
Out of TN292414
Wilson229023
Bradley194312
Montgomery193913
Sevier18867
Putnam176718
Trousdale15836
Robertson155819
Hamblen139614
Blount130311
Maury12577
Washington12522
Tipton120810
Madison110217
Sullivan99414
Bedford92811
Hardeman91717
Macon86013
Lake7870
Loudon7423
Gibson7175
Bledsoe7051
Fayette6988
Dickson6912
Anderson6846
Dyer6508
Cheatham5957
Henderson5932
Jefferson5684
Obion5654
Lawrence5626
McMinn54720
Coffee5453
Rhea5362
Warren5304
Carter5226
Lauderdale5088
Haywood5006
Greene4928
Cocke4752
Roane4752
Hawkins4727
Hardin4718
Cumberland4576
Smith4524
Weakley4514
Monroe4449
Giles38113
McNairy3785
DeKalb3602
Franklin3304
Carroll3143
Lincoln3021
Marshall3013
White2935
Henry2880
Johnson2800
Claiborne2720
Crockett2695
Hickman2680
Campbell2481
Wayne2262
Marion2244
Chester2212
Decatur2133
Polk2063
Grainger1970
Overton1951
Unicoi1660
Union1600
Benton1551
Cannon1470
Jackson1271
Humphreys1243
Morgan1221
Scott1190
Grundy1142
Meigs1060
Sequatchie1050
Fentress930
Perry810
Hancock802
Clay760
Lewis751
Stewart740
Moore630
Houston590
Van Buren360
Pickett351

Most Popular Stories

Community Events