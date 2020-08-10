Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

SpaceX and ULA win military launch competition worth $653 million -- and that's just the start

Elon Musk's SpaceX and Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture United Launch Alliance are the big winners in a stiff competition to secure military launch contr...

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 7:18 AM
Posted By: CNN

Elon Musk's SpaceX and Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture United Launch Alliance are the big winners in a stiff competition to secure military launch contracts, teeing up the companies to dominate the lucrative market for launching US national security satellites for years to come.

The initial awards will give $316 million to SpaceX for one launch and $337 million to ULA for two launches. But the total value of the deal could be worth far more, as the military will ask one or the other company to launch additional missions.

SpaceX is expected to handle 40% of all national security satellites slated to go up over the next five to seven years, while ULA will handle the other 60%. Military officials did not say exactly how many launches that might enetail, nor did they provide a total contract value.

Exactly what the companies will launch will remain secret. The United States' security apparatus regularly launches spy satellites and other spacecraft into Earth's orbit, and the missions are highly classified.

The contracts for launching such satellites are a core part of the rocket industry's revenue stream.

The long-awaited and hotly contested contract awards announced Friday solidify SpaceX and ULA as the go-to launch providers for the US military. The companies faced competition from Blue Origin, the rocket venture founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, and Northrop Grumman, a longtime government contractor.

Bezos' Blue Origin and Northrop Grumman — along will ULA — all received funds under an earlier round of awards under the military's contracting program called the National Security Space Launch, or NSSL. But that money was meant to help aid the development of new launch vehicles under development by each of the companies. It did not guarantee any of the award winners would receive actual launch contracts.

SpaceX and ULA have already held a duopoly on existing national security launches for years.

SpaceX filed a lawsuit against the federal government in 2014 for the right to compete for those awards, and ultimately ended ULA's decade-long monopoly on them. SpaceX's rockets are typically priced at a fraction of the cost of ULA's, and it was not immediately clear why the value of the contract awarded to SpaceX Friday was far higher than ULA's per-launch price. SpaceX's contract also put the price of its one mission at more than three times the $90 million sticker price of its Falcon Heavy rocket.

Will Roper, the Air Force's assistant secretary for acquisition, declined to comment to reporters on Friday, citing the confidential nature of the missions.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The NSSL awards were intended to encourage more competition, with the ultimate goal of reducing the amount of money the military spends on launches. But the price points were roughly in line with what the military has been spending.

Roper added that the price may ultimately come down, and the Air Force said in a press release that newer contracting strategies have saved the military about $7 billion since 2013.

Both Blue Origin and Northrop Grumman will be able to compete for additional business in the third phase of contract awards, which are expected to be doled out in 2025. ULA's contracts will have spillover benefits for Blue Origin, which is building the massive engines that it will use on its new line of Vulcan Centaur rockets.

Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith said in a statement Friday that the company is "disappointed" to be left out of the awards, though it will continue to develop its New Glenn rocket to fulfill other commercial contracts, and the company is looking "forward to supporting ULA's long-standing role in launching national security payloads."

Northrop Grumman also said in a statement that it was "disappointed" by the outcome.

Though SpaceX was expected to be a recipient of this batch of awards, the company fought back after it was left out of the awards the military handed out for new rocket development in 2018.

Like the other companies, SpaceX is developing a new launch vehicle, known as Starship, and Super Heavy, a rocket and spaceship system that Musk has described as the technology that will allow humans to colonize Mars. Theoretically, the rocket also could be used to help launch heavy military payloads into orbit.

A complaint the company filed last year against the federal government states that the SpaceX's proposal asked for money to support all three of its rockets — the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy, which are already operational, as well as Starship.

But officials determined that including Starship would render "the entire SpaceX portfolio the 'highest risk'" of all the options. SpaceX called that claim "unreasonable," according to the complaint.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 97735

Reported Deaths: 1707
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13109243
Mobile9947207
Montgomery6835148
Madison537834
Tuscaloosa421373
Unassigned359961
Baldwin354425
Shelby328335
Marshall316736
Lee267845
Morgan239318
Etowah212131
DeKalb181913
Calhoun178414
Elmore172338
Walker152664
Houston139812
Russell13682
St. Clair133817
Limestone133313
Dallas132323
Franklin127420
Cullman122512
Colbert118113
Autauga116921
Lauderdale116719
Escambia108217
Talladega102614
Jackson9894
Tallapoosa85579
Chambers84138
Dale83424
Blount8004
Chilton7926
Butler76436
Coffee7616
Covington73520
Pike7097
Clarke6629
Barbour5755
Marion57424
Lowndes57224
Marengo55215
Hale47626
Bullock46411
Winston45311
Perry4424
Bibb4385
Wilcox42910
Monroe4214
Randolph40110
Pickens4009
Conecuh39310
Washington39112
Sumter36018
Lawrence3491
Macon33514
Crenshaw3185
Choctaw28312
Cherokee2737
Henry2633
Geneva2611
Clay2585
Greene25111
Lamar2222
Fayette2075
Cleburne1271
Coosa1012
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 122712

Reported Deaths: 1223
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby23238304
Davidson20620213
Rutherford655354
Hamilton613253
Knox460039
Williamson355125
Sumner343373
Unassigned316110
Out of TN292414
Wilson229023
Bradley194312
Montgomery193913
Sevier18867
Putnam176718
Trousdale15836
Robertson155819
Hamblen139614
Blount130311
Maury12577
Washington12522
Tipton120810
Madison110217
Sullivan99414
Bedford92811
Hardeman91717
Macon86013
Lake7870
Loudon7423
Gibson7175
Bledsoe7051
Fayette6988
Dickson6912
Anderson6846
Dyer6508
Cheatham5957
Henderson5932
Jefferson5684
Obion5654
Lawrence5626
McMinn54720
Coffee5453
Rhea5362
Warren5304
Carter5226
Lauderdale5088
Haywood5006
Greene4928
Cocke4752
Roane4752
Hawkins4727
Hardin4718
Cumberland4576
Smith4524
Weakley4514
Monroe4449
Giles38113
McNairy3785
DeKalb3602
Franklin3304
Carroll3143
Lincoln3021
Marshall3013
White2935
Henry2880
Johnson2800
Claiborne2720
Crockett2695
Hickman2680
Campbell2481
Wayne2262
Marion2244
Chester2212
Decatur2133
Polk2063
Grainger1970
Overton1951
Unicoi1660
Union1600
Benton1551
Cannon1470
Jackson1271
Humphreys1243
Morgan1221
Scott1190
Grundy1142
Meigs1060
Sequatchie1050
Fentress930
Perry810
Hancock802
Clay760
Lewis751
Stewart740
Moore630
Houston590
Van Buren360
Pickett351

Most Popular Stories

Community Events