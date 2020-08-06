Clear

MLB tightens health and safety protocols following Covid-19 outbreaks

Major League Baseball has made several strict changes to its health and safety protocols in the wake of recent Covid-19 outbreaks, according to a league memo...

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: CNN

Major League Baseball has made several strict changes to its health and safety protocols in the wake of recent Covid-19 outbreaks, according to a league memo.

The memo, which was sent to clubs Wednesday, cites the Miami Marlins' outbreak.

"MLB investigators have now conducted a thorough investigation of the factors contributing to the spread of the virus within the Marlins traveling party, and our decision to revise the protocols ... is based on many of the things that we learned," the memo states.

The changes include reducing the size of traveling parties, requiring staff members and players to wear face coverings while on the road and prohibiting players and staff to meet in hotel rooms without special permission.

Coronavirus-related postponements started after 21 members in the Marlin's organization, including 18 players, tested positive for the virus. The Philadelphia Phillies have also had several positive tests.

And earlier this week, an outbreak among Cardinals' players and staff raised further questions about MLB's plans to safely hold the season amid the pandemic.

Commissioner Rob Manfred warned union leader Tony Clark in a call last week that if the league and players don't do a better job of following Covid-19 protocols and managing the virus, Manfred could shut down the shortened season, ESPN reported.

CNN has obtained a copy of the memo. It closes by saying: "We recognize that these changes place additional burdens and restrictions on players and staff. But if we desire to play, they are necessary to limit infections and, if someone does test positive, to keep the virus from spreading. The behavior of every Covered Individual affects the players and staff on his or her team, and on other Clubs as well. Everyone must be accountable for their own conduct because the careless or reckless actions of a few can impact the health and wellbeing of everyone."

The changes are effective immediately

-- "Clubs must reduce the size of their traveling parties to only personnel who are absolutely essential to playing games."Those traveling on road trips should serve an essential function. When large numbers of people are traveling, at least four buses will be provided to ensure there's a physical distance between passengers. Clubs should also ensure there's distance between those traveling on airplanes and not seat more than two people in a row.

-- "All staff and players must wear face coverings at all times in the hotel on the road (except when alone in their rooms), and at all times when in public places while traveling on the road.

Surgical face masks or N95/KN95 respirators should be used on buses and airplanes.

-- "While we are not at this time banning eating and drinking on planes, players and staff must be mindful of limiting the amount of time they remove their masks for purposes of eating and drinking."

No one should be conversing with others while they're eating or drinking and members traveling together should not eat or drink at the same time as others in their row.

-- "Staff and players may not meet for any reason in hotel rooms while on the road (including to share food), and may not gather in any public areas of the hotel without permission from the Club's Compliance Officer.

Players and staff will each have at least one private room (for example, a ballroom) with food and amenities so that teams can stay socially distant. At least one person should be making sure guidelines are followed, including those on face coverings and talking to others while eating.

-- "Staff and players must notify their Club's Compliance Officer if they intend to leave the hotel on the road for any reason. The Compliance Officer will notify staff and players if their planned trip outside the hotel complies with the Manual and the Club's Code of Conduct based on the nature of the activity and the level of risk it presents."

-- "When at home, staff members and players are prohibited from visiting bars, lounges, malls, or other places in which larger groups of people gather."

Players or Club staff who violate protocols and refuse to wear a face covering when required could be prohibited from the 2020 season and postseason.

"The Commissioner's Office will send written warnings prior to any such action being taken," the memo says.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 91776

Reported Deaths: 1639
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson12186230
Mobile9269204
Montgomery6350148
Madison512227
Tuscaloosa400269
Baldwin332223
Shelby311932
Marshall300134
Unassigned287856
Lee255442
Morgan227015
Etowah196728
DeKalb172113
Elmore163337
Calhoun162713
Walker147964
Houston133412
Dallas129823
Russell12672
St. Clair125214
Limestone122713
Franklin121520
Cullman117112
Colbert112213
Lauderdale111113
Autauga103021
Escambia98115
Talladega94613
Jackson8904
Chambers83238
Tallapoosa82778
Dale79823
Butler75435
Blount7453
Chilton7386
Coffee7255
Covington71620
Pike6727
Barbour5645
Lowndes56124
Marion54724
Marengo52914
Clarke4919
Hale45926
Bullock44411
Winston43511
Perry4324
Wilcox41110
Monroe3964
Randolph39210
Bibb3844
Pickens3769
Conecuh37310
Sumter36018
Lawrence3251
Macon31613
Washington31512
Crenshaw3073
Choctaw27612
Cherokee2497
Greene24711
Henry2473
Geneva2430
Clay2255
Lamar2052
Fayette1785
Cleburne1211
Coosa952
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 114098

Reported Deaths: 1144
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby21924298
Davidson19812208
Rutherford625453
Hamilton580347
Knox418638
Williamson336322
Sumner326471
Unassigned29285
Out of TN279314
Wilson215223
Montgomery178113
Bradley177112
Sevier17636
Putnam164613
Trousdale15766
Robertson147519
Hamblen131113
Blount11868
Tipton11379
Washington11142
Maury11077
Madison95714
Bedford89011
Sullivan85911
Macon84713
Hardeman84312
Lake7580
Loudon6863
Bledsoe6741
Fayette6468
Anderson6376
Dickson6301
Gibson6152
Dyer5797
Cheatham5546
Rhea5141
Jefferson5133
McMinn49820
Lawrence4976
Henderson4830
Obion4644
Warren4544
Carter4525
Coffee4482
Lauderdale4457
Hardin4267
Cocke4212
Haywood4145
Greene3986
Roane3982
Cumberland3976
Smith3933
Hawkins3915
Monroe3809
Giles36012
McNairy3355
Weakley3293
DeKalb3261
Franklin2964
Marshall2713
Lincoln2591
Carroll2513
Crockett2464
Hickman2400
Claiborne2350
White2323
Henry2310
Campbell2241
Wayne2222
Johnson2140
Marion2104
Chester2012
Grainger1810
Polk1813
Decatur1742
Overton1411
Unicoi1410
Union1330
Cannon1310
Humphreys1133
Benton1111
Jackson1091
Scott1050
Grundy1042
Meigs990
Sequatchie960
Morgan941
Perry770
Fentress760
Hancock761
Stewart720
Clay660
Lewis621
Houston540
Moore530
Van Buren330
Pickett271

Most Popular Stories

Community Events