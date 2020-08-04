Clear

Huge explosion rocks Beirut, injuring thousands across Lebanese capital

A massive explosion ripped through central Beirut on Tuesday, injuring thousands of people and blowing out windows in buildings across the city.The bl...

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 11:32 AM
Updated: Aug 4, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: CNN

A massive explosion ripped through central Beirut on Tuesday, injuring thousands of people and blowing out windows in buildings across the city.

The blast near the port in the Lebanese capital sent up a huge mushroom cloud-shaped shockwave, flipping cars and damaging distant buildings. It was felt as far as Cyprus, hundreds of miles away.

At least 25 people were killed in the blast and over 2,500 people have been wounded, Health Minister Hamad Hassan told reporters.

Footage from the scene captured the injured staggering through streets in the capital; and ambulances, cars and military vehicles packed with the wounded. One eyewitness described the scenes as 'like an apocalypse.'

There were conflicting reports on what caused the explosion, which was initially blamed on a major fire at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port, according to NNA. The director of the general security directorate later said the blast was caused by confiscated 'high explosive materials,' but did not provide further details.

A red cloud hung over the city in the wake of the explosion as firefighting teams rushed to the scene to try to put out the fire. At least 10 firefighters were missing, according to the city's governor Marwan Abboud, who said the scene reminded him of 'Hiroshima and Nagasaki.'

'In my life I haven't seen destruction on this scale,' Abboud said. 'This is a national catastrophe.'

The blast comes at a tense time in Lebanon. On Friday a UN-backed panel is expected to issue a verdict on the 2005 assassination of former prime minister Rafik Hariri, a move many fear will stoke sectarian tensions. The country is also in the midst of an economic meltdown, with ballooning unemployment, a tanking currency and poverty rates soaring above 50%.

Hospitals inundated

Chaotic scenes filled Beirut's hospitals Tuesday as doctors conducted triage on dozens of wounded people. Some had broken limbs, others had been showered with shards of glass. Some patients were unconscious.

Emergency wards are inundated with the injured. One of Beirut's major hospitals, Hotel Dieu, received around 400 injured patients, an employee told CNN.

The American University of Beirut Medical Center has been unable to receive more patients, partly due to blast damage, according to state media.

The Secretary-General of the Kataeb political Party, Nazar Najarian, died after being injured in the explosion, Lebanese state media NNA reported. He was in his office when the explosion happened.

The blast damaged buildings across the city, including the official residence of Lebanon's president, the headquarters of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, and CNN's bureau in downtown Beirut. Homes as far as 10 kilometers away were damaged, according to witnesses.

One Beirut resident who was several kilometers away from the site of the blast said her windows had been shattered by the explosion. 'What I felt was that it was an earthquake,' Rania Masri told CNN.

'The apartment shook horizontally and all of a sudden it felt like an explosion and the windows and doors burst open. The glass just broke. So many homes were damaged or destroyed.'

'You can see injured people all over the streets in Beirut, glass all over the place, cars are damaged, it is like an apocalypse,' said Bachar Ghattas, another eyewitness.

'It is very, very frightening what is happening right now, and people are freaking out. The emergency services are overwhelmed,' Ghattas told CNN. 'Beirut port is totally destroyed.'

World mourns

World leaders soon expressed their condolences amid the unfolding tragedy.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called his Lebanese counterpart Charbel Wahbeh to say that'Jordanians stand in support with Lebanon and its Lebanese brothers and are ready to offer any help they need,' he said in a tweet.

'My thoughts are with the people of #Lebanon and with the families of the victims of the tragic #BeirutBlast,' President of the European Council Charles Michel said in a tweet. 'The EU stands ready to provide assistance and support.'

The United States Ambassador in Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, expressed 'heartfelt sympathies' to the victims and their families after 'having witnessed the horrific explosions at the Port,' she said in a statement shared on Twitter.

'We mourn each loss from this terrible tragedy alongside the Lebanese people,' the US Ambassador added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 90890

Reported Deaths: 1611
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson11859225
Mobile9086191
Montgomery6249143
Madison501425
Tuscaloosa397463
Baldwin321023
Shelby305032
Marshall296630
Unassigned273453
Lee250540
Morgan222315
Etowah193026
DeKalb170113
Elmore160237
Calhoun15609
Walker147063
Houston131912
Dallas128823
Russell12331
St. Clair121712
Franklin119620
Limestone119613
Cullman114111
Colbert109312
Lauderdale107112
Autauga102420
Escambia97915
Talladega91813
Jackson8283
Chambers82138
Tallapoosa81478
Dale78520
Butler75235
Blount7363
Chilton7106
Coffee7095
Covington70920
Pike6607
Barbour5635
Lowndes55224
Marion54224
Marengo52014
Clarke4869
Hale45926
Bullock43811
Perry4294
Winston42911
Wilcox4059
Monroe3914
Randolph38810
Bibb3743
Conecuh37310
Pickens3679
Sumter36118
Lawrence3100
Washington31011
Macon30913
Crenshaw2863
Choctaw27412
Henry2453
Cherokee2427
Greene24211
Geneva2320
Clay2175
Lamar1982
Fayette1745
Cleburne1211
Coosa922
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 110636

Reported Deaths: 1092
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby21492288
Davidson19400202
Rutherford607253
Hamilton566147
Knox403236
Williamson326922
Sumner317870
Unassigned29544
Out of TN278314
Wilson207221
Montgomery173411
Bradley171310
Sevier17135
Trousdale15726
Putnam154413
Robertson145017
Hamblen122913
Blount11207
Tipton11069
Maury10815
Washington10662
Madison91213
Bedford87110
Macon83213
Sullivan8069
Hardeman80111
Lake7490
Bledsoe6721
Loudon6533
Fayette6208
Anderson6075
Dickson5951
Gibson5672
Dyer5557
Cheatham5485
Rhea5021
Jefferson4962
McMinn48920
Lawrence4786
Obion4354
Henderson4310
Carter4275
Lauderdale4236
Coffee4172
Warren4034
Hardin4017
Cocke4001
Cumberland3796
Haywood3745
Greene3715
Monroe3669
Roane3642
Smith3633
Hawkins3624
Giles3519
McNairy3165
DeKalb3051
Franklin2864
Weakley2763
Marshall2652
Lincoln2541
Hickman2310
Carroll2283
Crockett2263
Claiborne2210
Henry2160
Wayne2161
Campbell2131
Marion2054
White1943
Chester1932
Johnson1720
Grainger1690
Polk1651
Decatur1612
Unicoi1380
Overton1341
Union1200
Cannon1180
Jackson1061
Humphreys1053
Scott1040
Grundy1012
Meigs980
Benton971
Sequatchie940
Morgan821
Hancock761
Fentress740
Perry740
Stewart700
Clay610
Lewis561
Houston550
Moore450
Van Buren330
Pickett221

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events