Clear

First dog to test positive for Covid-19 in the US, Buddy the German shepherd, has died

Buddy, a 7-year-old German shepherd from Staten Island, New York, was the first dog to test positive for the coronavirus in the United States. He died on Jul...

Posted: Jul 31, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: CNN

Buddy, a 7-year-old German shepherd from Staten Island, New York, was the first dog to test positive for the coronavirus in the United States. He died on July 11 after a three-month illness, according to National Geographic.

It's unclear whether Buddy died from complications of the coronavirus, which he most likely caught from his owner, Robert Mahoney, who tested positive this spring, or whether he died from lymphoma.

Two veterinarians who were not part of his treatment, but who reviewed Buddy's medical records for National Geographic, told the publication that the dog probably had cancer.

"It's unclear whether cancer made him more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus, or if the virus made him ill, or if it was just a case of coincidental timing," the magazine reported.

The dog got sick in April and Mahoney suspected he had the virus, but it wasn't until mid-May that the family finally found a vet who would test him and who confirmed Buddy was infected.

"You tell people that your dog was positive, and they look at you (as if you have) ten heads," owner and Robert Mahoney's wife, Allison, told the magazine.

By June 2, the US Department of Agriculture confirmed Buddy was the first dog to test positive for the coronavirus in the US.

"Samples from the dog were taken after it showed signs of respiratory illness," the USDA reported at the time. "The dog is expected to make a full recovery."

But that didn't happen. Buddy's health continued to deteriorate. By July 11, Allison Mahoney told National Geographic, she found Buddy throwing up clotted blood.

"It looked like it was his insides coming out. He had it all over. It was coming from his nose and mouth. We knew there was nothing that could be done for him from there. What are you going to do for a dog with this? But he had the will to live. He didn't want to go," she said. The Mahoneys decided the time had arrived to euthanize their beloved dog.

Fewer than 25 dogs and cats are confirmed to be infected with coronavirus in the US, according to the USDA.

There is no mandatory testing requirement for animals living in homes with Covid-19 positive people so it's unknown how many pets in the US may be infected and whether those with underlying health conditions, similar to humans, may be at higher risk.

"The second dog to test positive in the U.S., in Georgia, and the sixth dog, in South Carolina, have both died, for example, and their deaths were attributed to other conditions," National Geographic reported.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does offer guidance for caring for a pet with Covid-19 but it doesn't include information about testing or information collection for veterinarians as there's still no solid data on how the virus affects pets.

The Mahoney family is heartbroken by the loss of Buddy, National Geographic reported, and frustrated by their struggle to get the canine diagnosed and cared for.

"(Buddy) was the love of our lives. ... He brought joy to everybody. I can't wrap my head around it," Allison Mahoney said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 83495

Reported Deaths: 1516
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10939220
Mobile7879181
Montgomery5957139
Madison465825
Tuscaloosa375561
Baldwin298420
Shelby283631
Marshall279528
Lee238640
Unassigned226749
Morgan209814
Etowah179719
DeKalb159410
Elmore151435
Walker142060
Calhoun12978
Dallas123323
Houston121912
Franklin114420
Russell11431
Limestone111711
St. Clair11129
Cullman105011
Colbert100711
Lauderdale99010
Autauga96320
Escambia90915
Talladega81612
Chambers80038
Tallapoosa78178
Dale73818
Butler73335
Jackson7203
Coffee6725
Covington65920
Blount6583
Chilton6505
Pike6317
Lowndes54724
Barbour5395
Marion51024
Marengo50214
Clarke4699
Hale43825
Bullock42811
Perry4113
Winston41110
Wilcox3959
Randolph37810
Monroe3763
Conecuh35410
Sumter35217
Pickens3479
Bibb3442
Macon29812
Washington29610
Lawrence2810
Crenshaw2713
Choctaw26512
Greene23811
Henry2313
Cherokee2177
Geneva2040
Clay1895
Lamar1892
Fayette1625
Cleburne1101
Coosa892
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 102871

Reported Deaths: 1033
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby20082275
Davidson18676195
Rutherford575349
Hamilton539545
Knox357528
Williamson305622
Sumner304468
Unassigned28534
Out of TN270512
Wilson197320
Bradley159310
Sevier15725
Montgomery156811
Trousdale15676
Putnam150213
Robertson137416
Hamblen112513
Tipton10409
Blount9727
Maury9715
Washington8702
Bedford80810
Macon80313
Hardeman74711
Madison73911
Lake7260
Sullivan6847
Bledsoe6561
Loudon5903
Fayette5848
Anderson5505
Dickson5501
Gibson5001
Cheatham4944
Dyer4875
Rhea4661
McMinn45220
Jefferson4512
Lawrence4216
Henderson3920
Lauderdale3896
Hardin3637
Cumberland3566
Carter3544
Coffee3530
Obion3524
Warren3493
Cocke3481
Haywood3425
Smith3322
Greene3245
Giles3088
Monroe3059
Roane3021
DeKalb2891
McNairy2835
Hawkins2673
Franklin2424
Marshall2422
Lincoln2261
Hickman2030
Crockett1993
Wayne1971
Weakley1962
Claiborne1950
Marion1904
Carroll1813
White1813
Chester1711
Campbell1651
Henry1600
Grainger1470
Polk1341
Decatur1331
Overton1231
Unicoi1220
Cannon1070
Union1050
Jackson1030
Grundy942
Humphreys923
Johnson920
Sequatchie890
Meigs870
Scott800
Benton701
Hancock692
Perry680
Fentress660
Morgan651
Stewart630
Clay530
Houston500
Lewis411
Moore410
Van Buren280
Pickett191

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events