Clear

Operation Warp Speed leader says he expects coronavirus vaccine to be highly effective, 'in the 90%' range

CNN's Elizabeth Cohen talks to Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to "Operation Warp Speed," the federal government's Covid-19 vaccine program, about when Americans can expect a vaccine to be available and how effective it could be.

Posted: Jul 31, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: CNN

The head of the government's effort to develop a vaccine against Covid-19 says he expects the vaccine to have efficacy rates "in the 90%" range -- but that there might not be enough vaccine available for all Americans until the end of next year.

"I think it will be a very effective vaccine. That's my prediction," said Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser of Operation Warp Speed. "My personal opinion based on my experience and the biology of this virus, I think this vaccine is going to be highly efficacious. I wouldn't be surprised if it's in the 90% [range]."

Slaoui, an immunologist, formerly headed up the vaccine program at GlaxoSmithKline, where he led the development of five major novel vaccines.

He said there would be enough vaccine for all Americans "ideally" by the middle of 2021, but possibly not until the end of 2021.

Slaoui spoke Thursday with CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen while touring a Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial site in Savannah, Georgia. It was his first television interview since joining Operation Warp Speed in May.

When will there be a vaccine for everyone?

In June, Dr. Anthony Fauci gave Cohen a less optimistic forecast for the efficacy of a Covid-19 vaccine.

"The best we've ever done is measles, which is 97 to 98 percent effective," said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases. "That would be wonderful if we get there. I don't think we will. I would settle for [a] 70, 75% effective vaccine."

The US Food and Drug Administration has set an even lower standard for a Covid-19 vaccine, stating in its guidelines that the efficacy rate "should be at least 50%."

Vaccines have various effectiveness rates. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a full round of polio vaccines is 99% to 100% effective; full vaccination against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis is 80-90% effective, while the flu shot is 40-60% effective.

Slaoui added that with a Covid-19 vaccine, "it's possible that we will need a booster" after initial vaccination "every year or every two years or every three years."

Slaoui said he expects "to probably have a few tens of millions of doses" of vaccine in December of this year or January of next year, and those would go to high-risk individuals because "we will not have doses for the full US population on day one."

High-risk individuals include the elderly and those with underlying health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Slaoui said he's "optimistic" there will be vaccines for all Americans by the end of 2021, but ideally by the middle of 2021.

"That's our objective," he said.

Vaccine trials moving at record pace

Operation Warp Speed is funding eight vaccines, Slaoui said.

Five of those are already in Phase 3 clinical trials or will be starting by the end of September, he said. A Phase 3 trial is the last round of tests before a vaccine goes before regulators, and may be put on the market. The Covid-19 vaccine Phase 3 trials will each involve 30,000 study subjects.

"They are all different vaccines. They are actually going very fast," Slaoui said, noting that the virus was identified just six months ago. "I've been doing this for 30 years, and the fastest thing that I ever can remember that went from discovery toâ€¯Phase Three trials was in four years."

Vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer are in Phase 3 in the United States, and a vaccine by AstraZeneca is in Phase 3 trials in the United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa. Phase 3 trials for that vaccine are expected to start in August in the US.

Phase 3 trials for vaccines made by two other companies -- Johnson & Johnson and Novavaxâ€¯-- are scheduled to begin in September, he added.

Slaoui did not name the other three vaccines that will receive funding from Operation Warp Speed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 83495

Reported Deaths: 1516
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10939220
Mobile7879181
Montgomery5957139
Madison465825
Tuscaloosa375561
Baldwin298420
Shelby283631
Marshall279528
Lee238640
Unassigned226749
Morgan209814
Etowah179719
DeKalb159410
Elmore151435
Walker142060
Calhoun12978
Dallas123323
Houston121912
Franklin114420
Russell11431
Limestone111711
St. Clair11129
Cullman105011
Colbert100711
Lauderdale99010
Autauga96320
Escambia90915
Talladega81612
Chambers80038
Tallapoosa78178
Dale73818
Butler73335
Jackson7203
Coffee6725
Covington65920
Blount6583
Chilton6505
Pike6317
Lowndes54724
Barbour5395
Marion51024
Marengo50214
Clarke4699
Hale43825
Bullock42811
Perry4113
Winston41110
Wilcox3959
Randolph37810
Monroe3763
Conecuh35410
Sumter35217
Pickens3479
Bibb3442
Macon29812
Washington29610
Lawrence2810
Crenshaw2713
Choctaw26512
Greene23811
Henry2313
Cherokee2177
Geneva2040
Clay1895
Lamar1892
Fayette1625
Cleburne1101
Coosa892
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 102871

Reported Deaths: 1033
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby20082275
Davidson18676195
Rutherford575349
Hamilton539545
Knox357528
Williamson305622
Sumner304468
Unassigned28534
Out of TN270512
Wilson197320
Bradley159310
Sevier15725
Montgomery156811
Trousdale15676
Putnam150213
Robertson137416
Hamblen112513
Tipton10409
Blount9727
Maury9715
Washington8702
Bedford80810
Macon80313
Hardeman74711
Madison73911
Lake7260
Sullivan6847
Bledsoe6561
Loudon5903
Fayette5848
Anderson5505
Dickson5501
Gibson5001
Cheatham4944
Dyer4875
Rhea4661
McMinn45220
Jefferson4512
Lawrence4216
Henderson3920
Lauderdale3896
Hardin3637
Cumberland3566
Carter3544
Coffee3530
Obion3524
Warren3493
Cocke3481
Haywood3425
Smith3322
Greene3245
Giles3088
Monroe3059
Roane3021
DeKalb2891
McNairy2835
Hawkins2673
Franklin2424
Marshall2422
Lincoln2261
Hickman2030
Crockett1993
Wayne1971
Weakley1962
Claiborne1950
Marion1904
Carroll1813
White1813
Chester1711
Campbell1651
Henry1600
Grainger1470
Polk1341
Decatur1331
Overton1231
Unicoi1220
Cannon1070
Union1050
Jackson1030
Grundy942
Humphreys923
Johnson920
Sequatchie890
Meigs870
Scott800
Benton701
Hancock692
Perry680
Fentress660
Morgan651
Stewart630
Clay530
Houston500
Lewis411
Moore410
Van Buren280
Pickett191

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events