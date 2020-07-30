Clear

Mars launch: NASA sends Perseverance rover to space

The Perseverance rover and its Ingenuity helicopter are finally on the journey to Mars.The spacecraft carrying the rover and helicopter successfully l...

Posted: Jul 30, 2020 7:40 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2020 8:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

The Perseverance rover and its Ingenuity helicopter are finally on the journey to Mars.

The spacecraft carrying the rover and helicopter successfully launched to Mars Thursday morning aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 7:50 a.m. ET.

Students Alex Mather and Vaneeza Rupani, who named the rover and its accompanying helicopter during two national contests earlier this year, were present for the launch.

The control center at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California did experience some earthquake activity ahead of the launch this morning, but it did not impact the launch.

'I'm exceptionally excited about what we're about to do because we're going to launch Mars 2020 with the Perseverance robot,' said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine during a press briefing at Kennedy Space Center. 'But there is so much more going on here. This is the first time in history where we're going to Mars with an explicit mission to find life on another world -- ancient life on Mars.'

After traveling through space for about seven months, Perseverance is scheduled to land at Jezero Crater on Mars on February 18, 2021.

The Mars 2020 mission launch occurs after nearly a decade of hard work and planning by thousands of engineers, scientists and specialists at NASA centers across the country and their commercial partners.

During the final stages of mission preparation, teams had to manage the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.

'I really just cannot say enough about how incredible this team was,' said Michael Watkins, director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. 'They really knuckled down and completed this on schedule and we are ready to go. NASA really came together as a family and really it's just been a surprisingly smooth experience given all the troubles with Covid.'

As many at NASA have said, the rover truly lives up to its name.

It's one of three missions, including China's Tianwen-1 (which is carrying a rover) and United Arab Emirates' Hope Probe, that will have launched to Mars this summer. That's because opportunities to launch to Mars occur every 26 months when the Earth and Mars are in alignment on the same side of the sun, allowing for shorter trip times and less fuel.

Perseverance is carrying the names of 11 million people who submitted to NASA's 'Send Your Name to Mars' campaign, as well as a plaque honoring global health care workers amid the pandemic -- and some celestially inspiring art.

It's NASA's ninth mission to land on the red planet and its fifth rover. Perseverance's design and new capabilities build on lessons learned from previous rovers. This rover is designed to act as an astrobiologist, studying an intriguing site on Mars for signs of ancient life.

A second 'brain' on the rover will help Perseverance to land in what would have been an impossible site before, strewn with hazards and obstacles. This Terrain Relative Navigation instrument will help Perseverance autonomously determine the safest place to land itself. Once on the surface of Mars, that computer will help the rover to 'think while driving.'

The rover will use a suite of new scientific instruments to explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake and river delta on Mars. The lake existed between 3.5 billion and 4 billion years ago when Mars was wetter, warmer and habitable.

Perseverance will search for signs of ancient microbial life that may have once existed on Mars during this time. It will collect and cache samples of rock cores and soil to be retrieved and returned to Earth by future planned missions. They will be the first Martian samples, apart from Martian meteorites, to be returned to Earth.

The samples are expected back on Earth by 2031 at the earliest, due to the complicated nature of the missions that will need to retrieve the samples before sending them back to Earth.

But once the samples have returned, the true quest to understand if life once existed on Mars could finally have an answer.

The rover isn't traveling alone. Along for the ride is Ingenuity, the first helicopter that will fly on another planet, which will conduct as many as five test flights in the thin Martian atmosphere. If successful, this lightweight technology demonstration could lead to similar designs that are deployed as scouts on future missions.

Perseverance promises to be an exciting two-year mission that will provide new perspectives of Mars. The rover has 23 cameras, some of which will be active during its harrowing entry, descent and landing. Many of these cameras are color, while some have new zoom capabilities and can even capture video.

The rover will also be able to 'hear' Mars for the first time and is carrying two microphones to share the sounds of the red planet and even itself as the rover's wheels crunch across the rocky surface.

And Perseverance will even test technology that could be used to assist future human missions to Mars, including an oxygen generator, a spacesuit material experiment and instruments that can help to better understand the dust, climate and environment on Mars.

'This mission is special for a lot of reasons,' said Matt Wallace, deputy project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. 'We're doing transformative science and looking for signs of life on another planet, among a lot of other firsts.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 81572

Reported Deaths: 1489
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10690208
Mobile7683180
Montgomery5885138
Madison450125
Tuscaloosa369461
Baldwin286520
Shelby278430
Marshall272728
Lee235640
Unassigned221049
Morgan203114
Etowah174319
DeKalb153710
Elmore148635
Walker140759
Calhoun12536
Dallas122722
Houston118712
Russell11211
Franklin111720
St. Clair10979
Limestone108011
Cullman101810
Colbert95011
Autauga94920
Lauderdale9469
Escambia87214
Chambers79638
Talladega79012
Tallapoosa77178
Dale72917
Butler72835
Jackson6903
Coffee6645
Covington65120
Chilton6375
Blount6233
Pike6167
Lowndes54124
Barbour5384
Marengo49613
Marion49624
Clarke4539
Hale43225
Bullock42511
Perry4033
Winston40110
Wilcox3929
Randolph37810
Monroe3703
Conecuh35010
Sumter35016
Pickens3409
Bibb3362
Macon29512
Washington29410
Lawrence2670
Choctaw26512
Crenshaw2643
Greene23711
Henry2273
Cherokee2117
Geneva1980
Clay1824
Lamar1772
Fayette1565
Cleburne1091
Coosa882
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 100822

Reported Deaths: 1020
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby19522273
Davidson18545194
Rutherford568249
Hamilton534445
Knox344427
Williamson302122
Sumner301468
Unassigned29315
Out of TN268812
Wilson194120
Trousdale15656
Bradley155510
Sevier15415
Montgomery152410
Putnam146513
Robertson134416
Hamblen110110
Tipton10269
Blount9577
Maury9535
Washington8402
Bedford80610
Macon79413
Hardeman73211
Lake7220
Madison70011
Bledsoe6541
Sullivan6507
Loudon5753
Fayette5748
Anderson5365
Dickson5341
Gibson4741
Cheatham4664
Dyer4595
Rhea4541
McMinn44220
Jefferson4412
Lawrence4086
Henderson3730
Lauderdale3716
Hardin3507
Cumberland3466
Cocke3421
Warren3393
Carter3334
Coffee3330
Obion3304
Smith3222
Haywood3195
Greene3165
Giles3048
Monroe2979
Roane2941
DeKalb2691
McNairy2684
Hawkins2543
Marshall2342
Franklin2323
Lincoln2181
Hickman1980
Wayne1911
Marion1834
Weakley1822
Crockett1793
Claiborne1780
White1753
Chester1690
Campbell1601
Carroll1542
Henry1510
Grainger1400
Polk1230
Decatur1200
Unicoi1200
Overton1181
Cannon1050
Jackson1030
Union1020
Grundy892
Sequatchie880
Humphreys873
Meigs840
Johnson810
Hancock702
Scott680
Morgan641
Perry640
Fentress630
Stewart630
Benton551
Clay520
Houston480
Lewis391
Moore370
Van Buren290
Pickett221

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events