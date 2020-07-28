Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Face masks are screwing up facial recognition software

Face masks are already known to stop the spread of coronavirus. Apparently, they can also make it much harder for facial-recognition software to identify you...

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 10:17 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2020 10:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

Face masks are already known to stop the spread of coronavirus. Apparently, they can also make it much harder for facial-recognition software to identify you, too.

This is the key finding of a new report released Monday from federal researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, or NIST, which is a branch of the US Commerce Department whose functions include measuring the accuracy of facial-recognition algorithms that companies and researchers submit to the lab.

When tasked with matching a picture of a person wearing a digitally added face mask to a different photo of the person without one, the most accurate facial-recognition algorithms failed to make a correct match between 5% and 50% of the time, according to the report. Generally speaking, most of the algorithms tested had failure rates of between 20% and 50%, Mei Ngan, a computer scientist at NIST and an author of the report, told CNN Business.

The identification issues make sense, as facial-recognition systems typically work by comparing measurements between different facial features in one image to those in another. Blocking off part of the face means there is less information for the software to use to make a match.

It highlights a unique challenge the tech industry is already working to confront as the pandemic continues. While the technology is controversial, with a number of companies recently rethinking providing this technology to law enforcement, it's used in a range of products and services, from using your face to unlock your smartphone to passing through a security checkpoint.

For their report, the researchers created nine different black and light blue mask shapes to account for the ways mask shapes vary in the real world and used them to hide part of a person's face in a photo. They then compared a digitally masked photo of each person with another, unmasked photo of the same person. They also conducted a test of the algorithms on both sets of photos with no virtual masks.

In all, they tested 89 algorithms on more than 6 million photos featuring a million different people. The photos came from two sources: applications for US immigration benefits, which were used as the unmasked images, and photos of travelers crossing a border to enter the US, which were given a digital mask.

NIST found that the best of these algorithms -— which were submitted to the lab before mid-March — failed just 0.3% of the time when tested on these same sets of photos without the digital masks. With the digital masks on, however, error rates climbed to 5% among these same algorithms.

An obvious shortcoming of the report is that NIST didn't test the algorithms on images of people who were actually wearing masks — Ngan said the digital approximations of masks were used due to time and resource constraints. On the plus side, it allowed researchers to quickly get a sense of the effect of masks on the algorithms, but real masks fit differently on different people. It's still unknown how texture or patterns might affect accuracy of facial recognition software.

'That's something we want to look at,' Ngan said.

Some companies have said their facial-recognition technology can work with masks, and Ngan said she's heard from developers who are working on algorithms meant to make this possible — perhaps by training an algorithm with lots of images of people wearing actual masks, or by targeting the region of the face above the middle of the nose.

That's a focus for Marios Savvides, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University who studies biometric identification. He said a person who's wearing a mask can be essentially invisible to a facial-recognition system, as it doesn't even detect a face in the first place. He thinks the region of the face that includes the eyes and eyebrows tends to change the least over time, which makes it a good part of the face to use when trying to identify a person whose mouth and nose are hidden.

The NIST report is the first of several that the lab plans to issue about how facial-recognition algorithms identify masked faces. In the fall, Ngan said, NIST expects to release a report on the accuracy of algorithms that were specifically created with the intention of spotting people in masks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 80309

Reported Deaths: 1446
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10420203
Mobile7361176
Montgomery5768138
Madison433221
Tuscaloosa363658
Baldwin272717
Marshall270526
Shelby268429
Lee228640
Unassigned198645
Morgan197313
Etowah169017
DeKalb14989
Elmore146634
Walker139857
Dallas120721
Calhoun11576
Houston113911
Franklin109820
Russell10811
Limestone103110
St. Clair10159
Cullman9859
Autauga93220
Colbert92211
Lauderdale9189
Escambia84115
Chambers77938
Tallapoosa76978
Talladega7489
Butler71835
Dale70517
Jackson6553
Coffee6445
Covington64119
Pike6037
Blount6011
Chilton6005
Lowndes53824
Barbour5294
Marengo48413
Marion48424
Clarke4409
Hale42923
Bullock40911
Perry3873
Winston38710
Wilcox3859
Randolph36710
Monroe3623
Sumter34815
Conecuh3409
Pickens3389
Bibb3272
Macon29112
Washington27810
Choctaw26312
Lawrence2540
Greene23511
Crenshaw2293
Henry2233
Cherokee2057
Geneva1920
Clay1754
Lamar1671
Fayette1445
Cleburne1011
Coosa852
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 96489

Reported Deaths: 978
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby18654264
Davidson18136188
Rutherford551448
Hamilton515844
Knox324026
Williamson294321
Sumner292568
Unassigned29073
Out of TN263113
Wilson187620
Trousdale15616
Bradley149210
Montgomery14559
Putnam142711
Sevier14014
Robertson129616
Hamblen100810
Tipton9668
Maury9044
Blount8507
Bedford78010
Macon77012
Washington7500
Lake7160
Hardeman70411
Bledsoe6491
Madison63610
Sullivan5986
Loudon5443
Fayette5418
Dickson4991
Anderson4694
Cheatham4534
Rhea4501
Dyer4465
Gibson4381
McMinn43020
Jefferson3922
Lawrence3886
Lauderdale3456
Hardin3367
Cumberland3256
Henderson3200
Carter3184
Warren3173
Coffee3090
Cocke3021
Greene2955
Haywood2944
Obion2944
Smith2942
Giles2735
Monroe2717
DeKalb2551
Roane2491
McNairy2472
Hawkins2242
Marshall2182
Franklin2133
Lincoln1971
Wayne1861
Hickman1810
Marion1754
White1683
Weakley1652
Claiborne1630
Crockett1623
Chester1550
Campbell1481
Carroll1392
Grainger1150
Henry1151
Overton1111
Polk1100
Unicoi1080
Decatur1050
Cannon980
Jackson970
Grundy872
Union840
Sequatchie830
Meigs810
Humphreys773
Johnson700
Hancock680
Perry600
Morgan591
Stewart590
Scott570
Fentress560
Benton501
Clay460
Houston420
Moore370
Lewis341
Van Buren260
Pickett191

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events