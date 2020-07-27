Clear

Lawmakers and the public to honor John Lewis as his body lies in state at US Capitol

Congressional lawmakers and the American public will have a chance to...

Posted: Jul 27, 2020 7:09 AM
Updated: Jul 27, 2020 8:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

Congressional lawmakers and the American public will have a chance to pay their respects to the civil rights icon and late congressman, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, this week as his body lies in state at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Lewis' body will lie in state in the US Capitol Rotunda where an invitation-only arrival ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced last week.

Following the ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, a public viewing will take place outdoors as a safety precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the public will be able to pay tribute to the late Georgia Democrat during select times later in the day on Monday and throughout the day Tuesday as his body lies in state at the top of the East Front Steps of the Capitol. The public will be permitted to file past in the Capitol's East Plaza. Members of the public will be asked to adhere to social-distancing and DC mask guidelines.

Lying in state is a form of ceremonial tribute reserved for honoring the lives of the most prominent and distinguished American statesmen and military leaders.

Among those expected to pay their respects to Lewis as he lies in state are former Vice President Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence.

Lewis, who served as the US representative for Georgia's 5th Congressional District for more than three decades, was widely seen as a moral conscience of Congress because of his decades-long embodiment of the nonviolent fight for civil rights.

He died at the age of 80 following a six-month battle with cancer, a loss that sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes to his life and legacy across the country.

Lewis, the son of sharecroppers, was a towering figure of the civil rights movement.

Angered by the unfairness of the Jim Crow South, he launched what he called 'good trouble' with organized protests and sit-ins. In the early 1960s, he was a Freedom Rider, challenging segregation at interstate bus terminals across the South and in the nation's capital.

At age 25, Lewis helped lead a march for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where he and other marchers were met by heavily armed state and local police who attacked them with clubs, fracturing Lewis' skull. Images from that 'Bloody Sunday' shocked the nation and galvanized support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The plans for Lewis' body to lie in state at the US Capitol are one event of many planned in honor and commemoration of the late congressman.

Following a short ceremony outside of Brown Chapel AME Church on Sunday, Lewis' body traveled on a horse-drawn caisson through several blocks of downtown Selma to the Pettus Bridge, where Lewis' flag-draped casket crossed.

A celebration of Lewis' life has been taking place over the course of six days starting over the weekend on July 25 with events in Alabama, Georgia and Washington, DC. Lewis' body will be accompanied by a military honor guard, including when he lies in state in the nation's capital.

Following the events in Washington, DC, Lewis will lie in state in the Georgia State Capitol on Wednesday.

On Thursday, there will be a 'celebration of life' at Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary in Atlanta, followed by interment at South-View Cemetery.

Due to the pandemic, the family is also encouraging people to organize 'John Lewis Virtual Love Events' to watch the events at home via livestream.

Also on Monday, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn will offer legislation to rename a House-passed voting rights bill after Lewis.

'Congressman Clyburn is offering legislation to rename H.R. 4 The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act tomorrow. The name change is expected to pass by unanimous consent,' Clyburn's spokeswoman, Hope Derrick, said in a Sunday statement.

The House passed the measure in December that would restore a key part of the historic Voting Rights Act that the Supreme Court struck down in 2013. Democrats have pushed the Republican-controlled Senate to take up the legislation following Lewis' death.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 77351

Reported Deaths: 1428
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10258202
Mobile7193175
Montgomery5642137
Madison424121
Tuscaloosa353658
Baldwin266517
Marshall266126
Shelby263828
Lee224340
Unassigned194345
Morgan193312
Etowah164317
DeKalb14909
Elmore143734
Walker136457
Dallas118620
Franklin107819
Calhoun10766
Houston107411
Russell10471
Limestone10069
St. Clair9798
Cullman9469
Autauga90920
Lauderdale8939
Colbert87511
Escambia81215
Chambers77637
Tallapoosa76178
Talladega7179
Butler71434
Dale67616
Jackson6483
Coffee6335
Covington63318
Pike5967
Chilton5804
Blount5781
Lowndes53124
Barbour5234
Marengo47812
Marion47324
Clarke4329
Hale42522
Bullock40811
Wilcox3849
Perry3823
Winston38010
Monroe3613
Randolph35910
Sumter33915
Conecuh3339
Pickens3329
Bibb3172
Macon28612
Washington27210
Choctaw25812
Lawrence2440
Greene23210
Crenshaw2263
Henry2133
Cherokee1947
Geneva1860
Clay1663
Lamar1611
Fayette1385
Cleburne951
Coosa862
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 93936

Reported Deaths: 967
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby18331267
Davidson17836186
Rutherford538947
Hamilton505543
Knox310023
Williamson289621
Sumner288967
Unassigned28473
Out of TN262512
Wilson184020
Trousdale15596
Bradley14499
Montgomery14399
Putnam136111
Sevier13574
Robertson127816
Tipton9318
Hamblen88310
Maury8814
Blount7847
Bedford76310
Macon76211
Lake7100
Washington6940
Hardeman67011
Bledsoe6481
Madison61110
Sullivan5856
Fayette5258
Loudon5153
Dickson4910
Cheatham4464
Rhea4441
Dyer4365
Anderson4304
McMinn42320
Gibson4091
Lawrence3756
Jefferson3632
Lauderdale3276
Henderson3130
Carter3013
Cumberland3006
Hardin2997
Warren2933
Coffee2910
Cocke2891
Smith2852
Greene2845
Obion2764
Giles2685
Haywood2604
Monroe2577
McNairy2352
Roane2301
Hawkins2112
Marshall2092
DeKalb2041
Franklin2033
Lincoln1861
Wayne1831
Hickman1730
Marion1724
Claiborne1570
White1573
Crockett1503
Weakley1491
Chester1460
Campbell1441
Carroll1282
Overton1071
Henry1061
Polk1050
Grainger1010
Unicoi980
Jackson970
Decatur940
Cannon900
Grundy852
Sequatchie790
Union770
Meigs760
Humphreys733
Hancock640
Johnson630
Perry600
Stewart580
Morgan551
Fentress500
Scott500
Benton471
Clay410
Houston410
Moore360
Lewis331
Van Buren220
Pickett181

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events