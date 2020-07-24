Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Robert E. Lee statue and other Confederate busts removed from Virginia statehouse

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and several busts honoring Confederate figures have been removed from the Virginia statehouse.The Democrati...

Posted: Jul 24, 2020 10:41 AM
Posted By: CNN

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and several busts honoring Confederate figures have been removed from the Virginia statehouse.

The Democratic speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates announced in a statement Friday that the Confederate artifacts were removed at her direction from the old House chamber, which was used by the body until 1904 and now serves as a museum. The removal process began Thursday evening and finished Friday morning, according to the release.

"Virginia has a story to tell that extends far beyond glorifying the Confederacy and its participants," Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said.

Among the eight busts that were removed were ones of Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, Gen. J.E.B. Stuart and Jefferson Davis, the former president of the Confederacy. The speaker said a newly formed advisory group will eventually "provide analysis" to her on what to do with the now-removed artifacts, among other things.

The move by Filler-Corn to remove the artifacts from the statehouse comes as Confederate statues continue to be taken down by both governments and citizens alike across the country amid a reckoning with America's racist past.

Richmond, Virginia, the former capital of the Confederacy, has been at the forefront of the process in recent weeks. In June, Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to remove a large statue honoring Lee from the city's historic Monument Avenue, but a number of residents in the city sued to block the removal.

And earlier this month, the Democratic mayor of Richmond, Virginia, invoked his emergency powers to remove multiple Confederate monuments in the city, including a statue honoring Jackson, from Monument Avenue.

Virginia became a focal point around the nationwide debate about removing Confederate monuments in 2017, after one person was killed and 19 others were injured in Charlottesville when white supremacists and neo-Nazis protested the removal of a statue of Lee.

Meanwhile, in Washington, DC, House Democrats have recently been pushing to remove a number of Confederate artifacts that exist throughout the Capitol.

The House approved legislation to expel Confederate statues from the US Capitol on Wednesday, but the Senate also would have to pass the legislation for it to take effect and Republicans in that chamber have so far pushed back on congressional efforts to address the statues, saying states should make the decision.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also called for the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library -- the committee that oversees the collection of statues in Statuary Hall as well as other fine art in the Capitol -- to direct the Architect of the Capitol to immediately take steps to remove Confederate statues from the building, though the panel, which is evenly composed of Republican and Democratic lawmakers and chaired by GOP Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, would need to vote on a simple majority vote to remove the statues from display in the Capitol.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 74365

Reported Deaths: 1395
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson9552197
Mobile6797170
Montgomery5429130
Madison388616
Tuscaloosa332857
Marshall254621
Shelby245928
Baldwin242316
Lee217240
Morgan183011
Unassigned151640
Etowah149516
DeKalb14079
Elmore137133
Walker129354
Dallas117318
Franklin105117
Houston10028
Russell9911
Limestone9467
St. Clair9107
Calhoun9086
Cullman8887
Autauga87720
Lauderdale8269
Colbert82310
Chambers75634
Escambia74415
Tallapoosa73375
Butler69834
Talladega6528
Jackson6133
Coffee5915
Covington58718
Dale5878
Pike5727
Blount5281
Chilton5274
Lowndes52424
Barbour5014
Marengo45111
Marion44921
Clarke4169
Hale40922
Bullock40311
Winston3739
Wilcox3689
Perry3593
Randolph34810
Monroe3473
Sumter32414
Pickens3149
Conecuh3109
Bibb2842
Macon27612
Choctaw24512
Washington2459
Greene22810
Lawrence2160
Crenshaw2103
Henry2013
Cherokee1817
Geneva1670
Lamar1541
Clay1362
Fayette1285
Cleburne841
Coosa742
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 86987

Reported Deaths: 925
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby17278260
Davidson16956179
Rutherford501645
Hamilton460441
Sumner272165
Unassigned27213
Williamson271721
Knox270321
Out of TN234512
Wilson174620
Trousdale15566
Bradley13309
Putnam13139
Montgomery12889
Sevier12694
Robertson119716
Tipton8778
Hamblen7936
Maury7584
Macon74710
Bedford71110
Blount7097
Lake7030
Bledsoe6461
Hardeman6149
Madison5628
Washington5230
Fayette5108
Sullivan4896
Loudon4843
Dickson4210
Rhea4101
Dyer4005
Cheatham3974
McMinn39320
Anderson3743
Gibson3461
Lawrence3326
Jefferson3171
Cumberland2876
Lauderdale2876
Smith2682
Warren2623
Hardin2607
Henderson2520
Cocke2511
Carter2502
Greene2434
Giles2344
Coffee2330
Obion2304
Monroe2257
Haywood2244
McNairy1951
DeKalb1921
Roane1890
Marshall1782
Franklin1713
Wayne1690
Lincoln1651
Hawkins1622
Hickman1610
White1453
Marion1434
Claiborne1350
Chester1320
Crockett1303
Weakley1231
Campbell1151
Carroll1072
Overton1021
Grainger970
Jackson910
Henry881
Cannon870
Decatur850
Polk850
Grundy772
Unicoi770
Sequatchie690
Humphreys633
Meigs620
Union610
Perry560
Johnson540
Morgan501
Stewart500
Fentress480
Hancock430
Clay410
Scott390
Benton371
Moore350
Houston340
Lewis270
Van Buren190
Pickett161

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events