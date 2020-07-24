Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NASA and SpaceX target late September for next astronaut launch

NASA and SpaceX are aiming to follow their historic Crew Dragon test flight in May with SpaceX's first operational astronaut launch in mid- to late September...

Posted: Jul 24, 2020 10:41 AM
Posted By: CNN

NASA and SpaceX are aiming to follow their historic Crew Dragon test flight in May with SpaceX's first operational astronaut launch in mid- to late September.

Three US astronauts — Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins and Shannon Walker — will join Soichi Noguchi, an astronaut with the Japanese space agency, JAXA, on a mission to the International Space Station that will take off from SpaceX's launch site in Florida "no earlier than" September 14, NASA announced this week.

The mission, dubbed Crew-1, will be the first fully operational flight of SpaceX's Crew Dragon, a gumdrop-shaped spacecraft developed by Elon Musk's exploration company designed to ferry NASA astronauts — and eventually tourists — to the ISS.

Crew-1 will follow SpaceX and NASA's Demo-2 mission, which carried NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the ISS after launching from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on May 30. Behnken and Hurley, both test pilots chosen specifically to fly Crew Dragon on its first-ever manned mission, are expected to return home from the ISS on August 2.

Demo-2 was technically a test mission, and NASA is waiting until the Crew Dragon vehicle that brought them to the ISS can safely return Behnken and Hurley to Earth before certifying the capsule worthy of human spaceflight missions. The Crew-1 launch won't receive the official go-ahead until then.

NASA also said in a press release that it "continues to monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, and a limited number of media will be granted access" to Kennedy Space Center to cover the launch "in order to protect the health and safety of media and employees."

The Demo-2 mission in May was carried out when Florida had a relatively low number of confirmed Covid-19 cases. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell had urged space fans to stay home and watch the Demo-2 launch online.

But SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had said in a series of tweets this spring that he thinks the United States' coronavirus lockdowns were overblown and shared misinformation about its threat.

In the weeks before the Demo-2 launch, local and state officials in Florida began to ease lockdown restrictions. Many nearby beaches and public viewing sites were opened. And despite a tornado warning, rolling thunderstorms and the pandemic, hundreds of people — few of whom wore masks — packed into tight crowds to catch a glimpse of the rocket's liftoff.

Florida is now grappling with one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in the nation and more than 50 intensive care units across the state are at full capacity, according to public data, including the Cape Canaveral Hospital, which is nearest to NASA's to Kennedy Space Center launch site. It's not clear how many, if any, of the infections are linked to the crowds that gathered for the May launch.

"The agency will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the agency's chief health and medical officer, and will immediately communicate any updates that may impact media access for [the Crew-1] launch" in September, NASA said Wednesday.

The US space industry has mostly remained open for business amid the pandemic because its operations are widely deemed "essential" by federal and state officials, though NASA has halted much of its operations. Bridenstine has said that keeping the ISS fully staffed is among the agency's top priorities.

"The station's design requires humans living aboard to maintain it, operate it, and upgrade it; thus, International Space Station operations, including commercial resupply and commercial crew, are essential to the mission," Bridenstine said in May.

SpaceX worked for a decade to develop a replacement for NASA's Space Shuttle program, which was retired in 2011. SpaceX worked under a $2.6 billion fixed-priced contract with NASA that covers design, development, testing, and the first few crewed flights of the Dragon spacecraft. Though largely funded by taxpayers, SpaceX designed and owns its Crew Dragon capsules and the Falcon 9 rockets they fly aboard. NASA serves as SpaceX's customer, purchasing seats for astronauts as needed. Meanwhile, SpaceX can sign up its own passengers, including tourists, scientists and even movie stars for future missions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 74365

Reported Deaths: 1395
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson9552197
Mobile6797170
Montgomery5429130
Madison388616
Tuscaloosa332857
Marshall254621
Shelby245928
Baldwin242316
Lee217240
Morgan183011
Unassigned151640
Etowah149516
DeKalb14079
Elmore137133
Walker129354
Dallas117318
Franklin105117
Houston10028
Russell9911
Limestone9467
St. Clair9107
Calhoun9086
Cullman8887
Autauga87720
Lauderdale8269
Colbert82310
Chambers75634
Escambia74415
Tallapoosa73375
Butler69834
Talladega6528
Jackson6133
Coffee5915
Covington58718
Dale5878
Pike5727
Blount5281
Chilton5274
Lowndes52424
Barbour5014
Marengo45111
Marion44921
Clarke4169
Hale40922
Bullock40311
Winston3739
Wilcox3689
Perry3593
Randolph34810
Monroe3473
Sumter32414
Pickens3149
Conecuh3109
Bibb2842
Macon27612
Choctaw24512
Washington2459
Greene22810
Lawrence2160
Crenshaw2103
Henry2013
Cherokee1817
Geneva1670
Lamar1541
Clay1362
Fayette1285
Cleburne841
Coosa742
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 86987

Reported Deaths: 925
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby17278260
Davidson16956179
Rutherford501645
Hamilton460441
Sumner272165
Unassigned27213
Williamson271721
Knox270321
Out of TN234512
Wilson174620
Trousdale15566
Bradley13309
Putnam13139
Montgomery12889
Sevier12694
Robertson119716
Tipton8778
Hamblen7936
Maury7584
Macon74710
Bedford71110
Blount7097
Lake7030
Bledsoe6461
Hardeman6149
Madison5628
Washington5230
Fayette5108
Sullivan4896
Loudon4843
Dickson4210
Rhea4101
Dyer4005
Cheatham3974
McMinn39320
Anderson3743
Gibson3461
Lawrence3326
Jefferson3171
Cumberland2876
Lauderdale2876
Smith2682
Warren2623
Hardin2607
Henderson2520
Cocke2511
Carter2502
Greene2434
Giles2344
Coffee2330
Obion2304
Monroe2257
Haywood2244
McNairy1951
DeKalb1921
Roane1890
Marshall1782
Franklin1713
Wayne1690
Lincoln1651
Hawkins1622
Hickman1610
White1453
Marion1434
Claiborne1350
Chester1320
Crockett1303
Weakley1231
Campbell1151
Carroll1072
Overton1021
Grainger970
Jackson910
Henry881
Cannon870
Decatur850
Polk850
Grundy772
Unicoi770
Sequatchie690
Humphreys633
Meigs620
Union610
Perry560
Johnson540
Morgan501
Stewart500
Fentress480
Hancock430
Clay410
Scott390
Benton371
Moore350
Houston340
Lewis270
Van Buren190
Pickett161

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events