Clear

A can shortage means it may be harder to find your favorite beer

A shortage of one of the most mundane items in daily life -- the humble aluminum can -- means beer fans are likely to find that some of their favorite brews...

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 1:29 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2020 2:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

A shortage of one of the most mundane items in daily life -- the humble aluminum can -- means beer fans are likely to find that some of their favorite brews are out of stock right now.

The supply problem is prompting brewers like Molson Coors, Brooklyn Brewery and Karl Strauss to cut back on the breadth of brands they sell and exacerbating concerns of out-of-stocks.

â€‹â€‹'Everyone who makes anything that goes into a 12-ounce can is being challenged to some respect,' Adam Collins, Molson Coors' spokesperson, told CNN Business.

One major factor is the coronavirus and changing habits related to it. Beer that would have ended up in kegs at restaurants and bars has shifted, along with other kinds of alcohol, to being sold in retail stores and through online channels and consumed at home -- often in cans. The boom in pantry loading in the spring has compounded the problem by throwing brewer supply chains out of whack.

â€‹â€‹Demand for the can was already strong before the pandemic. Brewers increasingly turned to the vessel during the past 10 years. Beer sold in cans accounted for 50% of all beer sold in 2010 and 60% in 2019, a 20% increase, according to the National Beer Wholesalers Association, a trade association for US beer distributors.

â€‹â€‹Another factor: the White Claw-driven hard seltzer trend. The fervor for those drinks has spurred shortages in the tall, slim varietals of the 12-ounce can, which has become a popular format for alcoholic sparkling seltzers, light beer and some craft brands.

â€‹â€‹'This is a little bit of Covid, a little bit of market dynamics over the long run,' said Lester Jones, the Wholesalers Association chief economist.â€‹â€‹

Molson Coors, which sells brands like Blue Moon and Coors Light, shifted production in its portfolio away from smaller, slower-moving brands as a result of the can shortage, Collins said. He declined to name specific beers, citing competitive concerns.

â€‹â€‹'Really, the whole idea was ensuring that we had the most can supply available for our biggest brands,' he said.

â€‹â€‹Others have made similar moves. Karl Strauss has whittled down the number of beers it typically makes, putting the pause on specialty releases and seasonal beers. And Brooklyn Brewery is focusing on its best-selling brands rather than its newer beers, its CEO said. â€‹â€‹

â€‹â€‹Surging demand for cans

â€‹â€‹The 'unprecedented demand' for cans has prompted US manufacturers to take the unusual step of importing billions of empty cans from overseas, according to the Can Manufacturers Institute. Can producers such as Broomfield, Colorado-based Ball Corp. and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Crown Holdings are also adding lines and building new facilities in America, but those aren't expected to be operational until at least a year from now.

â€‹â€‹'Can supply is a big deal,' said Paul Gatza, a senior vice president for the Brewers Association, the trade association representing America's craft breweries. 'We are seeing extended wait times for can orders and also some of the smaller players not having orders fulfilled. Expect to hear more about can shortages across beverage companies.'

â€‹â€‹In particular, the turnaround time for shrink-sleeve cans, in which plastic labels are shrink-wrapped onto containers, has grown to 4 to 5 weeks from 4 to 5 days and the printed cans have doubled in price, said Chad Heath, vice president of sales and marketing for Karl Strauss Brewing, the 31-year-old San Diego brewery known for beers such as Red Trolley Ale and Boat Shoes Hazy IPA.

â€‹â€‹To be sure, not everyone says they've been hurt by the shortages in cans. Beer-makers such as D.G. Yuengling & Son, Oskar Blues and Artisanal Brewing Ventures say their supplies have not been interrupted.

Still, â€‹in a research note released Friday, Evercore analysts warned of potential 'rampant and unprecedented' beer out-of-stocks from the nation's largest suppliers, notably the publicly traded alcohol companies they cover.

â€‹â€‹That's partly because of the can shortage as well as increased consumer demand for brewers' biggest brands.

â€‹â€‹'From what we can piece together, everyone is now having issues meeting demand, and there is fear of lost business to wine and spirits,' analysts Robert Ottenstein and Eric Serotta wrote.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 70413

Reported Deaths: 1325
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson9088188
Mobile6279161
Montgomery5244125
Madison365814
Tuscaloosa324855
Marshall242620
Shelby233927
Lee208838
Baldwin207715
Morgan174410
Etowah142215
DeKalb13428
Elmore129027
Unassigned128335
Walker125850
Dallas115013
Franklin103816
Russell9500
Houston9258
Limestone9046
St. Clair8574
Calhoun8496
Autauga84520
Cullman8397
Lauderdale7988
Colbert7859
Chambers74333
Tallapoosa71772
Butler68833
Escambia67613
Talladega6168
Jackson5823
Covington56916
Dale5574
Coffee5544
Pike5526
Lowndes52124
Chilton4913
Barbour4844
Blount4791
Marion43617
Marengo43311
Hale40222
Clarke3987
Bullock39610
Wilcox3589
Winston3528
Perry3393
Randolph33710
Sumter32513
Monroe3233
Pickens3107
Conecuh2979
Bibb2782
Macon26410
Choctaw23812
Washington2259
Greene2249
Lawrence2050
Crenshaw2003
Henry1943
Cherokee1727
Geneva1500
Lamar1401
Clay1322
Fayette1225
Cleburne801
Coosa731
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 81944

Reported Deaths: 871
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby16904252
Davidson16545172
Rutherford471643
Hamilton442440
Williamson259918
Sumner257162
Knox253918
Out of TN217910
Wilson166419
Trousdale15476
Unassigned13811
Bradley12718
Putnam12678
Montgomery11969
Robertson116015
Sevier11564
Tipton8358
Hamblen7386
Macon7299
Lake7020
Bedford69510
Maury6894
Bledsoe6431
Blount5926
Hardeman5777
Madison5223
Fayette4957
Washington4900
Sullivan4446
Loudon4373
Rhea4090
Dickson3980
Dyer3835
McMinn38219
Cheatham3754
Anderson3273
Gibson3271
Lawrence3216
Jefferson2841
Cumberland2736
Lauderdale2675
Smith2592
Warren2483
Greene2384
Cocke2311
Hardin2317
Carter2202
Coffee2200
Giles2132
Monroe2137
Henderson2060
Haywood2034
Obion1913
DeKalb1801
McNairy1781
Marshall1732
Franklin1663
Wayne1570
Hawkins1532
Hickman1500
Lincoln1480
Roane1470
Marion1344
White1323
Chester1250
Claiborne1240
Crockett1133
Weakley1091
Campbell1021
Overton981
Grainger920
Jackson870
Carroll852
Polk750
Grundy732
Cannon720
Unicoi700
Decatur690
Henry690
Sequatchie640
Humphreys622
Meigs600
Union560
Johnson520
Perry520
Stewart470
Fentress450
Morgan451
Scott380
Hancock370
Clay350
Benton321
Moore320
Houston310
Lewis210
Van Buren150
Pickett131

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events