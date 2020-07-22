Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville, Madison City and Madison County districts to do virtual learning only for start of new school year Full Story

Mars is the latest arena in the US-China rivalry, with both countries launching probes this month

Two years after humans last landed a probe on Mars...

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 8:37 AM
Posted By: CNN

Two years after humans last landed a probe on Mars, both the United States and China are launching missions to the red planet this month and setting up a new arena for their growing rivalry.

Weather permitting, China's Tianwen-1 is expected to blast off Thursday from Hainan Island in the country's south, though the government has yet to publicly confirm the date. NASA's Perseverance rover is scheduled to launch on July 30. Both probes are expected to reach Mars in February 2021.

Perseverance aims to answer questions about the potential for life on Mars, including seeking signs of habitable conditions in the planet's ancient past and looking for evidence of microbial life. The rover has a drill which can be used to collect core samples from rocks and set them aside to potentially be collected and examined by a later mission.

If successful, Perseverance will be the seventh probe NASA has landed on Mars, and the fourth rover. Curiosity, which landed on the red planet in 2012, is still sending back data about the Martian surface.

Tianwen-1, whose name means "Quest for Heavenly Truth," is China's first mission to Mars. The probe will orbit the planet before landing a rover on the surface, with the hope that it can gather important information about the Martian soil, geological structure, environment, atmosphere, and search for signs of water.

In a paper last week, the scientific team behind Tianwen-1 said the probe is "going to orbit, land and release a rover all on the very first try, and coordinate observations with an orbiter. No planetary missions have ever been implemented in this way."

By contrast, NASA sent multiple orbiters to Mars before ever attempting a landing. Pulling off the landing is a far more difficult task.

"If successful, it would signify a major technical breakthrough," the Chinese team wrote in the journal Nature.

Space race

In their paper, the Tianwen-1 scientists noted the chance for international collaboration to "advance our knowledge of Mars to an unprecedented level." It's not only their own probe and NASA's that are arriving at the planet next year, but also the United Arab Emirates' Hope Probe, which blasted off on Sunday. The Hope Probe is the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.

Scientists working for NASA and China's space agency have enjoyed a collegiate relationship in the past. They've collaborated on the International Space Station, and congratulated each other on successful missions, such as China's landing of a probe on the far side of the Moon, the first country to ever do so.

But for all the insistence of those involved to the contrary, the space race is inescapably political. NASA's early missions, particularly its historic landing of humans on the Moon in 1969, were fueled by the Cold War rivalry between Washington and the Soviet Union.

Beijing, for its part, is well aware of the potential prestige it could gain by outstripping the US in space. If Tianwen-1 is successful, it has plans to eventually send a manned mission to Mars.

Under President Xi Jinping, China has invested billions of dollars in building up its space program, even as it asserted its influence back on Earth more aggressively and pursued the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

Space has been singled out by the Chinese government in its 13th Five Year Plan as a research priority, especially deep space explorations and in-orbit space craft. As well as the Mars mission, Beijing is also planning to launch a permanent space station by 2022, and is looking at sending a manned probe to the Moon possibly in the 2030s.

This program is building on the findings from China's recent missions to the Moon, particularly the Yutu rovers, the first of which had to abandon its mission half way into the three-month timescale due to a breakdown. Yutu-2, which landed on the far-side of the Moon last year, has been a huge success.

"Our overall goal is that, by around 2030, China will be among the major space powers of the world," Wu Yanhua, deputy chief of the National Space Administration, said in 2016.

Mission to Mars

China came late to the space race. And while it has made incredible strides in recent decades, outpacing NASA — at least in terms of bragging rights, if not scientifically — would require something spectacular, like landing a human on Mars.

But there is a reason that since 1972, all space exploration has been carried out by robots. Not only are they cheaper, they're also far longer-lasting and more durable: No country wants to be the first to have an astronaut die on another planet.

Landing robotic probes on Mars is hard enough, given the planet's atmospheric conditions. Getting a human there safely might be next to impossible.

But this hasn't stopped politicians speculating about a manned mission to the red planet. Early in his term, US President Donald Trump authorized NASA to "lead an innovative space exploration program to send American astronauts back to the moon, and eventually Mars."

Trump also created Space Force, a new branch of the armed services. At an unveiling of the organization's flag earlier this year, the US leader said that "space is going to be the future. Both in terms of defense and offense and so many other things."

"Already, from what I'm hearing and based on reports, we are now the leader in space," he added.

Nor is Washington about to let China overtake it. Last year, when CNN quoted Joan Johnson-Freese, a professor at the US Naval War College, saying the "odds of the next voice transmission from the moon being in Mandarin are high," Trump-appointed NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine retorted, "Hmmm, our astronauts speak English."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 69075

Reported Deaths: 1268
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson9088188
Mobile6279161
Montgomery5244125
Madison365814
Tuscaloosa324855
Marshall242620
Shelby233927
Lee208838
Baldwin207715
Morgan174410
Etowah142215
DeKalb13428
Elmore129027
Unassigned128335
Walker125850
Dallas115013
Franklin103816
Russell9500
Houston9258
Limestone9046
St. Clair8574
Calhoun8496
Autauga84520
Cullman8397
Lauderdale7988
Colbert7859
Chambers74333
Tallapoosa71772
Butler68833
Escambia67613
Talladega6168
Jackson5823
Covington56916
Dale5574
Coffee5544
Pike5526
Lowndes52124
Chilton4913
Barbour4844
Blount4791
Marion43617
Marengo43311
Hale40222
Clarke3987
Bullock39610
Wilcox3589
Winston3528
Perry3393
Randolph33710
Sumter32513
Monroe3233
Pickens3107
Conecuh2979
Bibb2782
Macon26410
Choctaw23812
Washington2259
Greene2249
Lawrence2050
Crenshaw2003
Henry1943
Cherokee1727
Geneva1500
Lamar1401
Clay1322
Fayette1225
Cleburne801
Coosa731
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 81944

Reported Deaths: 871
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby16904252
Davidson16545172
Rutherford471643
Hamilton442440
Williamson259918
Sumner257162
Knox253918
Out of TN217910
Wilson166419
Trousdale15476
Unassigned13811
Bradley12718
Putnam12678
Montgomery11969
Robertson116015
Sevier11564
Tipton8358
Hamblen7386
Macon7299
Lake7020
Bedford69510
Maury6894
Bledsoe6431
Blount5926
Hardeman5777
Madison5223
Fayette4957
Washington4900
Sullivan4446
Loudon4373
Rhea4090
Dickson3980
Dyer3835
McMinn38219
Cheatham3754
Anderson3273
Gibson3271
Lawrence3216
Jefferson2841
Cumberland2736
Lauderdale2675
Smith2592
Warren2483
Greene2384
Cocke2311
Hardin2317
Carter2202
Coffee2200
Giles2132
Monroe2137
Henderson2060
Haywood2034
Obion1913
DeKalb1801
McNairy1781
Marshall1732
Franklin1663
Wayne1570
Hawkins1532
Hickman1500
Lincoln1480
Roane1470
Marion1344
White1323
Chester1250
Claiborne1240
Crockett1133
Weakley1091
Campbell1021
Overton981
Grainger920
Jackson870
Carroll852
Polk750
Grundy732
Cannon720
Unicoi700
Decatur690
Henry690
Sequatchie640
Humphreys622
Meigs600
Union560
Johnson520
Perry520
Stewart470
Fentress450
Morgan451
Scott380
Hancock370
Clay350
Benton321
Moore320
Houston310
Lewis210
Van Buren150
Pickett131

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events