Clear

Senate GOP plans another round of direct checks for Americans in next relief bill, McConnell says

Senate Republicans plan to include a sec...

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 2:06 PM
Updated: Jul 21, 2020 2:06 PM
Posted By: CNN

Senate Republicans plan to include a second round of direct payments, or stimulus checks, for Americans in the next coronavirus relief package, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday.

"Speaking of building on what worked in the CARES Act, we want another round of direct payments" McConnell said, referring to the last coronavirus bill that offered payments of up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for families.

The details of the final proposal remain a work in progress, with White House negotiations and Republicans shuffling back and forth to meetings throughout the day in an effort to coalesce around a unified overall plan in the range of $1 trillion.

McConnell added that Republicans want additional direct payments "to help American families keep driving our national comeback" and "helping to create more American jobs is an urgent moral priority."

In his remarks, the majority leader did not further specify how much and what income bracket Americans would need to be in to qualify for stimulus checks. It has been discussed within the Republican ranks whether the checks should be more directly targeted at lower income individuals, but it remains an open question.

McConnell has touted the success of the direct checks in the last relief package, in local appearances across Kentucky in recent weeks, and ahead of the next bill suggested Republicans will "look for assistance to those making $40,000 a year or less."

Stimulus checks continue to be a point of dispute as President Donald Trump continues to push for more payments, while many congressional Republicans are opposed to checks entirely at this point.

A top Republican said Monday he opposes a new round of individual checks.

GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told reporters he's "not sure" another round of payments is "the best use of the money," and argued the previous stimulus checks, in his view, were a "temporary measure."

In a floor speech Tuesday, McConnell broadly outlined what will be in the GOP proposal of the next coronavirus relief package that is likely to sit around $1 trillion, which senators expect to be unveiled by mid-week.

He said it will also include $105 billion toward reopening schools, as well as another round of targeted PPP payments "with a special eye toward hard hit businesses."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
Florence
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 103°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 69075

Reported Deaths: 1268
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson8901185
Mobile6150161
Montgomery5178124
Madison358814
Tuscaloosa321555
Marshall240019
Shelby228727
Lee204338
Baldwin199014
Morgan172210
Etowah135615
DeKalb13257
Elmore126827
Walker125750
Unassigned118034
Dallas114113
Franklin102716
Russell9360
Houston8928
Limestone8795
Autauga83820
St. Clair8284
Cullman8267
Calhoun8146
Lauderdale7738
Colbert7579
Chambers73933
Tallapoosa70772
Butler68232
Escambia64012
Talladega6028
Jackson5763
Covington55316
Coffee5464
Pike5466
Dale5384
Lowndes51523
Barbour4794
Chilton4773
Blount4651
Marion43016
Marengo42811
Hale40123
Bullock39510
Clarke3877
Wilcox3519
Winston3508
Perry3353
Randolph32810
Sumter32313
Monroe3183
Pickens3087
Conecuh2909
Bibb2742
Macon26110
Choctaw23812
Greene2209
Washington2199
Henry1923
Lawrence1850
Cherokee1727
Crenshaw1723
Geneva1460
Lamar1341
Clay1242
Fayette1215
Cleburne801
Coosa731
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 79754

Reported Deaths: 847
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby16702245
Davidson16223166
Rutherford461841
Hamilton434140
Williamson256218
Sumner250561
Knox241318
Out of TN21849
Wilson162819
Trousdale15436
Unassigned13371
Bradley12397
Putnam12147
Montgomery11738
Robertson114314
Sevier11124
Tipton8098
Macon7038
Lake7020
Bedford68810
Maury6654
Hamblen6606
Bledsoe6411
Hardeman5567
Blount5387
Madison5002
Fayette4737
Washington4700
Sullivan4276
Loudon4083
Rhea4010
Dickson3900
Dyer3734
Cheatham3714
McMinn37119
Gibson3121
Lawrence3026
Anderson3003
Jefferson2641
Cumberland2556
Lauderdale2545
Greene2233
Warren2223
Smith2192
Cocke2171
Giles2072
Carter2052
Coffee2050
Hardin2037
Haywood1924
Monroe1857
Henderson1750
Obion1753
Marshall1662
Franklin1643
McNairy1621
Wayne1500
DeKalb1451
Hawkins1452
Hickman1430
Lincoln1430
Marion1324
Roane1250
White1243
Chester1200
Claiborne1180
Crockett1053
Weakley1011
Campbell1001
Overton911
Carroll802
Grainger740
Grundy722
Jackson720
Cannon710
Polk700
Unicoi690
Henry630
Humphreys622
Sequatchie610
Decatur590
Meigs530
Johnson520
Union500
Perry490
Stewart470
Morgan421
Fentress410
Scott360
Clay340
Moore320
Benton301
Hancock300
Houston300
Lewis190
Van Buren140
Pickett101

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events