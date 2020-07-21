DOL back up after being down overnight

Clear
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 10:36 AM
Posted By: WFSB

    WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- The Connecticut Department of Labor reported a heat-related power outage on Sunday night which brought down the unemployment benefits filing system.

Power has since been restored and all access to unemployment claims information and weekly filing is now available to claimants

The DOL sought to assure filers that no information was lost during the outage and all available personnel had been working to bring the system back online.

It said claimants filing on the red button, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), were still able to during the outage.

However, anyone filing on the green button was impacted. That included regular state unemployment, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and extended benefits.

The outage also impacted employers filing quarterly returns.

Claimants were not able to check their account status or enroll in, or switch to, direct deposit until the system is back online.

The DOL recommended that claimants check back regularly at its website here for updates.

