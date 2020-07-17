Clear

Lyft is providing some drivers with vehicle partitions for free, while others will have to pay

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spre...

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2020 7:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout the country, Lyft says it will make vehicle partitions available to all of its drivers in the coming months.

But while some drivers will receive the partitions for free, others will have to foot the cost if they want one to help protect themselves and others from the virus while driving.

In a blog post published Friday, the company said it has already started supplying the partitions to 'frequent drivers,' and some drivers who are part of its Express Drive rental car program in Atlanta, Denver and Baltimore.

Now, Lyft said it will provide the partitions to select drivers in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, Phoenix, Dallas and New York City.

'In the next month, we will have made tens of thousands of partitions available to U.S. drivers for free, with the goal of providing 50% ride coverage in these markets,' the company said in the blog post, adding that it aims to give out partitions to 60,000 of its drivers across 30 regions.

For those not in the select group of drivers, partitions are not yet available for purchase, but the company said it will have them on its new online storefront 'later this summer.' Lyft told CNN Business it expects the partition to run about $50.

The company's online store has already drawn criticism for charging some drivers for PPE, such as masks, sanitizer and disinfectant.

In May, Lyft said it had dedicated $2.5 million to purchasing hundreds of thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer, masks, and disinfectants to distribute to drivers free of cost. Lyft said it has distributed over 150,000 free sanitizing products and masks at driver hubs to date, and that it is also providing free Safety Kits, which contain a reusable face covering, sanitizer and disinfectant, for its 'most active drivers' who don't have easy access to hubs.

'Lyft does not make a profit on safety products sold through the store,' the blog read.

According to Angie Westbrock, Lyft's vice president of global operations and head of its Covid-19 Response Task Force, the partitions were designed in-house.

They are just the latest effort to adapt to a new normal after ride-hail volume was heavily affected by stay-at-home orders across much of the country.

In May, Lyft said it would require drivers and riders to wear face masks or face coverings when using its platform, days after its rival Uber confirmed plans to do the same.

Lyft said drivers will be able to indicate within the app that they have installed a partition, but riders are not able to select that they only wish to ride in vehicles with a partition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 60158

Reported Deaths: 1200
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson7809181
Mobile5514158
Montgomery4806118
Madison297313
Tuscaloosa293154
Marshall220613
Shelby197227
Lee186137
Baldwin157913
Morgan15167
DeKalb11857
Etowah117514
Walker116043
Elmore114826
Dallas106512
Franklin97916
Unassigned93030
Russell8110
Autauga76519
Limestone7484
Cullman7296
Chambers71032
Houston7088
St. Clair7064
Lauderdale6907
Tallapoosa67272
Butler66231
Calhoun6596
Colbert6458
Escambia57112
Pike5196
Jackson5153
Talladega5077
Lowndes50023
Coffee4834
Covington47814
Dale4543
Barbour4443
Blount3951
Marengo38811
Chilton3873
Bullock38410
Hale38323
Marion36514
Clarke3526
Wilcox3348
Winston3307
Sumter30913
Monroe2953
Randolph29010
Pickens2867
Perry2783
Conecuh2688
Bibb2432
Macon2409
Choctaw22212
Greene2099
Washington1809
Henry1673
Lawrence1620
Cherokee1467
Crenshaw1453
Geneva1130
Fayette1043
Lamar1011
Clay962
Coosa681
Cleburne631
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 71540

Reported Deaths: 796
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby15324233
Davidson14982160
Rutherford411440
Hamilton384039
Sumner226457
Williamson221718
Knox199117
Out of TN185210
Trousdale15286
Wilson141218
Putnam11367
Bradley11146
Robertson108414
Unassigned10570
Sevier10104
Montgomery9747
Tipton7637
Lake6980
Macon6807
Bedford65410
Bledsoe6361
Hamblen5715
Maury5574
Hardeman5034
Madison4282
Fayette4246
Blount4164
Rhea3700
Loudon3683
Dyer3373
Washington3360
Cheatham3324
McMinn32619
Dickson3230
Sullivan3055
Lawrence2726
Gibson2591
Anderson2522
Cumberland2445
Lauderdale2294
Jefferson2271
Smith2052
Warren1891
Greene1872
Cocke1801
Haywood1723
Hardin1717
Coffee1680
Monroe1657
Giles1631
Obion1553
Marshall1502
McNairy1461
Carter1412
Franklin1363
Wayne1350
Henderson1320
Hickman1290
DeKalb1280
Lincoln1260
Hawkins1172
White1173
Marion1134
Roane1050
Chester990
Weakley941
Claiborne910
Overton881
Crockett843
Campbell791
Grundy712
Carroll691
Grainger670
Cannon660
Jackson650
Polk630
Unicoi630
Henry600
Humphreys552
Sequatchie540
Johnson510
Decatur490
Perry470
Meigs430
Morgan381
Fentress360
Stewart350
Scott320
Union320
Clay310
Moore280
Benton261
Houston250
Hancock240
Van Buren140
Lewis130
Pickett90

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events