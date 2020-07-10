Clear

Trump's New Hampshire rally delayed because of Tropical Storm Fay

President Donald Trump's Portsmouth, New Hampshire,...

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: CNN

President Donald Trump's Portsmouth, New Hampshire, rally has been delayed, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday.

McEnany told reporters aboard Air Force One that the rally would be postponed a week or two due to the impending storms in the area. The rally was slated to be held outside at an airplane hangar amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump commented on Tropical Storm Fay ahead of his departure for Florida earlier Friday, saying he was monitoring the storm, which is expected to hit the East Coast.

He later tweeted: "With Tropical Storm Fay heading towards the Great State of New Hampshire this weekend, we are forced to reschedule our Portsmouth, New Hampshire Rally at the Portsmouth International Airport at Pease. Stay safe, we will be there soon! #MAGA2020."

The worst of Tropical Storm Fay will be through Portsmouth by the time the rally was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said. There is only about a 20% chance of lingering showers at that time.

That said, conditions during the day will not be good, with heavy rainfall at times and gusty winds around 15-20 mph.

"The rally scheduled for Saturday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has been postponed for safety reasons because of Tropical Storm Fay. It will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced soon," campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.

A source familiar with the planning insisted the delay was weather-related.

Trump campaign officials have been in contact with the White House since this morning, reviewing a forecast warning of thunderstorms with lightning on Saturday morning.

While the skies are expected to clear by the time Trump takes the stage, officials were concerned about rally attendees who line up and would begin filing onto the tarmac in the morning, the source said. They decided it would be a safety issue to have crowds lining up for the rally with the threat of lightning overhead.

Ahead of the now-postponed Saturday rally, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared to downplay crowd expectations, claiming that "millions" of supporters are staying home because they already support Trump and don't need to see him in person amid a pandemic.

"People will decide whether they want to go. I think there are so many millions, literally, of Trump-Pence voters who don't want to go to rallies because they are already supporting the President and they're going to do what they can to get other people to support the President, but they don't want to go to rallies because maybe they're older or they have some of the underlying co-morbidities," she said during a Friday appearance on Fox News.

The Portsmouth event was set to be the first campaign rally since Trump supporters gathered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month. That event fell short of attendance expectations, but Tulsa health officials said it -- as well as protest events around the rally - likely led to a significant rise cases in the area.

Unlike Tulsa, Portsmouth's rally was planned to be largely outdoors, and rallygoers were "strongly encouraged" to wear a face covering.

Plans for an Alabama rally, which had been tentatively scheduled for July 11 before the New Hampshire rally was announced, were scrapped after local officials voiced opposition to holding a large gathering as cases rise in the state.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, told reporters Tuesday that he was unlikely to attend the rally, but said he would greet the President when he arrived and expressed confidence that the rally could be held safely and without a mandatory mask order.

"I'm not going to put myself in the middle of a crowd of thousands of people, if that's your question specifically," Sununu told reporters during a news conference on the state's coronavirus response Tuesday.

In an email announcing Saturday's rally, the Trump campaign said there would be "ample access" to hand sanitizer and all attendees would be provided and "strongly encouraged to wear" face masks. But it had not indicated they will mandate wearing masks. Staffers attending Trump's rally in Tulsa, including campaign manager Brad Parscale and communications director Murtaugh, wore masks.

New Hampshire's seven-day moving average of new cases has dropped consistently since early May, according to Johns Hopkins University. The state's numbers in general have been low -- it has just under 6,000 reported cases total, and fewer than 400 people have died of the virus there.

This story has been updated with a statement from the Trump campaign and more details about the rally.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 101°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 99°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 102°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 49892

Reported Deaths: 1077
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson6030162
Mobile4418137
Montgomery4339109
Tuscaloosa254448
Madison19078
Marshall186611
Shelby150924
Lee149437
Morgan12205
Baldwin111410
Walker105127
Elmore98919
Dallas9639
Franklin92216
Etowah88214
DeKalb8416
Chambers65727
Russell6570
Autauga65313
Butler64328
Tallapoosa61669
Unassigned58626
Limestone5741
Houston5526
Cullman5395
Lauderdale5376
Lowndes48022
St. Clair4692
Colbert4656
Pike4595
Escambia4528
Calhoun4365
Coffee4074
Covington39911
Jackson3742
Bullock37010
Barbour3672
Dale3621
Talladega3497
Hale33722
Marengo33011
Wilcox2968
Clarke2946
Winston2893
Chilton2872
Sumter28512
Blount2731
Pickens2556
Monroe2492
Marion24514
Randolph2449
Conecuh2277
Perry2091
Bibb2081
Macon2069
Choctaw20212
Greene1928
Henry1433
Crenshaw1273
Washington1277
Lawrence1170
Cherokee1127
Geneva920
Lamar811
Fayette781
Clay742
Coosa621
Cleburne411
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 57591

Reported Deaths: 710
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby12842214
Davidson12549138
Rutherford332638
Hamilton308837
Sumner180256
Williamson159115
Trousdale15055
Knox14719
Out of TN125610
Wilson109917
Putnam9897
Bradley8894
Robertson88213
Sevier8633
Unassigned8372
Lake6970
Tipton6746
Montgomery6587
Bledsoe6251
Bedford5959
Macon5466
Hamblen4224
Maury4203
Hardeman3814
Fayette3463
Madison3402
Loudon3081
Rhea2940
Blount2803
Dyer2743
McMinn25718
Cheatham2522
Dickson2430
Washington2120
Lawrence2026
Cumberland1964
Anderson1782
Sullivan1782
Lauderdale1723
Gibson1581
Jefferson1571
Monroe1466
Smith1392
Coffee1340
Cocke1260
Greene1232
Hardin1207
Obion1182
Haywood1112
Warren1060
Franklin1043
Marshall1042
Wayne990
Hickman980
McNairy911
Marion904
Giles801
Lincoln800
White803
Hawkins792
Carter771
DeKalb760
Roane750
Weakley691
Overton681
Campbell651
Grundy652
Henderson620
Claiborne610
Unicoi560
Chester530
Carroll511
Polk510
Grainger500
Crockett483
Henry480
Cannon450
Johnson440
Sequatchie430
Jackson410
Humphreys382
Meigs350
Perry350
Morgan291
Decatur280
Stewart260
Fentress250
Scott220
Union200
Houston190
Clay180
Moore170
Benton151
Hancock100
Lewis100
Pickett70
Van Buren70

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events