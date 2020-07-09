Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville man ejected, killed during rollover wreck in Cullman County Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Coroner identifies victim found dead on Levert Street in Huntsville, rules it a homicide Full Story

Coronavirus has pushed these schools to cancel their athletic programs in the fall

A growing list of universiti...

Posted: Jul 9, 2020 7:24 AM
Posted By: CNN

A growing list of universities are reporting new coronavirus cases among students in their athletic programs. Now, there's a growing list of universities canceling their competitive sports for the upcoming semester.

As universities continue to plan for how best to educate and house students during a pandemic, some have already decided it's not worth the risk to add sports to the mix.

Ivy League is out

The Ivy League Council of Presidents announced Wednesday all fall sports will not be played at its colleges.

The league said in a statement that with the spread of the virus, "we simply do not believe we can create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate athletic competition that meets our requirements for safety and acceptable levels of risk, consistent with the policies that each of our schools is adopting as part of its reopening plans this fall."

The league said that a decision on whether the sports could be played in the spring of 2021 will come at a later date.

The Ivy League consists of eight private universities: Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton, Yale and the University of Pennsylvania.

It said its student athletes will still be allowed to train -- as long as they are following school and state regulations.

University of Massachusetts Boston cancels fall season

The University of Massachusetts Boston previously said current conditions don't permit "neither a fall season for our athletics program nor other on-ground student activities."

"Student athletes are particularly sad about the loss of team sports, and we deeply regret the effect that our fall plan has on everyone involved in our athletics program," Interim Chancellor Katherine Newman wrote in late June.

"If there were a way to make a different decision in a manner that we feel is responsible we surely would. Sadly, the virus is spreading amongst athletes in states that have opened up. We don't want that to happen to our beacons."

No fall sports at Bowdoin College

At Maine's Bowdoin College, President Clayton Rose announced in late June fall sports were canceled, adding "opportunity for the winter, spring, and possibly fall varsity athletes to participate and compete in some form after January 1."

The college, part of the New England Small College Athletic Conference, said the conference is working on creating plans for when athletes do return to sports.

"Athletics engagement is an important part of the experience for many of our students, and member institutions remain committed to this experience," their statement said. "However, this will not be a traditional fall on campus in any respect, including for athletics."

"NESCAC institutions continue to focus on plans for the 2020--2021 academic year with the safety and well-being of students, faculty, staff, and their communities the primary concern."

Morehouse cancels fall season

Morehouse College President David Thomas announced the school has canceled all fall 2020 sports because of the pandemic.

The decision will impact football and cross-country teams, Thomas wrote in a letter posted on the school's athletics website.

"Like all of the decisions we've made related to COVID-19, this was a difficult one but was made with the health and well-being of our students and community in mind. It follows my intention to maintain a safe campus in hopes that our students will be able to return in August," the letter said.

Centennial Conference suspends fall sports

The Centennial Conference, which includes universities like Johns Hopkins University and Washington College, said this week it is suspending inter-collegiate sports competitions scheduled for the fall.

"The presidents will reevaluate this decision by the end of September, based on work to be done by the Conference to assess sports-specific activities and the experiences on the schools' campuses," their statement said.

The Conference said it would look into moving some fall sports -- such as football -- to the spring.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 77°
Decatur
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 46424

Reported Deaths: 1032
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson5687161
Mobile4315136
Montgomery4275109
Tuscaloosa238248
Marshall181511
Madison16208
Lee146337
Shelby141424
Morgan11575
Baldwin10399
Walker101825
Elmore97519
Dallas9189
Franklin90616
Etowah83413
DeKalb7905
Chambers64727
Autauga64312
Butler63728
Tallapoosa60669
Russell5890
Unassigned53826
Houston5366
Limestone5251
Lauderdale5146
Cullman4905
Lowndes47922
Pike4525
Colbert4426
St. Clair4402
Escambia4358
Calhoun4035
Coffee3923
Covington38110
Bullock36910
Barbour3622
Jackson3432
Talladega3337
Dale3261
Marengo32011
Hale31722
Wilcox2958
Clarke2876
Sumter28512
Winston2773
Chilton2762
Blount2581
Monroe2442
Pickens2446
Marion24114
Randolph2289
Conecuh2187
Macon2029
Choctaw19912
Bibb1981
Greene1888
Perry1791
Henry1403
Crenshaw1253
Washington1217
Lawrence1130
Cherokee1117
Geneva860
Lamar801
Fayette721
Clay692
Coosa601
Cleburne391
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 55986

Reported Deaths: 685
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby12549208
Davidson12234132
Rutherford323437
Hamilton300736
Sumner172755
Williamson151515
Trousdale15035
Knox13929
Out of TN12307
Wilson106017
Putnam9267
Robertson87511
Bradley8744
Sevier8573
Unassigned8302
Lake6960
Tipton6625
Bledsoe6241
Montgomery6207
Bedford5898
Macon5114
Maury4063
Hamblen3974
Hardeman3744
Fayette3443
Madison3392
Loudon3021
Rhea2930
Blount2723
Dyer2703
McMinn25518
Cheatham2432
Dickson2310
Washington1970
Cumberland1934
Lawrence1926
Anderson1662
Lauderdale1643
Sullivan1592
Jefferson1481
Gibson1471
Monroe1416
Smith1362
Coffee1320
Greene1222
Hardin1197
Obion1172
Cocke1160
Haywood1082
Franklin1013
Marshall1011
Warren1000
Hickman950
Wayne900
Marion874
McNairy841
Lincoln780
Giles771
White773
Carter751
Roane710
DeKalb700
Overton671
Weakley671
Hawkins662
Grundy652
Campbell621
Claiborne590
Henderson560
Unicoi560
Carroll491
Chester480
Grainger480
Polk480
Henry470
Crockett443
Johnson440
Sequatchie420
Cannon410
Humphreys352
Perry350
Meigs340
Jackson330
Morgan291
Fentress250
Stewart250
Decatur240
Scott210
Union190
Clay180
Moore170
Houston160
Benton131
Hancock90
Lewis70
Van Buren70
Pickett60

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events