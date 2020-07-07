Clear

Contact tracing is no longer possible across the US South due to rapid coronavirus surges, health expert says

Despite hopes for relief this summer, the US is battling the first wave of the...

Posted: Jul 7, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: CNN

Despite hopes for relief this summer, the US is battling the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic -- so much so that across the South and Southwest contact tracing is no longer possible, according to a health expert.

"The cases are rising so rapidly, that we cannot even do contact tracing anymore. I don't see how it's possible to even do that," Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of tropical medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN's Anderson Cooper Monday.

The rapid rise in cases is considered a surge, not a second wave, because the infection numbers never lowered to where officials hoped they would, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a Facebook and Twitter livestream Monday.

"We are still knee-deep in the first wave of this," Fauci said.

The national case count hits new records almost daily, Hotez said. As of Tuesday morning, more than 2.9 million people had been infected and 130,306 people had died from coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Though Florida set a record for most new cases in a single day over the weekend, Commissioner of the Florida Department of Education Richard Corcoran announced Monday in an emergency order that its schools will open their doors in August.

But the state is among at least 24 that are pausing or rolling back their reopening plans for the summer in light of surging cases.

"Let's wait and see," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday of moving to Phase 3 of his state's plan, which means the state will keep bars closed and restaurants at 50% capacity. "I know how frustrating this can be, but right now, with this pandemic flaring up in a majority of other states, this is not the time to take a risk."

'We are in a free fall'

That flare up can be seen in at least 31 states, where the number of new cases increased from last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Those states include: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington state, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Only four states have seen improvements in the number of cases since the previous week: Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The remaining 15 states have been holding steady.

One of the main drivers behind the nearly 3 million cases now could be "silent spreaders," or people who are asymptomatic or presymptomatic, according to a new study.

The report, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that asymptomatic or presymptomatic cases could be responsible for half of cases.

"We are in free fall," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital. "You see the footage of what happened this past weekend. And people are either naive to the influence of their actions, or they're simply resigned to ignore it."

After weeks of health officials encouraging the public to wear face masks, at least 35 states along with Washington DC and Puerto Rico have implemented face covering requirements to help mitigate the virus' spread.

State and local officials test positive

State and local officials have been leading the fight against coronavirus, and some of them have tested positive.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she has "no idea" how she was exposed, but that she, her husband and one of her children has tested positive. Their cases are among the more than 97,000 cases in Georgia.

At least five California Assembly members tested positive for the virus, leading the state to close its Capitol building in Sacramento, Assembly speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) confirmed to CNN. California has the second highest number of cases in the country at more than 273,000.

The Assembly will remain in recess until further notice to "protect members, staff and the public from exposure," Rendon added.

Many legislators have tested positive for coronavirus in Mississippi, which now has more than 31,000 cases, said Gov. Tate Reeves. Reeves has been tested for the virus and is awaiting results.

Rising cases threaten hospital capacity

With increased spread comes concerns about exceeding hospitals' capacity.

Along with 1,214 new cases, Dallas County, Texas, reported a 16% increase in new hospitalizations Monday.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins released a letter urging the governor to implement more statewide restrictions as the state reached its highest number in both categories.

"Think of hospitalizations as the sickest of the sick, the part of the iceberg above the water. In order for the numbers to increase dramatically with hospitalizations, the amount of the iceberg underneath the water must grow exponentially," Jenkins said.

In Florida, 43 hospitals across 21 counties -- including Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough and Orange Counties -- have hit capacity and show zero ICU beds available, according to data released by the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).

In response to President Donald Trump's claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are "totally harmless," Dr. Boris Lushniak told Wolf Blitzer Monday on the Situation Room that the hospitalizations tell a different story.

"Yes, some people asymptomatic. Yes, some people have mild cases of disease. But in essence, we also are having a lot of people who are being hospitalized," said Lushniak, who is dean of the University of Maryland School of Public Health and a former deputy surgeon general.

"These are not harmless cases; this is not a harmless pandemic. And we need to be strong enough to begin correcting the president," he said.

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 44375

Reported Deaths: 984
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson5410152
Montgomery4158103
Mobile4129134
Tuscaloosa232142
Marshall172410
Madison14917
Lee141137
Shelby133423
Morgan11215
Walker97824
Elmore94314
Franklin89814
Baldwin8949
Dallas8919
Etowah75013
DeKalb7375
Chambers64227
Butler63428
Autauga61012
Tallapoosa60569
Russell5650
Houston5074
Unassigned50323
Limestone5010
Lauderdale4966
Lowndes47221
Cullman4594
Pike4375
Colbert4086
St. Clair4022
Escambia3966
Coffee3812
Calhoun3765
Covington3707
Bullock36910
Barbour3532
Talladega3177
Hale31421
Marengo31211
Dale2990
Wilcox2948
Sumter28512
Jackson2842
Clarke2776
Winston2633
Chilton2522
Blount2431
Monroe2392
Pickens2366
Marion23313
Conecuh2107
Randolph2099
Macon1999
Choctaw19512
Bibb1941
Greene1868
Perry1791
Henry1363
Crenshaw1253
Washington1117
Lawrence1100
Cherokee1027
Geneva830
Lamar781
Fayette711
Clay692
Coosa591
Cleburne381
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 52039

Reported Deaths: 652
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby11936201
Davidson11205121
Rutherford304035
Hamilton280435
Sumner163652
Trousdale14985
Williamson134015
Knox12098
Out of TN11987
Wilson96317
Putnam9067
Robertson83911
Sevier8303
Bradley7454
Lake6940
Tipton6495
Unassigned6351
Bledsoe6211
Bedford5705
Montgomery5677
Macon4874
Maury3573
Hardeman3524
Hamblen3434
Fayette3232
Madison3052
Loudon2881
Rhea2850
Dyer2543
McMinn23918
Cheatham2321
Blount2293
Dickson2120
Cumberland1834
Washington1740
Lawrence1646
Lauderdale1513
Anderson1442
Monroe1416
Jefferson1372
Gibson1291
Smith1221
Sullivan1212
Coffee1200
Greene1142
Obion1132
Hardin1097
Cocke940
Haywood932
Marshall921
Franklin883
Wayne880
Hickman800
Warren780
McNairy760
Marion744
White733
DeKalb680
Carter651
Lincoln650
Weakley641
Overton631
Giles621
Hawkins622
Roane620
Grundy611
Unicoi550
Campbell511
Carroll481
Claiborne480
Henderson480
Polk460
Henry450
Johnson440
Grainger410
Sequatchie410
Crockett403
Cannon370
Chester350
Perry340
Meigs320
Humphreys292
Jackson290
Morgan271
Fentress230
Stewart230
Decatur220
Union190
Clay180
Scott170
Houston150
Benton131
Moore130
Van Buren70
Hancock60
Lewis60
Pickett60

 

 

